Great service
by 03/11/2020on
I replaced rear brake at my local repair shop, which I used for many years, and of course I trust them. After job was done, the parking brake was malfunctioning. Next day, I went to Mazda dealership for help. Technician troubleshoot and found that a few sensors were damaged, because car was not properly put in maintenance mode before caliber was removed. Advisor told me its not safe to drive in this condition. I left car there for a few days. Dealership provided loaner car. On Tuesday I received a call that car was ready. I really appreciate for your knowledge and expertise. Thank you.
Great service
by 03/11/2020on
I replaced rear brake at my local repair shop, which I used for many years, and of course I trust them. After job was done, the parking brake was malfunctioning. Next day, I went to Mazda dealership for help. Technician troubleshoot and found that a few sensors were damaged, because car was not properly put in maintenance mode before caliber was removed. Advisor told me its not safe to drive in this condition. I left car there for a few days. Dealership provided loaner car. On Tuesday I received a call that car was ready. I really appreciate for your knowledge and expertise. Thank you.
1 Comments
Fantastic service and a great technician
by 03/10/2020on
I had Come in for a tpms concern. I am from long island and island mazda was the closest Mazda dealer to where I was at the time . I've been to a variety of other dealerships and was treated with unrivaled respect at this location . At island unlike any other dealer I have been to I came in and I was greeted immediately by the service department who had a repair order made for my car in a matter of minutes and my car was on a lift being inspected in seconds , despite me showing up around a half hour prior to service department closing. While in the waiting room we were offered beverages in the mean time from the courteous service advisor who helped me and my girlfriend out. After waiting for about 18 minutes the technician had come up to me to explain why the light was on and any / the repairs needed to correct the issue . This is something that many other dealerships both Mazda and other brands most certainly should adopt the technician Christopher Galarza was extremely helpful he went above and beyond my expectations as a service technician to both explain everything as well as answer any questions I had asked. I actually ended up consulting with Christopher more then the service advisor at this visit . Chris made it a quick turn around for the tire repair / setting my tpms light and pressure system . If I am in the area again I will absolutely without hesitation return back to island mazda and specifically request to have Christopher work on my vehicle. Both his knowledge and how he addressed both me and my fiance are superb 10/10 I believe Chris is deserving of something for my appreciation of his help , weather it be a raise or some other form of compensation it's hard to find a tech / mechanic you can reliably trust
1 Comments
Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring
by 12/14/2017on
Freddy Bosco is s great salesman. Very informative and knowledgeable. He guided me through my first lease process with clarity and ease. Im very happy, thank you Island Mazda.
Service
by 02/11/2017on
Last month i had the pleasure of working with mr phil dugo. I dont even know where to begin. From beginning to service was amazing. i got there kind of late and there was no attitudes or anything just how can i help you. I prepared myself to have cars shoved down my throat and a bunch of people hounding me to make a hasty purchase but i couldn't have been more wrong. Phil was more like a friend and delt with me one on one and took his time. there was no pressure or anything. You could tell that he just genuinely wanted me to be satisfied with my choice he gave me options but never tried to force me to change my mind. My credit is lets say less than perfect and he still fought to get me the lowest price possible. Overall i am extremely satisfied and look forward to working with him in the future. **the best part he took care of everything and i was in and out in under 2 hrs**
CX-5 lease
by 12/23/2016on
Fantastic service on all fronts. From vehicle research to price discovery, paperwork and car preparation - excellent delivery. Big thanks to Mike and team for Super smooth experience!
1 Comments
Service was excellent
by 12/19/2016on
Dave was extremely personable and knowledgeable. He explained everything well and made the experience of going to get my car serviced easy and pleasurable.
Service was excellent
by 12/19/2016on
Dave was extremely personable and knowledgeable. He explained everything well and made the experience of going to get my car serviced easy and pleasurable.
1 Comments
Recent 2017 Mazda3 iSport Hatchback Purchase
by 11/27/2016on
Phil Dugo was great! He gave us a zero pressure, no hassle experience buying our new car. He was always accessible. When we had a question, even when the dealership was busy, he made sure to return the phone call by the end of the day. Steve was also very helpful in the finance department. We got a great deal with the coverage we wanted.
1 Comments
Make it Mazda
by 11/06/2016on
Matt Ferrara, Mike Daniell and Steve Chandler!!! They were all wonderful; extremely knowledgeable and informative and answered all my questions and helped to make my purchase a very pleasurable and worry-free experience. I would tell anyone interested in buying a Mazda, run, do not walk to Island Mazda. As I say, they were all terrific and it was a pleasure doing business with them.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 10/28/2016on
The entire experience was very quick and efficient and Michael Daniell made the process painless. Car is wonderful and my son loves it.
1 Comments
Love my new mazda3!
by 10/22/2016on
I enjoyed the staff and how attentive they were. I also really appreciated the late store hours, which accommodates to those with a late work schedule (like me).
1 Comments
Mazda Staten Island
by 10/17/2016on
The whole purchasing experience from start to finish was easier than any car purchase I've ever made. My sales rep Kimberly was wonderful. She took the time to understand my need and concerns and helped me make the best decision. The finance rep, Steve was also great. He was personable and informative and assisted me with decision making as well. I absolutely LOVE my new Mazda 3!
1 Comments
Mazda Excellence
by 10/09/2016on
I liked the way customers are being helped there. Florian provided a very good customer service. Helped during every stage of the service. He provided a status update during each stage of the service and helped me to better understand the issues with my car.
1 Comments
Carlos is the man
by 09/29/2016on
My rep was awesome - Carlos He took such good care of my car and me. Explaining everything thoroughly. He went above and beyond with his follow through on information I needed.
1 Comments
Best place to get your car serviced
by 09/23/2016on
I always come back for the excellent customer service. From the time I arrive with my car, the time spent with me talking about my car & giving me extra information about my car is so appreciated. To the time it takes for the service and how good a job the technicians do. Great team work!
1 Comments
Good expereience
by 09/15/2016on
Personnel were courteous and my car was returned quickly. Also only had to wait two days for an appointment and they accommodated my time frame.
1 Comments
Oil Change
by 09/10/2016on
Fast & Professional service from start to finish from the entire staff. Been coming here for 2 years now for general maintenance.
1 Comments
Experience at Island Mazda
by 08/25/2016on
The help received by all employees at Island Mazda was like no other. From initial contact they were willing to take their time and answer all the questions and concerns I had. Phil Dugo was a great help and made my experience much more worth while. Phil was an excellent sales person who saw from my perspective what I wanted and needed in a vehicle. Phil was truly a great help and an exemplary employee of Island Mazda
1 Comments
First new car
by 08/21/2016on
Friendly, helpful, answered my (sometimes stupid) questions. Loved that there was a kid play area so I could focus on the card. Great experience. Thank you!
1 Comments
Hipko Review
by 08/21/2016on
Very pleasant and professional. Kimberly was wonderful to deal with. Took great care us. Our finance person was also made our visit and purchase a good experience. We are from Jersey so they made it worth the trip!
1 Comments
Great Experience at Mazda
by 08/17/2016on
We were very impressed with our sales rep, Kimberly. Our past experiences with Mazda have not always been positive, so much so that our last purchase was done through Sansone. Knowing Island Auto Group was new we returned and couldn't have been happier. Kimberly was terrific-she knew every question we asked regarding the car we purchased, understood our price point and made the purchase 'enjoyable'. It's been a long time since we can state buying a car was 'enjoyable'. We will return when our next 2 upcoming Mazda leases expires and we have already passed the word how impressed we were with Kimberly and Island Auto.
1 Comments
1 Comments