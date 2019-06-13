Amazing service !
Oscar, Kerrick, Worel and Moose Went above and beyond to make my experience at Honda excellent !!
Horrible service
I purchase a car back in February of 2019 a 2019 Honda Accord sport which I love and millennium was suppose send a check to Hyundai for the trade in i got rid of for 12/13 remaining payments. In October of this year I received a hit on mines and my wife's credit saying that I owe 8,000 dollars because the hyundia never received the pay off check to pay off the car. So now they are saying I have to pay this. The way my deal was done millennium was suppose pay the remaining payments on the car and they never did. The dealership still to this day after speaking with them multiple times still have not paid it off and it is affecting my credit badly. I went from a 727 score down to 545 and this is affecting my credit badly! This dealership is super irresponsible and upper management needs to learn customer service and not just be on your side when they are trying to close a deal but need to be on your side when something goes wrong after. I have reached out to Honda cooperate and BBB for assistance with this matter since the dealership 10 months a late still have not paid off the car I traded in. If anyone has a similar situation please report it to BBB and email the following people from there North America leaders. [contact info removed] The next post will be detailing everyone I spoke to and all the ridiculous answers they gave me during this process.
Millennium Honda hemstead
I recently purchased a Honda HRV from millennium Honda In Hempstead, my salesman was Christopher white, good salesman. We had a few small issues with the finance department, they made critical errors when it came to mathematics and money. OSCAR promised me all weather mats and he never delivered in his promise, this proved to be a pattern. When we ask him about the mats he gave us the run around and wasted our time. I was very upset about being lied to, even after the sale!
Excellent Customer Service
I went in to Millennium Honda because the GM was looking for 2015 Honda Accords. I was already thinking about a new lease anyway, so I went in on Saturday to speak with a salesperson. Lucky for me, I got to work with (Erica) Cristina. She went above and beyond to find the right package and price for me while keeping mind my budget. I could not have been more happy with the service provided by Millennium. If there is an Employee of the Month competition there, Cristina should be in serious contention. You have a customer for life in me.
Good service
Robert Rofrano(Service Advisor) is a very good man. Every time I come here and he help’s me . He advise me about my car, how the car can be maintained well. He alway suggest me what to for the better car performance.
Great Experience
My family and I have leased and bought numerous Hondas throughout the years, all with the help of Mark Pierce. He is very accommodating and makes your experience as seamless and easy as possible. I highly reccommend both Millenium Honda and Mark Pierce for all your car purchase or lease needs.
Questionable Integrity
***UPDATED*** 9 months in and I still do not have my registration, I have been getting temporary registrations from the dealer that have the incorrect information every time*** This dealer is absolutely ridiculous and would recommend everyone to stay away. The finance manger when I got my car tried to trick me with saying my credit was not tier one and adds a tire care agreement, which I called after I got the car and got the refund for it by the tire care company; a 1% increase in interest rate translates into a $100 increase in monthly payment to these people. Also my car has not been registered for a whole 7 months and they tell me I am going to get a refund for the tickets I paid but have not received any refund in over 2 months because their accounting department is doing something, a big dealer can't refund such a small amount of money tells me how competent their financing is. I called up Honda Financial and even they are confused as to why it takes 7 months to register a car; I also paid DMV fees twice and they still could not get it correct. This is absolutely ridiculous and hope no one falls into their tricks.
Wonderful car salesman
Adolphe Demesyeux was a great person to deal with if you want to buy a car and have it be a pleasant experience. He was knowledgeable of all the important info and did not pressure or steer me to something more than I needed. He listened to what I wanted and showed me that. He was helpful and pleasant in every way.
best customer service
In over 20+ years of buying experience with over combined 6 cars through that time with multiple dealerships, this by far, hands down the most positive and amazing experience me and my had. From time of walking in the dealership to the time we drove off was by bar none the most enjoyable, happiest and invigorating experience we had. Ade, Haresh and the "Big Boss" manager went over and beyond to accomodate us and extended the utmost and professional courtesy providing us the "BEST" customer experience only one can hope for. This is the first time we actually left the dealership with a big smile, heartfelt and overwhelming satisfaction fully accomplished and grateful for time, effort and service we received from Millenium Honda. We picked up the 2014 Honda Pilot today, May 25th, on the eve of our 15th wedding anniversary, having a dinner plan with the family, Mr. Haresh kept his promise of seeing us through from beginning to end with a white glove service and overwhelming satisfaction of ultimate customer service. We will remember this experience for a very long time. Kudos to the entire management of Millenium Honda for having wonderful people, your people are a true reflection of a great management. Thank you! PS we made it to our anniversary dinner. - Bernardo Family
Excellent Service
I had a lease that was expiring, so I decided to check out Millennium Honda. With the assistance of Andrew Rampersad and the sales managers, I was able to trade-in my old lease with a new Civic. Needless to say, I walked out very happy.
