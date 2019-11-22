Priscilla & Shirley
by 11/22/2019on
Fabulous sales representative. Very detail and organized. Will recommend them to any clients looking for a BMW
Excellent friendly service staff - Jennifer Odato
by 02/05/2020on
I had a routine service for my 2017 430xi grand coupe for oil and brake fluid change and scheduled the appointment for 7:30. Jennifer checked me in quickly upon arrival, she kindly suggested recommended services without sounding pushy at all (wheel alignment) as a way of helping maintaining the vehicle in top driving condition. I declined the service. I also inquired about potential 2020 330xi vehicles because of the refresh and my upcoming lease renewal. Unfortunately this location is separate from the new car dealership so I could not look at actual new cars, but she offered me an umbrella to look at the ones in the service parking lot. The waiting area was clean and offered sufficient amount of seating and coffee/bagels. Overall, I was in and out of there in just under 2 hours (including the complimentary car wash). The staffs were friendly and location is convenient. Overall, I am very happy with the service.
Great sales service
by 08/24/2018on
I just bought a CPO BMWX1 from Bayside and got great service with getting all the car info and closing paperwork from Shirley Chen and her associate Priscilla and Mainak from the business office. This is the third car I have bought from Bayside BMW through Shirley and would recommend her to everyone. I made arrangements to have this car shipped to Florida and they were very accommodating.
Sales
by 10/07/2017on
Fabian was really good sales rep, called me to make sure the car I was interested in wasn't sold, he also meet me at the parking lot and worked with me to get to the price I Was looking to pay. I will recommend anyone buying a car from BMW of bayside to meet with Fabian great guy, very knowledgeable, 5 stars all the way
great service by folarin!
by 09/22/2017on
I had a very good experience with Mr Famuyima. I just purchased a year old black BMW X5. Very happy with my purchase.
Bad service
by 09/18/2017on
This is the second year in a row I went to BMW to service my car and had terrible experience. This time was definitely worse then the last. I went to the servicing center in Great Neck and the tech took my car out for test drive and got two tickets. The worse part is when I asked for an explanitaion the manager names Angelo was arrogant and rude instead is even prentendig to be sorry about the whole thing. They kept insisting it's the technicians ticket and it has nothing to do with me. It definitely has to do with me because it was my car!!! I will definitely never go back there or recommend to anybody else . And for sure will follow up on this matter .
Awesome Sales experience !!!
by 07/28/2017on
Victor Cruz was absolutely awesome. He made my first BMW purchase hassle free. He was beyond personable and he made me feel at ease and assured me that the purchasing process would go smoothly and it actually did. He's an excellent salesman and very knowledgeable about my purchase. His team John Tetta and Dennis were awesome as well. John got me in the door and he made good on getting me in a beautiful vechile and Dennis sealed the deal. There's no words to describe the happiness I felt driving off in my new car! Kudos to all of these guys !!! Thanks for a phenomenal experience
George fan
by 07/26/2017on
I have been going to bmw of bayside service center for a very long time. I've had a few bmws and George Fan has always helped me and my family. Always a quick and easy process and never disappointing. Gets the job done right away and takes care of us right away
Easy quick and honest!
by 07/15/2017on
They have a great sales team at BMW of Bayside didn't play any games and gave me a great deal and was In-N-Out in about an hour. The BMW Genius Jason was awesome and knows his stuff and my sales advisor Mike durso is was helpful through out the whole process and is a geniune guy
Great experience leasing 2017 BMW X3
by 07/13/2017on
Michael D'Urso was an absolute pleasure to deal with. He went above and beyond the call of duty to get us the car we were looking for at the right price. I would give his contact information to anyone looking for a new BMW!
Very rude salesman
by 05/18/2017on
My lease on my 7 series is up in 1 month so i reached out to BMW Bayside, i spoke with a seles person who then passed my info on to another sales person. The salesman that called me back was extremely rude and abnoxious. Needles to say although i will be getting another BMW very soon, it absolutely will not come from Bayside BMW.
Total Waste of Time
by 05/10/2017on
If you have precious time that you don't mind wasting be my guest this dealership will accommodate you. They tell you one thing and then do another. The same sick game of just trying to get people in then running there credit, getting your hopes up, just to try and squeeze you for more and more money. I am not an angry customer just one who's tired of the games.
Not your average BMW owner....
by 05/04/2017on
I would like to thank Greg Katehis in the Service Department for his "over the top" customer service and making me feel just as important as every other customer that walked into BMW of Bayside to have there car serviced. I don't make the big bucks that's associated with BMW owners, but I have worked hard all my life and finally got the chance to own my first BMW. When I arrived (actually i arrived at 6:30am after my shift at the Casino to the dealership to await my 8am appointment) Greg meet me with a smile and the reassurance that everything would be taken care of. I wanted to wait for my car but after seeing that i had just got off work been at the dealership since 6:30am he provided me with a loaner car and told me to "go home and get some rest". When i got into the loaner car i had tears in my eyes. Thank you Greg for being so thoughtful and caring. You are the quintessential professional...
Don't leave a deposit
by 03/01/2017on
I am a customer of BMW bayside for many years now. Im currently in my 2nd lease with them which is about to end in a few months. I came in to speak with the sales guy just to check out any specials they had and get some pricing info. I saw a car i liked and wanted to think about getting into another lease. I told the sales rep that i would think about it. He insisted that i leave a deposit on the car which if i changed my mind would be "refunded right away on my credit card". I went ahead with the deposit while i thought it over. I called and emailed 2 days later that i wasn't going through with the car and that i would use the months remaining on my lease to think about it and for them to go ahead and issue me a refund. Its now been almost 3 weeks and with endless phone calls and emails, i still haven't received my deposit refund. No response via emails and a run around via telephone. This experience makes me not want to do business with this branch and will no longer recommend it for anyone else.
