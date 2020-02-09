Smithtown Acura

Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Smithtown Acura

4.9
Overall Rating
(59)
Recommend: Yes (57) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Job/Will Continue to Go to Smithtown Acura

by Commack Shopper on 09/02/2020

Anthony did a very good job of explaining the features of the MDX which helped us greatly in making our choice. Very detailed on pricing & where we could save

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Happy customer

by Tamby on 09/01/2020

Just leased my FIFTH Acura from John Schepp. As always..... easy and fast. I’m so happy with my new MDX. Loving it! I’ve been a customer of Smithtown Acura for 12 years now and can only say amazing things about their service department and their sales department. I have always dealt with John and he has always done the right thing for me. It’s impossible for me to go somewhere else!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New lease of Acura TLX

by Arielle Abbato on 08/28/2020

Brian was an exceptional dealer to work with at Smithtown Acura. He was very knowledgeable, found the best deal that met with our requests, was prompt with the entire leasing process and made leasing an overall enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Gail Tilton on 08/22/2020

John was very helpful and knowledgeable about the car. He took the time to answer all questions and applied no pressure to buy the car. It was a pleasure to deal with John and I would recommend him to others interested in buying an Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Lease

by Meyer Review for John Schepp on 08/19/2020

John Schepp was very professional and efficient. We leased two cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Painless car shopping

by Luz Allen on 08/18/2020

Came to Smithtown dealership with an idea of what I wanted and left with what exceeded my expectation. My salesman was easy to talk to and clearly understood our needs. His recommendations were excellent and we ended up with the perfect car for the price that satisfied our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

John Schepp

by Joseph KAsper on 08/18/2020

Noting Johns very informed, attentive, and efficient service. Frankly i was very pleasantly surprised, and would recommend John to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Won’t shop anywhere else

by Jackie on 08/14/2020

Brian and Anthony were super helpful, attentive and efficient. 2nd purchase from Smithtown Acura and won’t go to another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another great deal from SmithtownAcura!

by Bruno Rocco Valenti on 08/12/2020

My third lease with Smithtown Acura, great service and flawless application process with easy no nonsense pickup. John Schepp was there every step of the way to help and kept us informed throughout the entire process.He is an honest straight shooter and a former USMC veteran. Glad we dealt with him and Smithtown Acura

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Acura RDX

by 2020 Acura RDX on 08/07/2020

This is the third RDX that I purchased with John Schepp. Always a pleasure dealing with John. He is patient and is always making sure that my questions and concerns are answered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fair & Honest Sales Representative

by Super Successful Sale on 08/05/2020

Our sales representative was courteous and knowledgeable. He was very capable of answering our questions about the 2020 Acura TLX. He worked exceptionally hard to meet our requirements about cost and understood that the financial boundaries that exist in these times. Anthony is an exceptional sales representative and a very courteous person. He took time to show us different styles and vehicle models. The effort that Anthony put forward was greatly appreciated and eventually lead to our purchase of a new 2020 Acura TLX. Thank you Anthony!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

John Schepp

by purchase of 2020 TLX on 08/04/2020

First time Iv'e had dealings with this salesman and it was an excellent experience. It is my intention to use him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Brian K RLX

by Brian K RLX on 07/31/2020

Great customer scc. Highly knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Acura RDX lease

by Very Satisfied on 07/29/2020

We returned an Acura MDX from a 3 year lease and entered into a new lease for an Acura RDX. John Schepp helped us throughout the process which he made very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Sally Goldberg on 07/29/2020

Smithtown Acura was a very good experience, the truck was delivered clean and all ready to enjoy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Will be back ! Thank you Brian Gore

by Michele Morales on 07/18/2020

Thank you so much Brian ! After being in a horrific accident the thought of car shopping made me anxious you made shopping for my car an easy process and stress free. I am very happy with my ILX !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by meaghan kassnove on 07/16/2020

I am a returning Acura customer, and have Had a great experience dealing with Greg, john & the whole staff. They are always helpful, but not pushy. I love my new car (mdx), as do my kids! I always recommend Smithtown Acura to friends looking for a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy and painless

by Heather Tollin on 07/13/2020

Anthony V. was a pleasure to work with when leasing my new Acura MDX. He listened to my requests and followed up quickly. There was no gimmicks or nonsense like I have experienced in other dealerships. I highly recommend giving him a call if your looking for a real salesman that gets the job done quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Lease 2020 RDX

by George Snow on 07/01/2020

I want to thank John for his professionalism and help punching a car during this Covid 19 crisis. I have purchased many cars in my lifetime, John listened to what I was looking for and delivered with no BS. His knowledge and experience really showed. I would recommend and purchase again for John without hesitation. All Sales people should follow John’s professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 RDX Lease

by The Viola Family on 06/30/2020

Thank you to Anthony and Smithtown Acura. We have been nearly 20 year customers and we will be for life. We are very pleased with the service, the cars we have driven from Smithtown Acura, and the experience as a whole.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Seamless Sale in time of Covid-19

by Quick upgrade of my 2020 RDX on 06/30/2020

My experience with the salesman was very good. I was there to see and make an upgrade of my 2018 Acura RDX Advance Package to a 2020 RDX SH-AWD Advance Package. The process was very easy and quick and Brian Gore ( salesman ) was very straightforward as far as the price of the car. Having a 2018 Acura RDX and having read reviews of the 2020 RDX, it was easy for me to make my decision to upgrade my car.There was no pressure from the the salesman for me to make my decision even though I did not buy my 2018 Acura from the same dealership. Delivery of the car was also in time and again very quick. I would highly recommend Smithtown Acura to relatives and friends in the future.I'm hoping that my experience with the dealership's Parts and Service will also be the same.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
