Northtown Subaru

3675 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Northtown Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

TY Jim F & Jesse

by LaurieG on 03/03/2020

Jim F & Jesse gave us a great deal on the Subaru we were looking for. We are super happy with the sales experience and thrilled with the vehicle. We'll see you again when we purchase our next Subaru!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
21 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

They do not stand behind Vehicles they sell

by bills456 on 08/18/2018

I have a 2017 Forester 27,000 miles on it I notice the paint is chipping off all over the car. I take it to a local body shop and they tell Me it is definitely a problem with the paint. To talk to My Dealer so I take it to the dealer body shop. The manager there says it looks like it was not prepared properly. Estimates it and says take it to service. I do this Service looks at it and doesn't want to make a decision so they pass it off to Subaru. after a week of messing around with it no body wants to do any thing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

service Rating

NOT SO GREAT

by Edmund1 on 09/10/2017

More often than not I have to return the vehicle after service. Examples include improper tightening of oil drain plug (ruining my garage floor) and under filling the coolant supply (overheating the engine). No apologies are ever offered. After the oil spill, I was offered a paper towel sized piece of oil absorbing material. I know something about cars and I have been given answers to my questions that made no sense. Service at a local tire/muffler dealer is cheaper and a lot more satisfying.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nice People Good Service

by ironblue on 02/17/2015

We own two Subarus a 2008 Legacy Outback 2.5i and a2014 Impreza 2.0i We bought both cars from Northtown paying cash for both. We have had both cars serviced based on the intervals suggested by the manufacturer and some additional services suggested by the dealer. The cost of services is a bit higher than with our Honda Civics but more a function of the requirements of an all wheel drive car than of the service department. We are always treated in a friendly and professional manner by the personnel and we never feel that we are being charged for services we didn't want. They are very up front about what needs to be done. Last night all the warning lights came on while I was going to pick my wife up for an appointment. I was near Northtown Subaru and I pulled in. They called the place where my wife was waiting to let her know I would be late. They quickly pulled my car in and checked the computer for error messaged. It turned out that it had tripped an error which was not a serious threat and the dash lights had returned to normal. There was no charge for the service and I was on my way within 30 minutes! This is pretty typical of my service experience with Northtown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Subaru Forester = the best

by Redwing46 on 01/19/2014

This is the best car buying experience I have ever had. In additon to the great buying experience, the Forester is one of the best vehicles I have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2014 Subaru Forester

by 146sport on 11/23/2013

We just bought the new Subaru Forester and this is my first time owning a Subaru. So far so good really love the all weather package. The heated seats are a must and the price was reasonable to add it on. It is a tight steering vehicle but my husband thinks its a little stiff. It really has a lot of pep also which is great for getting on and off the thruway. We were very happy with Sarge and would recommend him as your salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great SUV + Customer Service

by dee126 on 10/30/2013

After much research leased the Forester. Wonderful sales and so far love the vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Subaru Forester

by dan_laura_p on 10/28/2013

The Subaru Forester came highly recommended to us by a close friend who is a very knowledgeable engineer. So we already knew what we were looking for. But I never dreamed that we could buy a new car in just 45 minutes (including the test drive). Chris T. answered all our questions, gave us a fair price for our trade-in, and never once tried to pressure us. At that point it was a no-brainer. The delivery process went just as smoothly. Thanks Chris, and thanks northtown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2014 Forester purchase

by mike3030 on 10/28/2013

Did a lot of shopping and comparison of the different vehicles currently out. Test drove the Honda's, Toyota's, Nissan's, and Chevy's. Didn't like the typical car salesman actions at most of the dealerships, except for Ray Laks and Northtown which were great to deal with and not pushy. Worked with Stan at Northtown and he worked very hard to earn our business. Did all the right things and was a pleasure to work with. Very happy we chose Northtown for our purchase. Great vehicle so far and my family loves their new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Subaru Forester

by mlh4 on 09/30/2013

I purchased the 2014 Subaru Forester with the new design. I love the changes Subaru made to the car. My sales experience was great with Chris T. He took his time to answer all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

New Impreza

by johnb32 on 08/19/2013

Lou V and staff provided great service. I would by from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2014 Outback Premium

by jmo55 on 08/13/2013

4th Outback since 1998. I like the guaranteed trade in value that Subaru offers and feel I got a decent deal on the new car. My sales person- Keith - is a good guy and honest broker. I was undecided on lease or own and was happy the deal was made separately from that decision. I did all my research and got within a reasonable point to my target purchase price. I love the car so far and feel the improvements made to suspension and standard features since 2010 are significant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2014 Forester purchase

by Theplumber5007 on 08/03/2013

First new car purchase..sales consultant(Tylene L.) was great. I went in with a very specific purchase in mind and all my wants were fulfilled! Thanks Northtown . Thanks Ty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my Impreza!