JrPadilla
by 12/14/2016on
I whent to multiple locations searching for Merceds Benz, Acura, Maserati, Jaguar When I got to this location I was help by the gentleman name Denis he was very helpful he lisend to all my needs and value, they give me a exelent deal with the General Manager, on X5 2017 Thank you guys for you excelent service and value. This dealership the best so far of all"
poor experience
by 06/14/2016on
I brought my bmw z4 in for service because the convertible top was not working. They performed a complete diagnostic and concluded that the Hydraulic system failed, could not be repaired and could be replaced for $3200.00. Before doing this I brought my car to my own mechanic who was able to re set and fix the system for a fraction of the cost When I spoke to the service manager at BMW he told me they didn't re set the system they would only change the system..I find this unbelievable and felt I would have been taken advantage of..Beaware of bmw service...
2016 528xi lease
by 04/09/2016on
It's amazing how nice everyone was at BMW of Bayside. My Client Advisor was Zoltan Takacs. We sat down at his desk, and quickly came to a very comfortable monthly lease payment for the 2016 528i. There were no tricks or bait and switch games. Then Leroy Torres showed me all of the bells and whistles of the 528i. It's always a pleasure working with professionals. Finally I sat with the Finance Manager, Adeel Khawaja who finalized the deal. Nice and easy and with a smile. I highly recommend BMW of Bayside.
worse experience ever
by 03/23/2016on
it was the worse experience ever going to bayside BMW. salesperson name tasso was the only nicest guy over there. but finance manage was the most ungrateful, biased and unhelpful. located on 215-15 northern blvd. car wasnt delivered the day was promised as a first attempted, then, the second attempted we couldn't get the car because the vehicle was sold. so after a long discussion we got a car. so the day of the delivery, we signed everything only the sales person apologised beside him none of the individuals said anything not even showed interest. so, we just wanted to move on. when we went to finance manages office he started to hide his nameplate from the desk and refused to give us his business card saying he just started there. fine, after that when we were getting keys, salesperson goes like keys are missing we have to order a new one. we are like speechless. then from somewhere he found a beat-up key and told us he's gonna order one and mail it to us. so we left and waited for 3 weeks keys to to be arrived. But guess what, we call them for keys that we didn't get it since it was promised to get it by 2 weeks. And we were told we have to come back to the dealership again and pick up the key. we went to infirmed the manager he wasn't available we went to finance manager again. This time at 247 st and northern blvd the finance manager didn't hear any of our complain he's like oh i don't know what happened but i am sorry. then i asked for his business card. Same thing, re refused to give me his business card. He was afraid to give us the card and tells us he just started working there recently. If you all started working there recently all of you go back to the training and learn how to do customer service. the whole situation was unacceptable
Ripoff by service department
by 09/14/2015on
Brought my 2000 528i to be repaired because I figured a dealer would be able to fix it. The car kept overheating even after replacing the thermostat and radiator. I told them if you can't fix the car I will tow it back home and pay for the diagnostic. They had the car for two weeks, promised the car was fixed and charged me $3400.00. I was told to drive for about 75 miles for the computer to reset to pass inspection. I drove it for about 120 miles and it started to overheat again and the check engine light never went off. I called and the service manager hung up the phone on me after telling me there was nothing the order that stated the car is suppose to be able to pass inspection. I took it to a small repair shop and gas station and they fixed the car for $1800 and it runs like a top and I have had nor problems with it since. Bmw of Bayside obviously did not know how to fix the car but instead of telling me so they just took my money.
Surprise costs one after another.
by 08/28/2015on
Got one price on the phone and another when I arrived. At every step of the process fees were added even though I was repeatedly assured that this time it was the total price. In the end I walked away from a potentially good deal because I dont do business with shady people.
BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 05/26/2015on
Please believe that if I could choose 0 STARS I would!!!! I purchased a "certified pre-owned" vehicle from BMW of Bayside 14 months ago. Since then, it has spent more time in their service center than in my driveway. My sales advisor Luis and service advisor Melissa are the only reason that I am still a customer, they are amazing and go above and beyond for me. But anyone other than them, don't hold your breath. Trying to get in touch with someone higher up on the totem pole never happens. The engine has been rebuilt twice along with the battery needing to be replaced twice, not to mention the N63 Customer Care package for V8 engines - basically the "recall that never was a recall", amongst other issues. The dealer has refused to take responsibility that they have sold me a lemon and not even give me any consideration towards getting a new car from them. Earlier this year, I even purchased a motorcycle from them, so a return customer I have been. I was able to get BMW Corporate to give me $5500 towards a new vehicle which I used in getting a new 2015. HOWEVER, THE DEALER IS NOT WILLING TO ACCEPT ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND WASH OUT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MY FINANCE AND BOOK VALUE (WHICH THEY ARE NOT EVEN GIVING ME) OR MEET ME HALF WAY. They are trying to bury the difference in my new payment resulting in a $400 increase of monthly payment. I don't know if it's because I'm a woman or they think I'm stupid, but I am not going to be left feeling this way. My current vehicle is unsafe and BMW Corporate has acknowledged it. I just wonder if the dealership will ever accept responsibility and own up to the lemon I got stuck with. The sad thing is, they will probably take my vehicle and sell it to another unsuspecting soul who will continue to experience the same frustration that I have gone thru.
