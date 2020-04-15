sales Rating

Came to Acura of Ocean to look at 1 Y.O. Certified Pre-owned TLX. Was, as I always am, suspicious, nervous and cautions going to a car dealer to get a used car. Was matched up with Salesperson Mark Klang. Mark and Acura of Ocean turned out to be a HUGE & PLEASANT SURPRISE. The car I was interested in was PERFECT for our family, and priced right at the start. The process was pleasant, professional, with no "Used car Games". After making a final deal, contract and financing with Justin (Manager) was flawless, and he got me better Interest Rate than I was expecting. It has been about a month now since the purchase. We are very happy with the car, there are no problems, car runs like NEW. I also needed a used car for my 21 y.o daughter, I called Mark, and they had a perfect 3 y.o. Civic. Looked brand new and drove Brand New. a day later.... same positive experience. My daughter is absolutely in love with the car. I recommend Acura of Ocean and Mark as a Salesperson to ALL. Read more