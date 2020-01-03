sales Rating

In early November I took my pathfinder to the service center. While I was waiting I was talked in to trading my vehicle in for a newer car. I also was advised to put down cash. The salseman pressured me to get the cash to them asap. I went and got a loan on the funds since he promised it was a done deal. A month later financing fell through and I had to return to car. This left me owing more money then what I was given back. All along putting the cash down could of waited. When I arrived to return their vehicle I thought it would happen in an entire different manner. Since they were so nice , talkative when trying to get me to buy a car. This time no talk , none of my questions were answered while the salesman walked me to to car I was going to buy. He sneakily took the keys to the car by turning around hiding what he was doing. I didn't realize untill he shut the door and handed me back my house key that was on that ring. I was with my 12 year old daughter my 7 year old son and my 4 year old disabled daughter. The conditions outside were dark it's was approx 7 pm , and it was freezing ( very cold). There was still snow and ice on the ground of the parking lot. This salseman took off walking back towards another lot, I was stunned. I yelled out what we were to do, that I couldn't be stranned with all my kids in the cold and how we would get home. I asked for my trade in vihicle. The salesman replied he had no idea and it was not his concern. Me and my children stayed outside freezing, scared, and humiliated. All our belongings were still in this car , x,-box and Chiristmas gifts. I had also told him while he was reaching in the car checking for damages to excuse me and let us get our food , since we had just picked up some quick dinner, he did not care. So after a period of time being left out there not knowing where to go or what to do, while calling family , friends crying that we were stranded my mother told me to find another worker and demand my trade in vehicle. My mother told me that my trade in should of been ready for me to transfer my children and belongings. Come to find out my trade in vehicle wasn't even on the lot. My vehicle was at another location. I'm very upset, not only for the discomfert for me and my children freezing out there that evening. But the humiliation and the feeling of being used. I felt everyone was so nice when they thought I was buying a car, but when it fell through all that was cared about was returning their vehicle and disregarded what belonged to me. My daughter Video recorded the entire event. I have yet not got a call from any top manager to appolize. I have been transfered from call to call with them all acting like their not the one to speak to about this matter. that night The salesman came running blamming his actions on the finance man . It was a mess. Read more