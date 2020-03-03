sales Rating

I love the new Subaru, but I'll be staying FAR away from Northtown Subaru on Sheridan Dr., in Amherst, NY. I met my friend there because we were both interested in the new WRX. We went out for a test drive with the salesman in the back. Even though I was in the passenger seat, I fell in LOVE with this car! I now wanted to drive it in the worst way, as it seemed to be light years ahead of my VW GLI. My VW lease is almost up, and I was now hot and heavy into this WRX! When my friend asked me in the middle of the 3 to 5 minute (right turn, right turn, right turn) test drive if I wanted to drive it, I said "No. You were the one who really wanted one in the first place, so you finish the test drive, and I'll drive it when we get back." The salesman then joined in, saying that the management didn't like people driving these cars(?). So when we got back, I joined my friend despite the lame salesman, since I was sure that if my friend was really interested, we could make a two car deal. The salesman instead interrupted me, made like I wasn't there, said "Many 18 year olds want to drive these cars!", and I said "But I'm 57 and successfully self-employed." I said "I've been trying to be nice all through your rudeness, but what part of THIS COULD BE A DOUBLE DEAL and I'M VERY INTERESTED IN A WRX TOO don't you understand?" At that point I got up to leave, and the salesman got up. I thought this 'salesman' was going to try to start again on a kinder tone, as that's what ANY professional who's acted unprofessionally would (I think) do. Even after ALL this [violative content deleted]rudeness, I would have still forgiven him if he had tried to be nice as I was leaving. Instead, he passed by me close and said under his breath "Try to not let your money fall out of your pocket!" That was IT for me! I said "WHAT DID YOU SAY?", so that the whole showroom heard, and he said "You heard me!" I then said "GO GET YOUR MANAGER!" At that point, and ONLY at that point, did he THEN try to relent. I said "Sorry, but NOW it's too late!" I told him I wanted to see his manager. He was in with his manager for quite awhile, most likely making excuses about how there was "a Bad man out there!" When the manager came out, he tried to tell me that sometimes people just don't get along(???), and that this salesman sells 200 cars a year for the company. In a salesman/customer situation, when a customer for a car (like myself) is chomping at the bit to buy ANY car a company (such as Northtown in this case) is selling in THIS economy, THIS is ALL this manager could come up with??? The manager is telling me that I should understand that maybe the salesman didn't LIKE me? Was he kidding me????? Thinking about it now, maybe it was just simply that this incredibly LAME salesman couldn't handle the possibility of selling two cars to two people at once. Maybe the only way he could handle the situation of having TWO customers in front of him was to be snippy, rude and then nasty to me. Well, if this salesman didn't want me around, I was more than happy to oblige him! I left through the front door of Northtown Suburu, NEVER to EVER return again! Bottom line: As customers, we always have the right to just walk out the door and spend our money elsewhere! Read more