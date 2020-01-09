I will only buy vehicles from Dorschel Nissan in the future. The staff is professional and courteous who care about the customer's needs. Nicholas and Joe were able to put me in a car that I love and can afford. Best car buying experience!
I worked with Eliseo Mercado for my first ever car lease and he was awesome!!! He knew how to answer all of my questions, was super patient with my uncle and I, showed me around and made me feel at peace and not stressed at all!!
I was very pleased with my experience with Dorschel. The buying process was transparent so I was confident that I was getting the best deal possible. The salesman was knowledgeable and took the time to make sure I got what I needed.
There is absolutely this dealership could have done better! I was in a position that 5 other dealerships could not do to help me get out of the MESS Vision Hyundai got me in to! Art Chase and the financial dept were able to help me AND give me a great car in a matter of hours, that others couldn't "figure out" in MONTHS! Not only have I recommended this dealership, I have given specific names to everyone I know personally AND on social media! This dealership is the EXAMPLE of honest, fair, helpful and go beyond their "job description" to help and make sure that the customer is 110% satisfied!!!
This is a beautiful dealership that has created an enjoyable experience for the buyer. Our sales rep is always very attentive to our needs and patient with our myriad of questions. We have purchased or leased three cars here and we will be back.
Overall the guy I worked with was ok. He tryed to hard sale on a lease even though we told him no a ton of times. I feel like we were low balled on our trade in offer from the start. Also I didn't appreciated the "team leader" being rude when asked about if we were getting the best deal based on a similar car at another dealership.
The purchase was an absolute nightmare. After deposit days went by trying to get return call from salesman. He accosted my insurance on phone. His training was so poor he could not process the simplest paperwork.He downgrade his coworkers. He left a bad taste about dealership in general. I will discourage anyone from considering this dealership. Similarly, if his training represents that of the dealership, how does one trust the service department???
The entire experience was great with Chris. I loved how he went out in the heavy rain and still let me test drive. He set me up in the car with the features and took time to introduce me to the service techs. Great experience.
Best car buying experience ever, Thank You Joe Yanda.
by Artwoman on 06/28/2016
I had no choice but to purchase another car after my recent car, of three weeks, had been hit from behind and totaled by the insurance company. You can only imagine how unhappy I was about the whole ordeal, having to go through the process of buying another car again and this time ASAP. I decided that I may be better off buying my car from a different dealer then the one previously. So I took a chance with Dorschel Nissan, having never been there. It was the best decision I could have made. Joe Yanda was my sales person and he could not have been more thoughtful and patient, given my circumstance. He was highly professional, thoroughly explaining Dorschel's way of doing business. I was very impressed with the clarity and honesty and difference by which they lived up to. I have found my Car dealership, no more need to take chances with the other guys. Dorschel also had a great service plan for my 2014 Sentra, which by the way was an fantastic value. I have all the confidence that they will continue to deliver the same excellent service long after I purchased my used car. Just to note, I have bought plenty of cars in my day and this was the best experience I have ever had with a dealership.
I owned a 2000 Nissan Xterra for 12 years. It had 281,000 miles. It was definitely time to buy a new car. After a simple car search on Dorschel Nissan's website, a hassle free meeting with my sales reps Kim B. I'm a proud owner of a 2012 Nissan Xterra that's in mint condition. What can I say I love my Nissan! What I love more was the price I paid and upfront honesty of what I am going to expect from Dorschel. I walked in, wasn't chased around, wasn't forced to change my mind and buy something different, wasn't forced to sign on the dotted lines. I got what I wanted when I wanted it for the right price. Thank you Kim B. and the Dorschel Nissan Team!
I just purchased my Nissan Sentra a while ago and brought it to Express Service for an oil change and tire rotation this morning. This is THE CLEANEST service area I have ever been in and I have seen several. And they were prompt, the waiting area for customers was clean, neat, they had a breakfast area where you could order a breakfast sandwich made; offered complimentary coffee; had a quiet office area if you required work time. Top notch. And so polite. Every time I walked through a door, they held the door open. Chad said 45 minutes and was right on the dot, and that included washing and vacuum cleaning my car. Definitely worth the price. I used to do Monro and Midas they THEY broke my tire sensors, so always coming to Dorschel from now on since it's so clean and efficient. Thrilled with my salesman Mark Intini who told me how the service area worked, and what express service was. The Service Department lived up to Mark's description. I am thrilled!
