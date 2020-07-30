sales Rating

I visited the Curry Acura dealership of Westchester last Saturday. I arrived just about after opening and wanted to takena look at the vehicles that they had. Shopping for cars can be stressful at times as you know. My wife came along with me and we were just browsing the inventory , came in and sat down in an RDX and quicky fell in love with it. We were approached by a salesman, he introduced himself as Rey Garcia and asked us nicely if we needed any assistance or had any questions about the vehicle. At first I had declined but because he was so very pleasant I changed my mind and amsaid yes I we do have questions. Fast forward a bit and the next thing you know we were test driving the RDX. Rey explained every aspect of the car fully and made us feel welcomed. No pressure to buy, he told us to take our time on nmaking any decisions, which was great,before we were ready.After talking things over with the wife, we were convinced that we were making an informed decision. Again no pressure from Rey, we said yea! Rey is an excellent salesman and should be given a bonus if possible! Additionally the Financial Mgr, Yuri continued the excellence smooth transition from Rey. Yuri treated us with kid gloves and showed us the full break down of the vehicle so as to be able to understand the process. Additional packages were presented to us, Yuri went over everything with a fine tooth comb. Iwe were extremely impressed and decided in a package that made sense. Yuri should also get a bonus for doing what he does and making us feel at home. I highly recommend if your in the market for a new ride, heavily consider Curry Acura, you'll be glad you did!