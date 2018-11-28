Professional Team!
by 11/28/2018on
Treated like family as soon as I walked in. Would definitely recommended friends and family here.
Professional Team!
by 11/28/2018on
Treated like family as soon as I walked in. Would definitely recommended friends and family here.
1 Comments
Great service
by 11/26/2018on
Service was absolutely helpful, they got me the car I wanted and attitude was perfect.
1 Comments
VIP Honda is where to shop!
by 11/26/2018on
I loved my experience at Vip Honda, I was well taken care of. Over all a wonderful 1st time buying here. Definitely recommended
1 Comments
Loving my new car
by 11/26/2018on
It was the best experience management was great and my salesman Franklin Noesi was one of a kind
1 Comments
Thank you VIP Honda!
by 08/21/2018on
I just completed my first car purchase and I could not have done it without Dave! He was honest, communicative, helpful, flexible and efficient. He was so knowledgable about the vehicle and truly showed me everything I needed to know. It was quite a painless process. I am so happy with my experience.
1 Comments
They sold car with defective engine.
by 07/10/2018on
They sell defective pre-owned vehicles. Last place to buy a car from. Used cars salespersons really deceitful and dishonest. Took almost one whole day to complete the purchase. Advise: if you start to have bad feeling walk away, dont hesitate, dont give any of them benefit of doubt. There are tons and tons of car dealerships. Stay away from Alex, Neo (Nabil) and Rich in used cars department. They are [non-permissible content removed] and would sell you defective cars that people want to get rid of and trade them with certified Hondas. I bought a Volvo S40 2007 from used car section. The car looked good and the price was within reasonable KBB margin. They gave me one month engine and transmission warranty, in hint-site I know why one month and not three months. Exactly one month later the check engine sign started to appear. I called Them but I was tranfered from one to other and did not get any help at all. So I decided to take the car and speak with them in person. I went to across route 22 were they sell used cars. They let me wait there for about an hour for the used car salesman. He never came back. So I decided to go to new cars section and try to get hold of this guy myself. I went there and the manager Kelly came to me and asked me to go back across the street and talk to the mechanic directly. I should mention that the manager Kelly and mechanic Jerry were helpful. I took the car back and the added injector cleaner and resetted the sign. After a few days the light came back. This time they said the ignition coils were bad so the engine has misfire. They changed the two coils. The engine sign went out but after a few days came back. This time the claimed that they replaced the spark plugs. He asked me to drive a few miles and the check engine light will disappear which it did. But the shaking and engine hesitation did not go away. I bought the car on 20/1/2018 and the only time it run well was during the warranty period. Other than that there were always some engine issue. Finally I consulted a mechanic and he advised me to replace all the coils. I did that but the engine still continued shaking and did not have enough acceleration and had high fuel consumption. Another issue was the car lost coolant from the time I bought it. It became so bad that I used to fill the resevior every other day and the level still dropped, there were no paddles. The car has now several major issues and I dont know if I ever be able to enjoy it. I thought I bought a nice Volvo from a reputable dealership that I will have peace of mind that I can trust them and be confident that they wouldnt sell ma a bad product. I trusted them that they will take care of the car if it had problems that were not my fault. Now about 5 months and 5k miles after the purchase the car is almost undrivable. My dream of owning a good reliable car became a nightmare. The car had 77k miles and was not supposed get in this condition. I dont know what to do with the car and cant spend everyday fixing some issues. I dont want to came across as resentful because as I said the manager and mechanic were good people however the salespersons sold me a bad product which they were aware of and they shouldnt have done that. That is wrong and unethical.
1 Comments
Had my Car for 3 Days - did not do repairs
by 04/30/2018on
I had issues with my 2015 CRV, I brought it to VIP Honda September 2017. I began having issues again April 2018. I have now brought it to a new dealership. They spoke to VIP Honda on the phone and were advised that when VIP Honda had my car for 3 days in September, they did not do any repairs as specified on the invoice that they provided to me. They were supposed to put new parts in my car as referenced in a service bulletin. It is further verified that they did not replace the parts as the new dealership has advised that the vehicle has all original parts in it. It was negligent for VIP Honda to return the vehicle to me when it was possibly not safe to drive as well as lie on the invoice stating that work was completed when in fact, they did nothing. I also purchased the car from here. Stay away from this service department!
vip honda salesperson
by 04/15/2018on
I recently purchased a pre-owned certified Honda CRV. My salesperson, Rosemarie, was very friendly and knowledgeable and made the experience very easy. I suggest you visit VIP Honda the next time you are looking to purchase a new or used car. Steve
1 Comments
Best deal ever
by 04/14/2018on
I just got my honda from here and i am so happy with the best sales a sweet lady Rosemarie williams! Ahe is the best!! i got the perfect car for me and the best price!