Thank you to Dorschel Nissan's Mark Intini for really listening to the customer in my case, having the patience of a saint, and never ever getting pushy. I have been railroaded and very unhappy with car salesmen in the past and gotten "taken to the cleaners" because I was female.
Mark was the consummate professional and I am driving a fabulous Nissan Sentra and feel much safer and secure. Best deal I have ever gotten and will return to Mark and Dorschel any time my son or I need a vehicle.
Great sales experience as 1st time nissan customer
by HappyJohnT on 01/14/2016
We decided to buy at Dorschels by the genuine effort by the salesperson to see us satisfied in the sale and service. We have searched several dealers since October 2015 . We have not seen customer attention like Dorschel's anywhere else. Dorschel's price also beat the competition for our chosen model. We told the saleperson that we were interviewing him and his operation. They won. And so did we win. I like win-win events. Win at Dorschel's Nissan.
Dorschel Nissan gave me a non hassle car leasing experience, and I appreciated their friendly service and confidence they gave me as a purchaser. I would recommend their service and purchase there again.
Bought a new nissan rogue last summer. Sixteen months later I have a major problem with my blower fan for heat/ ac. Because I drive alot for my job I'm just over my mileage warranty. Stop in a asked assistant service manager about this problemishes and he told me it would be a minimum of $100. To look at problem.I guess they don't care about standing behind the Nissan products after the sale. This shouldn't be happening on a vehicle that is only 16 months old. Should have bought a chevy from Bob johnson!!!!
My expectations of service quite possibly be too high. Or maybe my service experience by Dorschel Infiniti may have under delivered. You decide, heres is my story.
We brought our 2009 Infiniti G37x to dorschel because one day it decided to start, but would refuse to come out of park. The car was towed to Dorschel the night of Tuesday April 14 when at 5:28 I spoke to a Service rep explained what was going on. He responded no problem we will get that fixed tomorrow first thing, easy fix. Wednesday April 15 I assumed i would receive a phone call update on what was happening with my car, no such call. At 7:50 and at 8:03 i attempted to reach the service department, reached the voicemail each attempt leaving a voicemail at 8:03. By noon I still had not heard about my car. At 12:27 I called again, you guessed it voicemail. After 3 enraged minutes i called back and told the receptionist do not send me to another voicemail box i would like to speak to a person. I was told at this time that the car had went in and the problem was a blown fuse.
On my way home from work decided to stop and see whats going on..... apparently the fuse mystcally kept blowing and nobody knew why. I authorized another 3 hours of "exploratory" diagnostic work to hopefully rectify this problem.
At this time I was very confused because I thought is sent this car to the Infiniti dealer I was beginning to feel like i gave it to my 3 year old daughter to fix with her toy fisher price hammer .
On to today Thursday April 16 my patients began to wear thin and by 12:48 assumed that my 2-3 hours of work I authorized the night before had all but been used up. Three phone calls lead to three voicemails, one of which to the service manager. It is now 3:15 as of now NONE of my voicemails have been returned, no clue whats going on with my car. At a rate of $102 an hour is it too much to ask for an update every now and again?
As of now there is no ending to this story, at this time all i hope is that edmunds.com will allow me to write the next chapters as they develop.
Best of luck with the Dorschel Difference.
Salesman Nick B should learn how to handle challenging customers and recognize that the customer is always right! I brought my father with me, whom I respect and trust more than any salesman to assist me with a sale, and Nick was short with him after being questioned about the warranty packages and financing institutions. He fetched the sales manager to speak with my father after informing him that he would not answer his questions as he was not buying the car. His face showed anger and frustration and was completely unprofessional.
I asked Nick if someone would be assessing the lease that I was turning in and was informed that Dorschel was not responsible for that. Yet a couple of weeks later I received a bill for almost $1100!! I have never worked with a car dealership that did not handle the trade in or turn in on spot rather than surprise them with a huge bill.
When I drove out of the lot I realized that the gas tank was not even half full. Later, while traveling down South, I was having difficulty with the heat during the winter weather. After some researching I discovered that the coolant was almost completely empty. These are little things that should not be a concern when purchasing a vehicle at a place as well known as Dorschel. Now, two months after the purchase, the tire maintenance light is on and the engine says service now. I will be bringing the car in this week. Again, not acceptable.
I have leased a vehicle with Dorschel and did not experience a problem but after this experience I would never purchase from them again and I recommend that you look more closely at your salespeople if you want to keep your customers happy.
