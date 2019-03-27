sales Rating

My family has been loyal to a similar brand for years. As a new college graduate I didn't find that these vehicles appealed to my style so I ventured to Honda (despite my Dad's opinion, lol). I researched the Honda Civic and hoped it'd be a car that would be great on gas, fun to drive and definitely stylish. I wasn't sure where to go and shopping online can be scary. I started my shopping via chat on my cell phone, I was instantly connected with an internet salesperson at Route 23 and was able to get all my questions answered during my train ride home. It's the closest store to my house so I figured I'd give it a shot. Linda was fantastic and had all my info and a car ready when I arrived. She set me up with a salesman named Aldo and he was very easy to talk to. He took time to show me the features and let me take the car on the highway to get an exact feel for the car. I wanted my dad to review everything so he didn't pressure me to buy that day and I was able to review the numbers with my dad and shop around a bit. I was happy to see that Aldo's number was super competitive with area dealers and decided to pull the trigger last weekend. He had both a black and a white to choose from (which made it hard to pick) but I went with the white!!! I've had my car for just a few days now but I couldn't be happier. Read more