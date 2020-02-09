Great Job/Will Continue to Go to Smithtown Acura
by 09/02/2020on
Anthony did a very good job of explaining the features of the MDX which helped us greatly in making our choice. Very detailed on pricing & where we could save
Great Job/Will Continue to Go to Smithtown Acura
by 09/02/2020on
Anthony did a very good job of explaining the features of the MDX which helped us greatly in making our choice. Very detailed on pricing & where we could save
Happy customer
by 09/01/2020on
Just leased my FIFTH Acura from John Schepp. As always..... easy and fast. I’m so happy with my new MDX. Loving it! I’ve been a customer of Smithtown Acura for 12 years now and can only say amazing things about their service department and their sales department. I have always dealt with John and he has always done the right thing for me. It’s impossible for me to go somewhere else!!!!!
New lease of Acura TLX
by 08/28/2020on
Brian was an exceptional dealer to work with at Smithtown Acura. He was very knowledgeable, found the best deal that met with our requests, was prompt with the entire leasing process and made leasing an overall enjoyable experience.
New Car Purchase
by 08/22/2020on
John was very helpful and knowledgeable about the car. He took the time to answer all questions and applied no pressure to buy the car. It was a pleasure to deal with John and I would recommend him to others interested in buying an Acura.
Lease
by 08/19/2020on
John Schepp was very professional and efficient. We leased two cars.
Painless car shopping
by 08/18/2020on
Came to Smithtown dealership with an idea of what I wanted and left with what exceeded my expectation. My salesman was easy to talk to and clearly understood our needs. His recommendations were excellent and we ended up with the perfect car for the price that satisfied our budget.
John Schepp
by 08/18/2020on
Noting Johns very informed, attentive, and efficient service. Frankly i was very pleasantly surprised, and would recommend John to anyone.
Won’t shop anywhere else
by 08/14/2020on
Brian and Anthony were super helpful, attentive and efficient. 2nd purchase from Smithtown Acura and won’t go to another dealership.
Another great deal from SmithtownAcura!
by 08/12/2020on
My third lease with Smithtown Acura, great service and flawless application process with easy no nonsense pickup. John Schepp was there every step of the way to help and kept us informed throughout the entire process.He is an honest straight shooter and a former USMC veteran. Glad we dealt with him and Smithtown Acura
2020 Acura RDX
by 08/07/2020on
This is the third RDX that I purchased with John Schepp. Always a pleasure dealing with John. He is patient and is always making sure that my questions and concerns are answered.
Fair & Honest Sales Representative
by 08/05/2020on
Our sales representative was courteous and knowledgeable. He was very capable of answering our questions about the 2020 Acura TLX. He worked exceptionally hard to meet our requirements about cost and understood that the financial boundaries that exist in these times. Anthony is an exceptional sales representative and a very courteous person. He took time to show us different styles and vehicle models. The effort that Anthony put forward was greatly appreciated and eventually lead to our purchase of a new 2020 Acura TLX. Thank you Anthony!
John Schepp
by 08/04/2020on
First time Iv'e had dealings with this salesman and it was an excellent experience. It is my intention to use him in the future.
Brian K RLX
by 07/31/2020on
Great customer scc. Highly knowledgeable.
Acura RDX lease
by 07/29/2020on
We returned an Acura MDX from a 3 year lease and entered into a new lease for an Acura RDX. John Schepp helped us throughout the process which he made very easy.
Excellent Experience
by 07/29/2020on
Smithtown Acura was a very good experience, the truck was delivered clean and all ready to enjoy.
Will be back ! Thank you Brian Gore
by 07/18/2020on
Thank you so much Brian ! After being in a horrific accident the thought of car shopping made me anxious you made shopping for my car an easy process and stress free. I am very happy with my ILX !
Great experience
by 07/16/2020on
I am a returning Acura customer, and have Had a great experience dealing with Greg, john & the whole staff. They are always helpful, but not pushy. I love my new car (mdx), as do my kids! I always recommend Smithtown Acura to friends looking for a new car!
Easy and painless
by 07/13/2020on
Anthony V. was a pleasure to work with when leasing my new Acura MDX. He listened to my requests and followed up quickly. There was no gimmicks or nonsense like I have experienced in other dealerships. I highly recommend giving him a call if your looking for a real salesman that gets the job done quickly.
Lease 2020 RDX
by 07/01/2020on
I want to thank John for his professionalism and help punching a car during this Covid 19 crisis. I have purchased many cars in my lifetime, John listened to what I was looking for and delivered with no BS. His knowledge and experience really showed. I would recommend and purchase again for John without hesitation. All Sales people should follow John’s professionalism.
2020 RDX Lease
by 06/30/2020on
Thank you to Anthony and Smithtown Acura. We have been nearly 20 year customers and we will be for life. We are very pleased with the service, the cars we have driven from Smithtown Acura, and the experience as a whole.
Seamless Sale in time of Covid-19
by 06/30/2020on
My experience with the salesman was very good. I was there to see and make an upgrade of my 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package to a 2020 RDX SH-AWD Advance Package. The process was very easy and quick and Brian Gore ( salesman ) was very straightforward as far as the price of the car. Having a 2018 Acura RDX and having read reviews of the 2020 RDX, it was easy for me to make my decision to upgrade my car.There was no pressure from the the salesman for me to make my decision even though I did not buy my 2018 Acura from the same dealership. Delivery of the car was also in time and again very quick. I would highly recommend Smithtown Acura to relatives and friends in the future.I'm hoping that my experience with the dealership's Parts and Service will also be the same.