sales Rating

I purchase a car back in February of 2019 a 2019 Honda Accord sport which I love and millennium was suppose send a check to Hyundai for the trade in i got rid of for 12/13 remaining payments. In October of this year I received a hit on mines and my wife's credit saying that I owe 8,000 dollars because the hyundia never received the pay off check to pay off the car. So now they are saying I have to pay this. The way my deal was done millennium was suppose pay the remaining payments on the car and they never did. The dealership still to this day after speaking with them multiple times still have not paid it off and it is affecting my credit badly. I went from a 727 score down to 545 and this is affecting my credit badly! This dealership is super irresponsible and upper management needs to learn customer service and not just be on your side when they are trying to close a deal but need to be on your side when something goes wrong after. I have reached out to Honda cooperate and BBB for assistance with this matter since the dealership 10 months a late still have not paid off the car I traded in. If anyone has a similar situation please report it to BBB and email the following people from there North America leaders. [contact info removed] The next post will be detailing everyone I spoke to and all the ridiculous answers they gave me during this process. Read more