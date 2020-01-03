Very helpful
by 03/01/2020on
Angelo was so helpful, he did everything to help make an uncomfortable situation easy and painless. He understood what I wanted and most importantly understood what I didn’t want.
Service of 2016 Nissan Maxima
by 12/12/2018on
The service Associate was very professional he kept me informed and updated me as my service was being performed. Very impressed and well taken care of.
Awesome from Start to Finish
by 11/17/2018on
David Smoker and everyone else were the best and easiest group of folks to work with. I am so happy because my wife Loves her new Murano. The whole crew worked extremely hard in our behalf and it was really appreciated.
Warranty work water leak
by 10/27/2018on
Water leak for the Second time Had to to rent a car no one here seems to know why I have to Rent-A-Car when warranty work is being done on the vehicle they should have loaner cars or cover the cost of the rental stand behind your product !!!!!
Unprofessional
by 08/15/2018on
I bought 2 brand new cars within 2 weeks. Paperwork was not processed through correctly and they made a deal that they couldn’t follow through with. They want you to feel like you are just not another sale in their books but in all reality that’s all it boils down to. When you finally do get a call back from a General Manager, they tell you that you are an inconvenience to them. Last I checked I was a paying customer that puts money in your pocket. I will never refer any of my family and friends to do business with Melloy Nissan. The worst car buying experience I have ever had.
2018 Nissan Sentra
by 03/08/2018on
Rafael was kind and courteous... staff was all friendly and welcoming.
Waste of time
by 03/17/2016on
I called them on a Friday in reference to a Nissan Maxima they had listed on cars.com. The internet sales person, Sarah, told me it was still available. I could not make it that night and planned to check it out the next day. I got a message from Sarah at 11am Saturday asking if I was going to come look at the Maxima. I responded that I was and was there at 1155am. First, Sarah turned us over to a guy that held a sheet of paper in his hand, which I assume identified the Maxima I wanted to look at. He had no clue where the car was and had us walking in circles. He told us to wait a minute and went inside the building. He came out a minute later with a sad look on his face and told me sorry but it had sold earlier that morning. I went straight to Sarah's office and was irate when I asked her why she texted me at 11am if the car was already sold. She did not apologize and just stated that she did not know it had sold. I asked for the manager and got no satisfaction at all. Do not buy from Malloy
Code of ethics , friendlyness, and caring for others
by 12/18/2015on
In early November I took my pathfinder to the service center. While I was waiting I was talked in to trading my vehicle in for a newer car. I also was advised to put down cash. The salseman pressured me to get the cash to them asap. I went and got a loan on the funds since he promised it was a done deal. A month later financing fell through and I had to return to car. This left me owing more money then what I was given back. All along putting the cash down could of waited. When I arrived to return their vehicle I thought it would happen in an entire different manner. Since they were so nice , talkative when trying to get me to buy a car. This time no talk , none of my questions were answered while the salesman walked me to to car I was going to buy. He sneakily took the keys to the car by turning around hiding what he was doing. I didn't realize untill he shut the door and handed me back my house key that was on that ring. I was with my 12 year old daughter my 7 year old son and my 4 year old disabled daughter. The conditions outside were dark it's was approx 7 pm , and it was freezing ( very cold). There was still snow and ice on the ground of the parking lot. This salseman took off walking back towards another lot, I was stunned. I yelled out what we were to do, that I couldn't be stranned with all my kids in the cold and how we would get home. I asked for my trade in vihicle. The salesman replied he had no idea and it was not his concern. Me and my children stayed outside freezing, scared, and humiliated. All our belongings were still in this car , x,-box and Chiristmas gifts. I had also told him while he was reaching in the car checking for damages to excuse me and let us get our food , since we had just picked up some quick dinner, he did not care. So after a period of time being left out there not knowing where to go or what to do, while calling family , friends crying that we were stranded my mother told me to find another worker and demand my trade in vehicle. My mother told me that my trade in should of been ready for me to transfer my children and belongings. Come to find out my trade in vehicle wasn't even on the lot. My vehicle was at another location. I'm very upset, not only for the discomfert for me and my children freezing out there that evening. But the humiliation and the feeling of being used. I felt everyone was so nice when they thought I was buying a car, but when it fell through all that was cared about was returning their vehicle and disregarded what belonged to me. My daughter Video recorded the entire event. I have yet not got a call from any top manager to appolize. I have been transfered from call to call with them all acting like their not the one to speak to about this matter. that night The salesman came running blamming his actions on the finance man . It was a mess.
