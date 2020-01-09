service Rating

My expectations of service quite possibly be too high. Or maybe my service experience by Dorschel Infiniti may have under delivered. You decide, heres is my story. We brought our 2009 Infiniti G37x to dorschel because one day it decided to start, but would refuse to come out of park. The car was towed to Dorschel the night of Tuesday April 14 when at 5:28 I spoke to a Service rep explained what was going on. He responded no problem we will get that fixed tomorrow first thing, easy fix. Wednesday April 15 I assumed i would receive a phone call update on what was happening with my car, no such call. At 7:50 and at 8:03 i attempted to reach the service department, reached the voicemail each attempt leaving a voicemail at 8:03. By noon I still had not heard about my car. At 12:27 I called again, you guessed it voicemail. After 3 enraged minutes i called back and told the receptionist do not send me to another voicemail box i would like to speak to a person. I was told at this time that the car had went in and the problem was a blown fuse. On my way home from work decided to stop and see whats going on..... apparently the fuse mystcally kept blowing and nobody knew why. I authorized another 3 hours of "exploratory" diagnostic work to hopefully rectify this problem. At this time I was very confused because I thought is sent this car to the Infiniti dealer I was beginning to feel like i gave it to my 3 year old daughter to fix with her toy fisher price hammer . On to today Thursday April 16 my patients began to wear thin and by 12:48 assumed that my 2-3 hours of work I authorized the night before had all but been used up. Three phone calls lead to three voicemails, one of which to the service manager. It is now 3:15 as of now NONE of my voicemails have been returned, no clue whats going on with my car. At a rate of $102 an hour is it too much to ask for an update every now and again? As of now there is no ending to this story, at this time all i hope is that edmunds.com will allow me to write the next chapters as they develop. Best of luck with the Dorschel Difference. Read more