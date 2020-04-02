PERFECT CAR
I love my new 2020 Crosstrek! Jeff listened to what I needed and what I wanted in a new car. He gave me many options of cars and allowed for me to experience many test drives. Jeff constantly helped me when I needed help understanding how to buy a new car (because this was my first new car). Staff was awesome. The man in finance was wonderful. I don't remember his name but he had a spilt coffee mug on his desk and I enjoyed it very much! The workers at carbone really care about you and your needs!
BUYER BEWARE
Frauds with a capital F. There in way over there heads in Fraud and they should just give there cars away to charity like real poverty pimps. The nys attorney generals consumers fraud bureau has a file on these fake sopranos the size of bologna sub and it’ll be awhile before they finish that sub. To bad in the meantime there cherry-picking. This place should of been closed a long time ago so consumers like me wouldn’t of trusted them instead of all the bad reviews that have been verified.
Refusing to perform work and lying about repairs needed.
After bringing my car in for a check engine light and waiting 2.5 hrs in the waiting room, I was told I needed a loaner, as they did not know what was causing it, but it was illegal for them to let me take it home, as it had something to do with emissions I believe. The loaner was fine. I called the following day and there was no change, but I would have to wait until Monday to find out more. I received a call on Tuesday that a flap was open somewhere and it was caused by an accident that I had 4 months prior (I had hit a coyote), and that it was not going to be covered and that one of the fixes alone would be over $1000.00 plus there was much more and that I should put it through insurance. I called insurance to get that started-no problem. I then received another call saying that the bumper had a crack in it and that it would need painting and that a support was cracked somewhere, and that I would need to have it brought back to the shop that did the original work, as they do not do bodywork. I needed to drop off the loaner that day or by noon the next day and pick up my car--now evidently it was safe for me to drive it?? I brought it to the shop and explained everything and they took the car in and the insurance adjuster was there in a day. The bumper was replaced with the first accident-absolutely nothing wrong with it! No body work was required at all. A part had needed replacing, they felt is was weakened by the accident and eventually cracked. It had a sensor on it that caused the check engine light to go on. Super easy fix and I had my car back the next day. Insurance covered it and it was less than a $500.00 fix. If they did not want to work on my car because I had it initially repaired at a body shop, (2nd car that I had purchased there), I would have been more understanding, but lying to me about the work needed is unacceptable. They charged me around $140.00 for plugging the car in and getting the code too, but i'm told I can get that back through insurance.
Routine service and ODS RECALL =Botched 12/18/18
It took ~4 months, I was Without my Vehicle for the 4 mo.. Service techs broke the Occupant Detection Sensor 12/18/19 instead of Fixing recall! I was there for oil change b4 driving 600 miles south for winter. No parts in USA, possible fix by January 10th! No apologies no regrets OR DISCOUNTS. A BAD BUSINESS!!
Great Experience
I needed to take my Crosstrek in for service, Carbone bake it super easy to schedule. Once there, the service drop off area was in doors, clean and it was very easy to get my service underway. They kept me up to date, and I did not feel at any time that I did not know what was going on, expected delivery times etc.
A plus
Had an appointment for a recall. Timely service, great customer service, issue corrected. Thank you! Happy customer!
Amazing
Jeff is the most amazing sales guy ever. He is so nice and just makes everything go so smooth. This is the second car we have bought from Jeff, I don’t want to buy from anyone else.
2020 legacy
Very pleasant experience from start to finish. My salesperson was very helpful, always available to answer my questions. I’m a repeat customer and always recommend this dealership.
Second Purchase
This is the second vehicle we have purchased at Carbone Subaru. Our salesman , Sohail William is a pleasure to deal with, not only is he not a high pressure salesman, he is very knowledgeable about the product he is selling.
Quick Service
Prices are in line. Appreciate that you don't push extra services. Waiting room is nice , good WIFI and service advisors and staff are generally very friendly and polite.Car was done ahead of time promised.
quick service
I scheduled my 12,000 mile service on line only a few days before, and was in and out in 45 minutes! The best thing is that I can have my car serviced on a Saturday, and the on-line scheduling is very convenient. The waiting area is large and comfortable too, and there is free coffee or tea and tables to work at or comfortable couches to sit on.
Happy Camper
Have always dealt with Bill Magee. He is very personable and knows what I want. Experience was easy and I am happy with results.
Customer service
Great friendly staff
service
Excellant and quick service and well explained
Great Service Experience
Jim Valenti met us with a smile yesterday morning as we arrived early for our first oil change, tire rotation, and overall checkup for our 2019 Forester Touring model. Jim made sure all went well and had us on our way in about 45 minutes. Carbone Subaru of Troy has provided excellent service. Thank you.
Painless
A pleasure to do business with.
Express Oil Service
Jim Valenti met me as I pulled in to have my 1st oil change done on my new Outback. He was very pleasant and helpful. Car was done within the hour as he said it would be. He explained all the was done and that no issues were found. He was great to work with.
Exceptional
Im very pleased with the sales experience we received. I have already sent a very good friend last year and he purchased a Forester and is very satisfied.
Carbone Subaru Troy
Absolutely love coming here to have my car serviced! The atmosphere is exceptional and well deserved five stars. The service department was so helpful and did everything I needed in a timely manner. Keep up the good work !!!
awesome
great service,in the techs---friendly people
Maximum service for my Mini purchase
I found the car through Car Guru. It was the right car at the right price at a nearby location. I walked in, tested it and drove it away two days later. They handled the financing, registration, license plates. IT was so easy.