1 Comments
Worst sales person who is extremely rude and pushy
by 04/06/2018on
This is by far one of the worst experiences I have had. I called several dealerships and most of them were willing to work with me. But the salesperson from VIP Honda was rude and pushy and instead of offering me information insisting on pushing her own agenda on me. I would give them 0 stars if that were possible.
1 Comments
Car Purchase
by 04/05/2018on
My experience was great all my needs were met it was a personal experience that I will never forget all my questions were answered Shafi took my nervous approach and assured me I would receive a car I did !!! Still have it and brought my girl to get one also Thanks to Liz for her help...She the best go check them out
1 Comments
Unprofessional and inconsiderate
by 01/28/2018on
We bought a 13 year old used vehicle from VIP Honda today. VIP charges $595 Dealer Prep Fees, but don't tell you what they did in writing. The sales contract says a $300 Security Etching is optional, but the sales Manager Rich said it's mandatory. They sold the car As Is because the mileage is over 100K, no warranty, not even 30 days. We were given the CarFax. Upon closer examination the front tires were dangerously worn. They were mostly bald and the cord was showing in one spot. We insisted that allowance be made. After speaking to the General Manager a $200 allowance was made. However two new tires will cost $300. We also spoke to the Service Manager who verified that the brake pads were 1/2 worn. In addition we asked the salesman in advance to let us know what was required at closing. He never called. So we had to call our insurance company for a binder. Then they wouldn't take a check unless it was certified. So we had to go get a cashiers check at the bank. Then we had to go across US 22 to the New Car Dealership because they did have a fax machine. With a 7M old baby, 6 year old child, two parents, two grandparents were kept waiting for hours. The lack of courtesy, hostility, the dismissive attitude about unsafe tires, and total unprofessionalism was just too much on the part of the Sales Manager in particular. The General Manager was calm and accommodating.
1 Comments
Best car buying experiance I ever had
by 01/01/2018on
It is new years day my daughter wants a Honda. I told her don't bring your trade we will just go to see what you like and check price.The only place open was VIP. I'm 68 I have bought a lot of cars in my life and had some epic battles doing so. But their was no battle to be had today. Price for the car was great the price for her trade sight unseen was even better. We were treated like VIP.I can't say enough about how friendly and considerate everyone was .And no high pressure sales tactics I wish I could remember everyone's name that helped us but I'm old. HAPPY NEW YEAR VIP and thank you.
Absolutely Poor Customer Service
by 12/17/2017on
Salesperson that attended did not have the courtesy or the time to sit and talk - clearly did not know how to talk to a customer. I was in for a CR-V and VIP honda just lost the business because the salesperson was jut rude and sarcastic in his approach.
Bad and Tricky customer service
by 12/05/2017on
I contacted them by email for Accord EX-L. They offered me a good price, that clearly includes destination, via email. Though I live far away, the price was attractive. So, I went to take the car. Surprisingly, they said the price does not include destination, and you have to pay this and that. It was vey bad and humiliating experience.
Great experience
by 09/15/2017on
Thanks to the efforts of David Ogega and Alex Vera's trading in my 2012 Honda Accord and leasing a 2017 Honda Accord was an easy and seamless transaction. They were both extremely helpful and receptive to all of my concerns.
Wonderful Buying Experience
by 09/14/2017on
Sales rep - Mark is an exceptional sales person. He is patient and knowledgeable of the product he is selling. His customers are his number 1 priority. We will definitely recommend people to shop at VIP Honda.
Great experience
by 09/02/2017on
Very professional, I was out of the dealer and with my car within 2 hours. They helped with all the technical parts of the car with very knowledgeable professional personnel. I had a great experience I will definitely encourage people to buy from VIP Honda.
Great Experiance
by 08/23/2017on
Phil was great . Kept me informed and was very accurate.
Great experience; love my CRV
by 08/16/2017on
If you are like me, I hate buying a car. It's not the money (well, ok, it IS the money!) but I hate negotiating a price... Back and forth "I'll talk to my manager." " I'll talk to him again and see what he says..." JUST GIVE ME YOUR BEST PRICE! And be nice to me and don't "man-splain" things to me. I bought my new car at VIP HONDA because they gave me a great price and because my salesperson Dave, was excellent. He explained things without talking down to me, he answered all my questions, I went in with a price in mind (based on research and a sister-in-law in the business) and it was the price I was given. This was the best experience I've had buying a car... ever! And the business manager, Natasha, was wonderful as well. I highly recommend them!
Excelled car buying experience
by 08/08/2017on
Nicole and Krystal were a pleasure to deal with and mad this car purchase very easy. Highly recommend this dealership.
1 Comments