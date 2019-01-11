From the moment Emon returned my internet Email, she was prompt, courteous and professional. I had an accident and was looking for a "replacement" so I was not only having to make a decision quickly, but didn't have the energy to haggle., I had the car shipped to me in Dallas and it was prettier in person.
Kevin the service manager is by far the most attentive and caring person in this job position. The way he follows up and hears your concerns no matter how trivial sounding is a testament to his professionalism and the company. Thank you Kevin and the awesome tech Dominick ! Great team at Mt. Kisco BMW !!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is the kind of dealership that gives the industry a bad name. I've purchased ~20 cars in my life, including 8 or 9 new BMWs, but no dealer even comes close to the BS that came from Ian, the GM at this place. One lie after the next (most of which is proven in emails with him). All classic bait and switch maneuvering followed by CYA behavior when called out. It was truly a jaw dropping experience to speak with him. YouTube material.
It's not worth the effort and not appropriate to type the myriad details here, but I've already reached out to AutoNation and BMW directly.
I cannot stress enough that this place (at least the GM) should not be trusted for sales. I can't speak to the service department. Individual salespeople might be great, but in the end they report to the GM, so....
Buyer beware...
No happy, they did not install 2 new tires that sales person promised to me
by Nestor Ladino on 06/27/2020
Unfortunately during the negotiation of the car purchase BMW X3 I was told that I would get two new tires for the car and this never happened. Upon delivery of the vehicle they assured that it had two new tires but it was not true.
I would give a five, especially for the Service Dept (a five for Frank in Finance as well!) but overall- I am being generous with a two for overall. I had (and continue to have) a VERY disappointing sales experience. One issue rectified, one is still not. One that easily could- and should by now- have been easily rectified if my request for help was followed through; if someone took responsibility to help the customer and solve the problem.
I was referred to the salesman by a former employee of yours, who stated “Dave will take good care of you." Problems began soon after sale was completed. The salesman did not follow through on basics communication over a fix to the car he offered, not one I requested. No follow through on how or when it would be fixed, despite my offering to be flexible on when and how. No response in any manner, at all. Unprofessional on many levels, especially with phone calls that I have documented (the car fix has since been taken care of with BIG thanks to help from Cara in Service). No attempt was made to help rectify remaining issue with ConnectedDrive services that I immediately asked about. The salesman said the "used car manager" (salesman's words- not mine) would be calling me. Mngr John Resnick did call, was understanding, and regarding my unresolved issue of ConnectedDrive services, said would help address situation. He stated he would look into the matter, to give him "a few weeks", and he would get back to me. That was before Thanksgiving. I am not calling again, because on Dec 6, I replied to an email, thanking me for my business, from the salesman. I politely reminded him of issue, stated I do not have Mr. Resnick’s email, and to please send it to me. He did not reply. Whether he forwradred to the mngr, only your business would know. At this point, I should have had at least a follow up call, even if not with an immediate rectification of the matter , but so I do not feel forgotten or "brushed aside". All I am asking for is rectification regarding ConnectedDrive services account. I was told by Anthony, who was training Jose at the time showed me car features, ConnectedDrive services would be for two years with purchase of car. However, my online account says only one. Salesman requested docs showing expiration of Nov 2020 because he stated he could not "see that info on my end." I screen-shotted all, and sent so he could check into. He did not acknowledge receipt of docs, and a week after of no communication, I inquired again and that is when salesman stated mngr would call me. Three different people in sales dept. gave different reasons as to why, but that “something is wrong”, but no one can simply answer- and easiest of all- contact BMW to fix my ConnectedDrive services so they do not expire this year (should be Nov 20121, not 2020).
I should not have to call again asking for help on a simple issue to be rectified, that I did not cause. I was told two years of ConnectedDrive services, and that is what I expect. A customer should not have to go through so many people asking for help, to get none. I feel FAR from a valued customer (again, Sales Dept does make me feel valued!), however, what should be an enjoyable experience has been left tainted by inconsistent information and lack of communication, and now a lack of trust. I should not feel I have no one I can trust there to help now, or in the future. I hope to hear from someone soon that the issue is being rectified.
Please feel free contact if you would like more specific information on former employee communications, text and email communication dates with salesman, documentation of dates, etc. I truly do hope to hear from someone in a capacity to help me soon. Thank You!
The reality was this dealership pulled a classic bait & switch con on me . . I was given a Certified offer online of $1250 for my 2009 Nissan Versa after describing its condition in excruciating detail. But when I arrived the manager handed me off to a younger, less experienced colleague who then gave me no alternative but to accept a mere $500 for the car. I will never recommend this dealership to anyone I know.
I kept receiving notifications for service with all kinds of specials foe FREE service. 2019 430i with 9000 miles. I brought my car in for an appointed oil change. I was pretty surprised when I was informed that there was a charge for this because I had brought the car in before "the car indicated" there was a need for an oil change.I also had to wait over 2 hours !
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Dropped the certified X1 off for a few issues, including pulsing from brakes, not-cool A/C and ineffective headlite range. Service was was prompt, with no fuss, no muss solutions. Continuous dialoge instilled confidence that the remedy was for real. Much thanks to all!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Could not find the problem but had no problem keep charging me every time I brought it in - they stated ‘ I will give u s warranty, but when they found what was wrong - stayed it was not covered - service department not trustworthy
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I grade them fair, not poor, because they are nice and polite, I have bought many cars in my life from a dealership, first one 30 years ago and last from this dealership, terrible experience, from the beginning to the end, lies, not following up on the customer before delivering the car witch took 3 weeks because they didn’t have the title until worst car detail ever, I requested another car detail and brought in this weekend and totally worst car detail ever again and on top of everything they switch my floor mat probably with another car.
we were stuck going to mt kisco BMW when my car broke down and the tow company brought us here as it was the closest dealer. I will go out of my way and pay out of pocket to ensure I never go here again. Our many many calls weren’t returned, the service rep was aggressively pushing unnecessary services and belligerent when we indicated it wasn’t needed (which we confirmed through a different garage after we got our car back). what should have been a one to two day fix turned into a 7 day event (without a loaner) and we were overcharged. If I could have gotten the car out of there to a different location I would have. A painful experience all around.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I leased a car from BMW of Mount Kisco. Everyone that I met was friendly, courteous and helped me from the time I leased it to the time I picked it up. Chris the smart tech showed me how to use all the buttons and Mike in finance was excellent in explaining every piece of paper I had to sign. My sales person,Mike Galluzzo, was very professional and helped me get the best deal.
