Our Car Dealer For The Last Fifteen Years!
by 05/12/2020on
We have been going to Dayton Toyota for the last fifteen years and wouldn't even think about going anywhere else. For our last lease, Jack Trautwein and his team went above and beyond getting us the absolute best of everything. We always come away with more than we were hoping for even after our third vehicle. The service has always been fantastic.
Very Satisfied
by 12/21/2019on
Everyone was very helpful.
Excellent service
by 12/17/2019on
Thank you for fast professional service
Great service center
by 11/02/2019on
Always good service and honest technicians. Do not push things on you.
First new car service
by 10/25/2019on
Very nice mid size dealership, in and out in 50 minutes, free donuts or bagel with coffee. Compared with large dealerships have I’ve always used for my last 8 cars, I think I’ll get more personnel attention here
Great Service
by 10/04/2019on
Dayton Toyota was able to get me in same day, and did all that was necessary to repair my vehicle to the safe and dependable standards that I expect. All with friendly and professional staff
good service, no charge for no service
by 09/26/2019on
i had an alert in the board for tire pressure issue. i filled air with automatic machine which shows the pressure number. all 4 were checked and showed '32' as in the spec. actually, i know one tire has a nail on it and loosing air slowly. i had to fill air, say, every 10 days or so, this is nothing new. but, this time it didn't go away, so had to check with dealer service. they checked thoroughly, then informed me the alert is not going away since it keeps losing air due to nail. i'm not 100% convinced on this since it was always gone for same condition for last few months. i'll see better when i replace the tire. since they didn't fix any, no charge for this, just confirming the condition. i'm happy since it cost nothing, but need to replace the tire (they suggested a few options, but like to shop around further)
Efficient, courteous service
by 06/27/2019on
Very easy to schedule the appointment. I arrived a few minutes ahead of the scheduled time and met with a service rep immediately. The service was completed while I waited in about 10 minutes less than the estimated amount of time. This appointment was for the 6 month service of a new car so there was no cost to me and only a limited # of services were performed: tires were rotated, fluid levels were checked, etc. A complementary car wash was provided.
Buying Rav in 2016 was perfect, 2020 Corolla not so much.
by 06/18/2019on
You only get 1 remote and a valet key on 2020 Corolla LE. I didn't find out until after sale was complete this was the case. Sales person told me too bad and to take it up with Toyota. After I opened a case with Toyota and a few days going back and forth with dealer and Toyota, got offer to buy me another remote key $311.
Great buying experience!
by 05/21/2019on
Another great buying experience at Dayton Toyota! Over the past 20 years, I have bought 8 cars from Dayton Toyota. I keep coming back because of their genuine interest in me as a customer. I am treated like family. Thank you Jeffrey Marcus and all my friends at Dayton Toyota!
Excellent Service
by 05/17/2019on
The service was prompt, courteous, friendly, accurate and what is needed and reasonable.
5000 mile service
by 05/16/2019on
Very efficient staff, reasonable fees for service rendered
Smooth Process
by 11/09/2018on
Justin, Jason, Ralph, and Omar were all very helpful and made the process much easier than I thought it would be. I plan to use this dealership exclusively from now on. Thank you guys!
Dayton Toyota
by 10/31/2018on
Excellent service by a professional and courteous staff. Explanation of service given and upfront regarding cost that will be incurred.
Truck repair
by 08/25/2018on
Tom and the Dayton team are Super!! All work was done in a courteous and efficient manner. Nothing but positives to say
Salesperson and Management were most accomodating
by 08/14/2018on
Andy was our salesperson, and we were so pleased with his level of courtesy and professionalism... A joy to work with. Also, the management team worked with Andy and us to work out a good, fair deal on our new RAV4. The entire team at Dayton Toyota went beyond the required to achieve something better!
My C-HR buying experience.
by 08/03/2018on
Mr. Astrin was courteous and very helpful. We would recommend our friends to him and this dealership.
new truck sale review
by 08/02/2018on
Our sales professional Justin worked with us in trying to get the best deal on my trade-in and also suggested looking at other trucks in the same category. It was a pleasure doing business with the team at Dayton Toyota.
Oil change
by 08/02/2018on
The service was excellent except it took slightly longer time than usual. May be it is due to too many customers.But the service coordinator was very helpful, courteous and explained everything.
Awesome
by 07/31/2018on
Andy is a great salesman, he isn't pushy, listens to your needs and answers all your questions. The staff also seems to be a team.! Nice to go window shopping n not have someone hovering on your back. Dayton Toyota is the spot.
Customer
by 07/31/2018on
We would like to thank Dayton Toyota for an outstanding experience while getting our new cars! As the previous time a couple of years ago, the entire team we were working with during last week displayed excellent customer service skills, professionalism and flexibility making every effort and going extra 10 miles! to make our experience with Dayton Toyota a great one ( again ). I would like to mention John Szmigiel, Paul Sifaldi and Jason Perschetz, truly great sales representatives, who made our visit to Dayton Toyota a wonderful experience and we definitely will continue recommending this dealership to our friends, family and everyone else! Thank you!!
