sales Rating

***BUYER BEWARE*** On the 24th of February I placed a down payment on a vehicle. Spent 5 hours in this filthy dealership. Was told to come back the next day. (This dealership is an hour and a half away) Went back the next day and my vehicle could not be given to me as it was incapable of being inspected (meaning they had me test drive it while it was uninspected!!!) They had this vehicle on their lot for 6 months previous to me inquiring about it! What sort of dealership does not repair or inspect the vehicles they take in? I was told it would be 2 days and it would be ready - after 5 days of dealing with these people and not having received my vehicle, I told them I wanted to pull out of the deal as it was incredibly shady. The people who had, up until this point been extremely polite, became very aggressive. I demanded my money back -I had put the down payment in cash, the day they wanted it- and they told me they couldn't give me my refund because 'the bank had their money'. So they told me a check would be issued. It is now 2+ weeks and I still do not have my money back. I have >>attempted<< to contact the dealership numerous times and every time I call to talk to a head boss "they've just stepped out". I contacted Chrysler Corp and THEY couldn't get anyone on the phone either. The only contact made with them since has been when one of their lackeys called to ask "If I was enjoying my new vehicle." When I informed him of what was going on he did manage to put me through to a manager of some form - whose response was "the check is in the mail'! Essentially all of my money has been tied up by these [non-permissible content removed] for the past 3 week. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THESE PEOPLE. Read more