Great Dealership
by 03/02/2015on
I highly recommend Melloy Nissan, our sales person was Susan Miller. Susan did an exceptional job and provided great care for us.I have purchased 2 vehicles from Susan and if we ever have the need will definitely go back to her and Melloy Nissan.
A softening blow
by 03/14/2014on
I had the best experience at your dealership in Alb. NM.! I was respected and treated with dignity and I didn't even have a man with me! My salesman (Ronnie L) was very helpful and treated me as though I had some sense, hence, I gave him my business....THANK YOU RONNIE! I LOVE MY NEW FRONTIER!! C U @ THE NEXT PURCHASE!
Sales and Service
by 01/27/2014on
Just purchased a 2014 Rogue and the sale and paperwork went very well. Traded in a Murano which was our first Nissan purchased at this dealership. Their service team aims to please which why I chose to buy another vehicle at this facility.
great experience
by 01/26/2014on
Bought a 2013 Nissan Frontier from Susan M. She is very professional and helpful.
Truly exceptional
by 11/30/2013on
Everyone from the manager, salesperson, and finance people were terrific. They worked hard to get me the best deal and cared that I got the best deal.
Unprofessional
by 10/23/2013on
As soon as I arrived I had a salesman standing outside my door before I even had the chance to get out of my car. The salesman did not seem to listen to anything I stated I wanted and proceeded to show me a base model Altima when I had already done my research and new the SL was the one I wanted. When I asked to see an SL the salesman said he thought it was out of my budget.... I will never do business with these people!
Melloy Nissan Awesome!
by 10/17/2013on
I stopped by Melloy Nissan yesterday to look at a car, with not a whole lot of anticipation in buying one. I bought a 2010 Nissan Altima 3 years ago from them and the customer service was outstanding. So, I stopped by yesterday and test drove a 2013 Nissan Rogue. I loved it. Susan M who was my sales associate was absolutely amazing and showed me every perk of this Rogue. I loved it. After 3 hours I drove off in it and couldn't be more happier with my experience at Melloy Nissan from Susan's professionalism and her knowledge of answering every question with honesty and helpfulness to the finance dept. This was another great experience at Melloy Nissan and I will definately refer Susan to my friends and will shop again at Melloy!
Excellent car buying experience
by 10/06/2013on
Told them what we wanted and what terms, and they did it. Have a beautiful new Rogue and we're very happy! Sales person was professional and did everything she could to make sure that we were satisfied.
Exceptional Service
by 09/30/2013on
Mike A is am amazing service representative. He is the main reason that we continue to have our service done at Melloy Nissan!
Great Purchasing Experience
by 09/30/2013on
Susan M is a pleasure to work with. She is very knowledgable and professional. We hope she stays with Melloy Nissan so that we can work with her in a few years for another car!
Truly a "Truly Exceptional Experience"
by 09/28/2013on
Working with Susan M and Ken E was, as the slogan says "truly exceptional". We were treated with respect and patience, something not often found in sales situations. We felt Susan was straight forward and honest with us and helped us choose the best option to suit out needs. It was a great buying experience. We will be recommending her to our friends and buying future vehicles from her.
great service
by 08/22/2013on
I had a great experience with vince and fred, no pressure, great communication and followed up with my requests. I purchased in the last eight months , a sentra, titan and now a maxima, i have purchased vehicles through other dealers, but at the end fred and vince went the extra mile for me.