Adolphe's Services
I walked in knowing that I had a connection at Millennium Honda his name is Adolphe and I went to him to explain my need for a newer car. I walked in looking for a Honda HRV 2017 but he was able to make me fall in love with the 2017 Honda Accord Sport. I was treated very nicely and he took care of all my questions . He was very knowledgeable about both cars and was able to show me all the features that I myself would never think of. I truly feel that he had my best interest at heart and he work with so much passion he need to be promoted to Manager because he works diligently for all his clients from the moment you walk in through the doors and the moment you walk out. I truly hope my next visit to the dealership that he is promoted to a manager position if that is not the case they do not know who has potential on their team.
Excellent Buying Experience at Milennium Honda in Hempstead NY
I bought a new (2017) car (Honda Accord EX-L with Navigation/Sensing) from Millennium Honda this week. My salesman (Adolphe Demesyeux) was very professional and pleasant to deal with and worked with me until I was satisfied about the price for the car and value of my trade-in.
Awesome
Very pleasant and positive atmosphere. The sales representatives including Felicia Richardson made the car buying experience worth it.
Yuk, very rude
The sales staff is friendly and ok to deal with. However, the guy who evaluates your trade is nothing short of RUDE. He basically insulted me about my car (a 3 year old Mercedes in great condition!), walked away while talking to me, and acted like he didn't care one bit about helping me or making a sale!! I would never buy a car here, very unprofessional person, I can't even use his name because he rudely did not introduce himself!! I am not a kid, have bought a number of cars in my life, and I have never felt this way after leaving a dealership. Not a good experience, I will buy my car from someone who likes their job and remembers that customers pay his salary. **The first review that I typed last night did not appear on the site, curious to see if they only put in the positive ones, if so, what's the point!!??
Horrible. Added $1400 in warranties without notice!
DO NOT GO HERE. I am still trying to get a refund for a warranty I unknowingly purchases several months ago. They do not respond to my calls or e-mails even though the warranty is now "cancelled" i still have not received my refund check. Very unprofessional.
Terrible customer service
Worst experience ever. I went to buy my third Honda from them. I called several times and was jerked around and when I asked to speak to a manager no one called me back. I decided to show up in person to speak to a manager. He was [non-permissible content removed]. Worst customer service. While I waited to see the manager for 15 minutes I read some of your reviews on other sites. Let's just say they are less than stellar. Also, there is a Newsday article dated July 13, 2015 where Atlantic Auto Group is named in a $310,000 lawsuit with the state of NY for misleading promotions and fraudulent sales tactics. Millenium Honda is one of the dealerships mentioned. There are 5 members of my family who own Hondas. We will not be coming here again. Great way to lose good customers. Bravo to you!
Cant Match TrueCar offer
was got promise match truecar price offer from other dealer, but when I arrived, they said they couldnt match....
Great dealership salesmen and service all around!
When I arrived I was greeted but not bothered. I was told when I was ready to let them know. I dealt with 4 people: Ravel, Mario, Adeleke, and Joe. From the process of looking at the car to dealing with insurance and financing everything was a breeze! The worked hard to get us the best deal and kept us in the loop through out the entire process. They had an area to sit with a Nice flat screen TV and coffee or hot chocolate!! I would recommend this dealer 20X over as it was an excellent experience, definitely no one I have ever had before!
great experience
We drove 1 1/2 hours to get to this dealer, and it was worth it. Our sales rep., John Arias, was very pleasant and made the whole process quite easy. We got a fair trade-in on our old car and good terms on our new one. The whole dealership has a welcoming vibe. Would highly recommend.
Price Promise made process simple
I carried my price promise certificate into the dealership and after a test drive the salesman and I proceeded with all the necessary paperwork to complete the sale. No haggling or multiple visits by other sales team members. Just a simple purchase. The salesman was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. He made the process very enjoyable.
Elvis Duran
Excellent sales representative! the staff is very professional and attentive and cater to needs making it an overall extremely pleaseant experience! i highly recommend Millennium Honda