by EllieR on 06/25/2013

I've dealt with Northtown Subaru with my last Impreza, and when it was time to shop again, I went there first. Dave Y was my salesman and was professional from the first greeting. He listened to what I wanted and treated me with utmost respect. The whole crew at Northtown made it clear that they wanted my business. I paid a visit to the other dealership in town and did not receive the same courtesy. In fact, I was told that I should "bring my husband with me if I decide to test drive." Thanks Dave for a great experience at Northtown!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Best car buying experience I've had

by Happycustome58 on 06/18/2013

This is the fourth time I've gone car shopping and buying. I've always had to buy what I could afford not necessarily what I liked. I had met the salesperson Jerry L. at the Buffal car show in February but had to put off car shopping until after my mother's knee replacement surgery and rehab. Jerry was very considerate when I had called and arrived to test drive the Subaru. Unfortuantely, he was still busy with other clients and asked Tylene L. to assist me. She, too, is a very kind and informative person. I ultimately came back to Jerry a few days later and explained I only had so much money to work with and that had to include taxes, etc. He listened, was not pushy and very understanding. That's the reason I asked for and kept his business card from the car show because he was not pushy at the car show either. He is an excellent salesman and does remember the number one rule which is to be courteous and understanding to the customer. I would and will send anyone I know to him if someone is looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jessie was excellent!

by ladybug36 on 06/10/2013

I had a 2003 vehicle, that in my mind was just fine. But with a little pushing from friends & family I went to look for a new vehicle. Jessie was very kind & understanding. He made the experence very easy for me. I don't think I will be as scared to go looking for a new car the next time I need one. I just love my new Subaru!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

I recommend Jesse @ Northtown

by bunnylover1 on 06/04/2013

I purchased a Crosstrek. I love the vehicle. The process of purchasing the car was so easy because Jesse did everything for me. There was no pressure; I felt like a friend was helping me out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Salespersons are terrific

by lovemysubaru1 on 05/28/2013

Just bought a Crosstrek from a knowledgeable, very professional, insightful salesperson at Northtown Subaru. She listened to my "wants" in a car and came up with the perfect match. I had a very pleasant experience buying this car. Buying a new car was very stressful for me, but the salesperson answered all my questions and provided me with the information I needed to know without pressuring me in the least.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Stay away, stay FAR away from this dealership!

by fasterthanu2 on 11/28/2011

I love the new Subaru, but I'll be staying FAR away from Northtown Subaru on Sheridan Dr., in Amherst, NY. I met my friend there because we were both interested in the new WRX. We went out for a test drive with the salesman in the back. Even though I was in the passenger seat, I fell in LOVE with this car! I now wanted to drive it in the worst way, as it seemed to be light years ahead of my VW GLI. My VW lease is almost up, and I was now hot and heavy into this WRX! When my friend asked me in the middle of the 3 to 5 minute (right turn, right turn, right turn) test drive if I wanted to drive it, I said "No. You were the one who really wanted one in the first place, so you finish the test drive, and I'll drive it when we get back." The salesman then joined in, saying that the management didn't like people driving these cars(?). So when we got back, I joined my friend despite the lame salesman, since I was sure that if my friend was really interested, we could make a two car deal. The salesman instead interrupted me, made like I wasn't there, said "Many 18 year olds want to drive these cars!", and I said "But I'm 57 and successfully self-employed." I said "I've been trying to be nice all through your rudeness, but what part of THIS COULD BE A DOUBLE DEAL and I'M VERY INTERESTED IN A WRX TOO don't you understand?" At that point I got up to leave, and the salesman got up. I thought this 'salesman' was going to try to start again on a kinder tone, as that's what ANY professional who's acted unprofessionally would (I think) do. Even after ALL this [violative content deleted]rudeness, I would have still forgiven him if he had tried to be nice as I was leaving. Instead, he passed by me close and said under his breath "Try to not let your money fall out of your pocket!" That was IT for me! I said "WHAT DID YOU SAY?", so that the whole showroom heard, and he said "You heard me!" I then said "GO GET YOUR MANAGER!" At that point, and ONLY at that point, did he THEN try to relent. I said "Sorry, but NOW it's too late!" I told him I wanted to see his manager. He was in with his manager for quite awhile, most likely making excuses about how there was "a Bad man out there!" When the manager came out, he tried to tell me that sometimes people just don't get along(???), and that this salesman sells 200 cars a year for the company. In a salesman/customer situation, when a customer for a car (like myself) is chomping at the bit to buy ANY car a company (such as Northtown in this case) is selling in THIS economy, THIS is ALL this manager could come up with??? The manager is telling me that I should understand that maybe the salesman didn't LIKE me? Was he kidding me????? Thinking about it now, maybe it was just simply that this incredibly LAME salesman couldn't handle the possibility of selling two cars to two people at once. Maybe the only way he could handle the situation of having TWO customers in front of him was to be snippy, rude and then nasty to me. Well, if this salesman didn't want me around, I was more than happy to oblige him! I left through the front door of Northtown Suburu, NEVER to EVER return again! Bottom line: As customers, we always have the right to just walk out the door and spend our money elsewhere!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Unprecendented Service Experience

by mnazar6797 on 12/11/2010

I recently experienced a brake issue with my Legacy due to some rust buildup. This was causing the vehicle to make really loud grinding noises. I have a very busy work schedule, but when I contacted Northtown about this issue, they made the fix easy. They picked the car up from my house, fixed the car, and then returned it to my house. I was provided with a loaner in the mean time. Never missed a beat or any time from work. Their service hours are great (7:30AM - 9:00PM Mon-Sat), but this takes things to a whole new level. Even most luxury car dealerships don't pick up and drop off the car to you while giving you a loaner. Truly great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

