sales Rating

My experience with the salesman was very good. I was there to see and make an upgrade of my 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package to a 2020 RDX SH-AWD Advance Package. The process was very easy and quick and Brian Gore ( salesman ) was very straightforward as far as the price of the car. Having a 2018 Acura RDX and having read reviews of the 2020 RDX, it was easy for me to make my decision to upgrade my car.There was no pressure from the the salesman for me to make my decision even though I did not buy my 2018 Acura from the same dealership. Delivery of the car was also in time and again very quick. I would highly recommend Smithtown Acura to relatives and friends in the future.I'm hoping that my experience with the dealership's Parts and Service will also be the same. Read more