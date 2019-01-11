sales Rating

I would give a five, especially for the Service Dept (a five for Frank in Finance as well!) but overall- I am being generous with a two for overall. I had (and continue to have) a VERY disappointing sales experience. One issue rectified, one is still not. One that easily could- and should by now- have been easily rectified if my request for help was followed through; if someone took responsibility to help the customer and solve the problem. I was referred to the salesman by a former employee of yours, who stated “Dave will take good care of you." Problems began soon after sale was completed. The salesman did not follow through on basics communication over a fix to the car he offered, not one I requested. No follow through on how or when it would be fixed, despite my offering to be flexible on when and how. No response in any manner, at all. Unprofessional on many levels, especially with phone calls that I have documented (the car fix has since been taken care of with BIG thanks to help from Cara in Service). No attempt was made to help rectify remaining issue with ConnectedDrive services that I immediately asked about. The salesman said the "used car manager" (salesman's words- not mine) would be calling me. Mngr John Resnick did call, was understanding, and regarding my unresolved issue of ConnectedDrive services, said would help address situation. He stated he would look into the matter, to give him "a few weeks", and he would get back to me. That was before Thanksgiving. I am not calling again, because on Dec 6, I replied to an email, thanking me for my business, from the salesman. I politely reminded him of issue, stated I do not have Mr. Resnick’s email, and to please send it to me. He did not reply. Whether he forwradred to the mngr, only your business would know. At this point, I should have had at least a follow up call, even if not with an immediate rectification of the matter , but so I do not feel forgotten or "brushed aside". All I am asking for is rectification regarding ConnectedDrive services account. I was told by Anthony, who was training Jose at the time showed me car features, ConnectedDrive services would be for two years with purchase of car. However, my online account says only one. Salesman requested docs showing expiration of Nov 2020 because he stated he could not "see that info on my end." I screen-shotted all, and sent so he could check into. He did not acknowledge receipt of docs, and a week after of no communication, I inquired again and that is when salesman stated mngr would call me. Three different people in sales dept. gave different reasons as to why, but that “something is wrong”, but no one can simply answer- and easiest of all- contact BMW to fix my ConnectedDrive services so they do not expire this year (should be Nov 20121, not 2020). I should not have to call again asking for help on a simple issue to be rectified, that I did not cause. I was told two years of ConnectedDrive services, and that is what I expect. A customer should not have to go through so many people asking for help, to get none. I feel FAR from a valued customer (again, Sales Dept does make me feel valued!), however, what should be an enjoyable experience has been left tainted by inconsistent information and lack of communication, and now a lack of trust. I should not feel I have no one I can trust there to help now, or in the future. I hope to hear from someone soon that the issue is being rectified. Please feel free contact if you would like more specific information on former employee communications, text and email communication dates with salesman, documentation of dates, etc. I truly do hope to hear from someone in a capacity to help me soon. Thank You! Read more