service Rating

I had Come in for a tpms concern. I am from long island and island mazda was the closest Mazda dealer to where I was at the time . I've been to a variety of other dealerships and was treated with unrivaled respect at this location . At island unlike any other dealer I have been to I came in and I was greeted immediately by the service department who had a repair order made for my car in a matter of minutes and my car was on a lift being inspected in seconds , despite me showing up around a half hour prior to service department closing. While in the waiting room we were offered beverages in the mean time from the courteous service advisor who helped me and my girlfriend out. After waiting for about 18 minutes the technician had come up to me to explain why the light was on and any / the repairs needed to correct the issue . This is something that many other dealerships both Mazda and other brands most certainly should adopt the technician Christopher Galarza was extremely helpful he went above and beyond my expectations as a service technician to both explain everything as well as answer any questions I had asked. I actually ended up consulting with Christopher more then the service advisor at this visit . Chris made it a quick turn around for the tire repair / setting my tpms light and pressure system . If I am in the area again I will absolutely without hesitation return back to island mazda and specifically request to have Christopher work on my vehicle. Both his knowledge and how he addressed both me and my fiance are superb 10/10 I believe Chris is deserving of something for my appreciation of his help , weather it be a raise or some other form of compensation it's hard to find a tech / mechanic you can reliably trust Read more