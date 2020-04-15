Acura of Ocean

909 Rte 35, Ocean, NJ 07712
(855) 628-2331
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Acura Purchase

by Mike K on 02/17/2020

I bought my Acura a few weeks ago in Ocean, NJ. I worked with Mark Klang and Justin Schlam. Overall, I had a great experience. The process ran smoothly and I was very happy with the service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
As always super service

by Chris Geiling on 11/12/2019

I just bought a 2020 RDX from Acura of Ocean, it’s my and my wife’s 12th Acura from A of O over the past 20 years. My salesman, Mark Klang was super, professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to do business with! The car is great and I’m very happy with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service!

by CCohen on 10/31/2019

Mark is very knowledgeable and makes great effort to have satisfy customers! This is my second lease with Acura of Ocean and I love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Acura Dealer

by B Zaks on 09/12/2019

Came to Acura of Ocean to look at 1 Y.O. Certified Pre-owned TLX. Was, as I always am, suspicious, nervous and cautions going to a car dealer to get a used car. Was matched up with Salesperson Mark Klang. Mark and Acura of Ocean turned out to be a HUGE & PLEASANT SURPRISE. The car I was interested in was PERFECT for our family, and priced right at the start. The process was pleasant, professional, with no "Used car Games". After making a final deal, contract and financing with Justin (Manager) was flawless, and he got me better Interest Rate than I was expecting. It has been about a month now since the purchase. We are very happy with the car, there are no problems, car runs like NEW. I also needed a used car for my 21 y.o daughter, I called Mark, and they had a perfect 3 y.o. Civic. Looked brand new and drove Brand New. a day later.... same positive experience. My daughter is absolutely in love with the car. I recommend Acura of Ocean and Mark as a Salesperson to ALL.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly

by Joanna on 09/07/2019

Very friendly staff nice dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great deal and service!

by cnsoden on 08/13/2019

Mark and Mike worked with us to put together another amazing lease deal on an MDX. We loved the first one, and we're thrilled to get another. We love this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing Experience

by JB1213 on 07/30/2019

We bought our first Acura on Saturday and it was such a great experience! Our salesman, Mark Klang was not only knowledgeable, he was also kind, helpful, and extremely efficient! Thank you Acura of Ocean for making this car buying experience as stress free as possible. We love our new 2020 RDX!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience

by Sara on 07/27/2019

Ask for Mark K. He was by far the best car salesman we have ever dealt with! He was friendly, caring, knowledgeable, and made the entire experience fast, easy, and stress free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car Purchase

by du2wall on 07/10/2019

Started "looking" in January 2019...after doing our research, we decided on purchasing a new 2020 RDX from Sal Gentile of Acura of Ocean. Sal provided all the answers to our questions and more importantly, he did not make us feel pressured to quickly make a decision to purchase the car. Not only are we thrilled with the car, but, the overall experience with the purchase at Acura of Ocean was beyond our expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing experience

by Tleem123 on 05/23/2019

Mark the salesman was amazing to do business with. Made it easy and stress less. I'm happy to be a new owner with my first Acura!!! Thank you!!!! Mark in finance was great also.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience

by mahaiwe_girl on 05/07/2019

I had a great experience. I am happy from start to finish. Thank you for all the detail and professionalism I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to buy a car

by Lizrose13 on 02/09/2019

If you need a car, this is where to go. The best salesman, best service and nicest support staff ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
M Adams review of Acura

by marktsm87 on 01/22/2019

Justin Schlam and Sal Gentile were such a great help. They made my car shopping experience very comfortable and enjoyable. Highly recommend...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark and Mark combine to make leasing easy

by Ironman19 on 11/28/2018

Mark Klang and Mark from Finance continue to be straight forward and listen to the customer to find the right vehicle at a fair lease price. My third lease with this team and the reason I keep coming back. Ask for Mark and Mark.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Excellent Experience

by Kaitlyn_C on 11/13/2018

The staff at Acura of Ocean made my first car buying experience wonderful! Thanks for the exceptional service - I love my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Baker's Dozen!!!!

by Thirteenth on 09/08/2018

We have purchased 13 cars from Acura of Ocean so you can see how satisfied we are with this dealership. From management to service, they have always been very friendly, accommodating and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome

by Bobby_A on 09/01/2018

Honest, friendly and personalized sales and support service from true professionals! Steve and Dan are great to work with! They made the entire experience easy, stress free and enjoyable. Believe it or not, purchasing a car can be Enjoyable!! I never experienced that before!! Steve and Dan are Awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience

by Bryangustus32 on 07/22/2018

We had a good experience with Mark Klang and Justin. Everything went smoothly and quickly. We are enjoying our new RDX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Acura RDX. Ask for Mark Klang

by Tonyh9463 on 07/14/2018

Bought my first Acura from Mark Klang and could not be more pleased. We went there to price a 2019 RDX. After negotiating we ended up driving home in our new car. Mark was friendly, professional and respectful of our time and wishes. There was a delay in delivery of the car and Mark was kind enough to call me from HIS HOME to update us. I couldnt be happier working with Mark. By far the best car buying experience Ive ever had. Truly a gentleman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So helpful

by Jessicalobo on 07/06/2018

They were so helpful and great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
247 cars in stock
211 new10 used26 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Acura of Ocean, your certified Acura dealer in Ocean, NJ with an outstanding selection of new, used, and certified pre-owned Acura models. Take a look at the sporty and luxurious new Acura lineup today, including popular models like the Acura TLX, the Acura RDX, and the Acura MDX.

Our friendly sales team will go out of their way to ensure your full satisfaction from the moment you come in. Take a test drive in any of the Acura models of your choice, ask questions about which vehicle will best fit into your budget and lifestyle, and work one-on-one with our finance department to secure a competitive financing rate. Once you’ve found the right vehicle, you’ll be able to work directly with our service department to ensure your vehicle works well for many years to come.

Expect the luxury and quality of the Acura brand to be reflected at every step of the way when you work with the professionals at Acura of Ocean. Stop by today at 909 Route 35 in Ocean, NJ to meet our team and

what sets us apart
Family owned and operated since 1988 by a team of knowledgeable, friendly Acura professionals. Full line of premium, performance Acura vehicles. Specializing in Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Award winning service department.
Family owned and operated since 1988 by a team of knowledgeable, friendly Acura professionals. Full line of premium, performance Acura vehicles. Specializing in Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Award winning service department.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

