sales Rating

it was the worse experience ever going to bayside BMW. salesperson name tasso was the only nicest guy over there. but finance manage was the most ungrateful, biased and unhelpful. located on 215-15 northern blvd. car wasnt delivered the day was promised as a first attempted, then, the second attempted we couldn't get the car because the vehicle was sold. so after a long discussion we got a car. so the day of the delivery, we signed everything only the sales person apologised beside him none of the individuals said anything not even showed interest. so, we just wanted to move on. when we went to finance manages office he started to hide his nameplate from the desk and refused to give us his business card saying he just started there. fine, after that when we were getting keys, salesperson goes like keys are missing we have to order a new one. we are like speechless. then from somewhere he found a beat-up key and told us he's gonna order one and mail it to us. so we left and waited for 3 weeks keys to to be arrived. But guess what, we call them for keys that we didn't get it since it was promised to get it by 2 weeks. And we were told we have to come back to the dealership again and pick up the key. we went to infirmed the manager he wasn't available we went to finance manager again. This time at 247 st and northern blvd the finance manager didn't hear any of our complain he's like oh i don't know what happened but i am sorry. then i asked for his business card. Same thing, re refused to give me his business card. He was afraid to give us the card and tells us he just started working there recently. If you all started working there recently all of you go back to the training and learn how to do customer service. the whole situation was unacceptable Read more