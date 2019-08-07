Pleasant experience
by 07/08/2019on
My sister had purchase car from Enterprise and was please with the car and the price. After reviewing the website decide to check out car in person. Greeted by professional Sales Agent offering his help and to test drive the car. Car was in good condition with low mileage. After test driving the car we were pleased and with in an hour we were in New Ford Fusion Hybrid
Pleasant experience
by 07/08/2019on
My sister had purchase car from Enterprise and was please with the car and the price. After reviewing the website decide to check out car in person. Greeted by professional Sales Agent offering his help and to test drive the car. Car was in good condition with low mileage. After test driving the car we were pleased and with in an hour we were in New Ford Fusion Hybrid
1 Comments
Grateful
by 02/08/2019on
A huge thank you to James and to Patrick Certo for our recent car buying experience. We came because of Patrick but returned because of the kindness and courtesy extended to us by James. You both made my son and I feel valued and appreciated. We thank you both and Enterprise.
1 Comments
Chantelle and James are excellent!
by 01/19/2019on
Wonderful people, great selection of cars. They make every step of the process as easy as possible. I checked many other web sites to compare prices, and Enterprise's used car selection was the most competitive (and had low mileage). I highly recommend this location.
1 Comments
1 Comments