i had an alert in the board for tire pressure issue. i filled air with automatic machine which shows the pressure number. all 4 were checked and showed '32' as in the spec. actually, i know one tire has a nail on it and loosing air slowly. i had to fill air, say, every 10 days or so, this is nothing new. but, this time it didn't go away, so had to check with dealer service. they checked thoroughly, then informed me the alert is not going away since it keeps losing air due to nail. i'm not 100% convinced on this since it was always gone for same condition for last few months. i'll see better when i replace the tire. since they didn't fix any, no charge for this, just confirming the condition. i'm happy since it cost nothing, but need to replace the tire (they suggested a few options, but like to shop around further) Read more