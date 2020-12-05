  1. Home
Dayton Toyota

2291 US Rte 130, South Brunswick, NJ 08810
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dayton Toyota

4.6
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (1)
sales Rating

135 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Our Car Dealer For The Last Fifteen Years!

by Jim on 05/12/2020

We have been going to Dayton Toyota for the last fifteen years and wouldn't even think about going anywhere else. For our last lease, Jack Trautwein and his team went above and beyond getting us the absolute best of everything. We always come away with more than we were hoping for even after our third vehicle. The service has always been fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by Satisfied on 12/21/2019

Everyone was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Mfontanes on 12/17/2019

Thank you for fast professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service center

by SharonOshatz on 11/02/2019

Always good service and honest technicians. Do not push things on you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First new car service

by John on 10/25/2019

Very nice mid size dealership, in and out in 50 minutes, free donuts or bagel with coffee. Compared with large dealerships have I’ve always used for my last 8 cars, I think I’ll get more personnel attention here

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by joe on 10/04/2019

Dayton Toyota was able to get me in same day, and did all that was necessary to repair my vehicle to the safe and dependable standards that I expect. All with friendly and professional staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

good service, no charge for no service

by sjkim on 09/26/2019

i had an alert in the board for tire pressure issue. i filled air with automatic machine which shows the pressure number. all 4 were checked and showed '32' as in the spec. actually, i know one tire has a nail on it and loosing air slowly. i had to fill air, say, every 10 days or so, this is nothing new. but, this time it didn't go away, so had to check with dealer service. they checked thoroughly, then informed me the alert is not going away since it keeps losing air due to nail. i'm not 100% convinced on this since it was always gone for same condition for last few months. i'll see better when i replace the tire. since they didn't fix any, no charge for this, just confirming the condition. i'm happy since it cost nothing, but need to replace the tire (they suggested a few options, but like to shop around further)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Efficient, courteous service

by MJR on 06/27/2019

Very easy to schedule the appointment. I arrived a few minutes ahead of the scheduled time and met with a service rep immediately. The service was completed while I waited in about 10 minutes less than the estimated amount of time. This appointment was for the 6 month service of a new car so there was no cost to me and only a limited # of services were performed: tires were rotated, fluid levels were checked, etc. A complementary car wash was provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buying Rav in 2016 was perfect, 2020 Corolla not so much.

by john on 06/18/2019

You only get 1 remote and a valet key on 2020 Corolla LE. I didn't find out until after sale was complete this was the case. Sales person told me too bad and to take it up with Toyota. After I opened a case with Toyota and a few days going back and forth with dealer and Toyota, got offer to buy me another remote key $311.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience!

by Mike on 05/21/2019

Another great buying experience at Dayton Toyota! Over the past 20 years, I have bought 8 cars from Dayton Toyota. I keep coming back because of their genuine interest in me as a customer. I am treated like family. Thank you Jeffrey Marcus and all my friends at Dayton Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Sundar on 05/17/2019

The service was prompt, courteous, friendly, accurate and what is needed and reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5000 mile service

by Peggy on 05/16/2019

Very efficient staff, reasonable fees for service rendered

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Smooth Process

by Brianna on 11/09/2018

Justin, Jason, Ralph, and Omar were all very helpful and made the process much easier than I thought it would be. I plan to use this dealership exclusively from now on. Thank you guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dayton Toyota

by 10star on 10/31/2018

Excellent service by a professional and courteous staff. Explanation of service given and upfront regarding cost that will be incurred.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Truck repair

by Brakes on 08/25/2018

Tom and the Dayton team are Super!! All work was done in a courteous and efficient manner. Nothing but positives to say

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Salesperson and Management were most accomodating

by A.most.pleasant.experience on 08/14/2018

Andy was our salesperson, and we were so pleased with his level of courtesy and professionalism... A joy to work with. Also, the management team worked with Andy and us to work out a good, fair deal on our new RAV4. The entire team at Dayton Toyota went beyond the required to achieve something better!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My C-HR buying experience.

by Msopko on 08/03/2018

Mr. Astrin was courteous and very helpful. We would recommend our friends to him and this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

new truck sale review

by 2018-tundra1794 on 08/02/2018

Our sales professional Justin worked with us in trying to get the best deal on my trade-in and also suggested looking at other trucks in the same category. It was a pleasure doing business with the team at Dayton Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Sundar on 08/02/2018

The service was excellent except it took slightly longer time than usual. May be it is due to too many customers.But the service coordinator was very helpful, courteous and explained everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by Andy on 07/31/2018

Andy is a great salesman, he isn't pushy, listens to your needs and answers all your questions. The staff also seems to be a team.! Nice to go window shopping n not have someone hovering on your back. Dayton Toyota is the spot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer

by 12345 on 07/31/2018

We would like to thank Dayton Toyota for an outstanding experience while getting our new cars! As the previous time a couple of years ago, the entire team we were working with during last week displayed excellent customer service skills, professionalism and flexibility making every effort and going extra 10 miles! to make our experience with Dayton Toyota a great one ( again ). I would like to mention John Szmigiel, Paul Sifaldi and Jason Perschetz, truly great sales representatives, who made our visit to Dayton Toyota a wonderful experience and we definitely will continue recommending this dealership to our friends, family and everyone else! Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
