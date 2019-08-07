Enterprise Car Sales Pennsauken

Visit dealer’s website 
3011 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(844) 999-1090
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Pennsauken

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Stacey on 07/08/2019

My sister had purchase car from Enterprise and was please with the car and the price. After reviewing the website decide to check out car in person. Greeted by professional Sales Agent offering his help and to test drive the car. Car was in good condition with low mileage. After test driving the car we were pleased and with in an hour we were in New Ford Fusion Hybrid

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
3 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Stacey on 07/08/2019

My sister had purchase car from Enterprise and was please with the car and the price. After reviewing the website decide to check out car in person. Greeted by professional Sales Agent offering his help and to test drive the car. Car was in good condition with low mileage. After test driving the car we were pleased and with in an hour we were in New Ford Fusion Hybrid

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Grateful

by Enterprise on 02/08/2019

A huge thank you to James and to Patrick Certo for our recent car buying experience. We came because of Patrick but returned because of the kindness and courtesy extended to us by James. You both made my son and I feel valued and appreciated. We thank you both and Enterprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Chantelle and James are excellent!

by CF on 01/19/2019

Wonderful people, great selection of cars. They make every step of the process as easy as possible. I checked many other web sites to compare prices, and Enterprise's used car selection was the most competitive (and had low mileage). I highly recommend this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
38 cars in stock
0 new38 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes