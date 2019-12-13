Great
by 12/13/2019on
Very nice people! Super helpful told us everything we wanted to know. Juan Martinez was amazing helped us through ever step ! Would recommend for sure
Honda Pilot Purchase
by 03/17/2018on
Mahwah Honda made our Pilot purchase so smooth. They were beyond welcoming and very helpful throughout the entire purchase.
UNCLE DAVE IS THE BEST !!!!
by 01/07/2018on
I have bought a lot of cars from a lot of dealers throughout the years. but non of those times compare with this time and my experience with Uncle Dave. Every step of the expierience was more than pleasant. From Dave telling us about the different models to explaining and SHOWING us all the different features of the care before and after the purchase of the car. Dave was warm and sincere from start to end. also after i finished with Dave i was sent to howard in the finance department. Howard was just as good as Dave. i did not feel any pressure to do anything that i did not want to do they actually listened to every single thing that i had to say. i will defiantly buy my next car from Dave and the people of Mahwah Honda !
Buying a new car at Mahwah Honda
by 01/03/2018on
Very helpful people that were willing to work with me to stay within my budget to purchase my Crv. Would highly recommend.
Horrible experience
by 12/27/2017on
Had horrible experience with sales manager, will not be visiting any time soon even if they give me vehicle for free.
Consistently Outstanding
by 12/15/2017on
My family has purchased 4 vehicles (3 new & 1 used) from Mahwah Honda & wouldn't consider going anywhere else. The staff goes well above beyond to ensure the customer gets exactly what they desire. It's also very easy to deal with parts & service.
Easy to do business with
by 12/03/2017on
Very pleasurable experience. No pressure approach to sales. You dont leave feeling youve been had like so many other dealers. I love the Ridgeline. Next time I need a vehicle I wont go anywhere else.
Great Experience!
by 11/28/2017on
Mahwah Honda has been my go to dealership for the past 9 years and I wouldn't have it any other way. The staff is helpful and funny!
A positive experience
by 08/26/2014on
I bought a new Honda Accord using the internet and was assigned Joe Donegan at Mahwah Honda.. He was very professional and friendly, as was finance manager Jack Russell. In the past, I have had some negative experiences at other dealerships with salesman and finance people, but such was NOT the case at Mahwah Honda. I want to mention that I bought 2 Accords from Bob Wong of Mahwah Honda about 10 and 20 years ago and found him very professional to work with. I would gladly have used him this time, but was assigned Joe, who is the Internet Service Manager. To sum it up, over the years, shopping at Mahwah Honda has been a great experience.
Excellent experience
by 04/18/2014on
We had the most rewarding experience purchasing a new Honda Pilot. Everyone was knowledgeable, forthright and most accommodating. Every detail was upfront and we were directed pleasantly to meet our needs.
Most Professional dealership I have encountered in awhile
by 03/12/2014on
Honda should use this Mahwah dealership to do a How To treat a customer video, from the minute we entered the front door we were greeted with professionalism and respect from our saleman Justin P. to the sales mgr Bob P. it made for a great experience, quite the opposite happened earlier that evening at Paramus Honda a video for How NOT to treat a customer could be made,they were horrible thankfully Mahwah Honda kept me a loyal Honda odyssey owner. The word needs to get out if you want to be treated fairly and in a civil manner and you are not into the "dog and pony" show that evidently appears nightly at Paramus go a little further down the road and see the Mahwah Honda family I guarantee you will not be disappointed .
Know Your Numbers
by 06/02/2013on
The sales management team is a bit careless or shady. While negotiating, the sales manager presented several sets of numbers that would confuse a mathematician. The sales manager attempted to sneak-in an addition $1000. When questioned about this, he provided a superficial answer. Be careful of these guys.
Best Ever
by 03/31/2013on
Easy sale, very good people. Low pressure, straight shooting. All I could want.
Bought a used Honda
by 03/18/2012on
After a month and a half of dealing with shady dealerships, (ie bait and switch, failure to negotiate, and wasting my time.) I went to Honda/Mahwah, just because I was passing by. I test drove a CRV I liked the car and had a price I wanted to buy at. Long story short I bought that crv. Don't take this review lightly I hate car salesman Go car shopping with a plan and take your time, i'm sure they will be fair with you , just as they were with me.
Documentation Fee Ripoff
by 02/02/2012on
This dealer hit me with the last minute $200 documentation fee ripoff. Even the business manager thought it was a joke.
stay away from Mahwah Honda!
by 11/07/2011on
I was 9 months pregnant and needed a bigger and safer car. So I came across a 2005 Honda Pilot at Mahwah Honda. I went and test drove it. I loved it! but they seemed very pushy for me to go through them for a loan, trying to tell me my bank wouldn't give me a loan, but I told them I got one through my bank already. Low and behold, they keep pushing for me to go through them and they get me a lower interest. Awesome. But not even 2 weeks later, they call me back and it's a big hassle because the loan did not go through. So now what do I do with 2 lil boys and 1 lil boy on the way in 2 weeks?! I went to drive an hour all the way back down there to resign some papers (bc I renegotiated some things), but I started having contractions. well the finance guy lived up by me so he met me so I could resign. he told me to just sign where it was all highlighted. so I did. stupid move! because as it was getting hotter, I decided to turn the A/C on and little did I know, the A/C doesnt work! it was blowing heat! so I called them and they told me the warrantee was over and they would do nothing. Harry Sha even stopped taking my calls and ignoring me. and stopped returning my calls. Nobody would help me! and my 3 boys, including my newborn, were all sweating in the back of my car bc Honda failed to do their job. So I had my mechanic look at it. Honda still had dye in the A/C lines from checking it. so they KNEW the Air wasn't working in the car, and they still failed to fix it! It is really sad the customer service skills these people at Mahwah Honda have! I was always taught to go above and beyond but they just know they can get away with whatever! disheartening! well I finally got them to look at it... they were going to charge me $170.00 to just look at it but I argued until they did it for free! then they called me back to tell me what was wrong with the AC & it needed a new rear AC line. it was normally a $730 job but they would fix it for $657.... ridiculous! they advertised A/C, I should HAVE A/C at no extra cost to me!!! and the sales team was making such a big stink about the warrantee being over, but service told me that warrantee they gave had nothing to do with the A/C anyway! they still wouldn't work with me and fix it like they should, so I had my guy fix it and for less than Honda was charging! but come to find out the re-signing of the new contact, they snuck in there the car was sold as it, when the 1st contract said warrantee! and one of the spots I signed stated I had to go through Arbitration and couldn't take them to court in the matter anything happened! way to screw over a single mother of 3 boys Mahwah Honda! How do you all sleep at night?! I will not EVER go to Mahwah Honda EVER AGAIN! I am even going to write the BBB as well! stay far far far away from this dealership! they are sneaky, crooked and very selfish (only out for themselves)! it has only been one thing after the next with this dealership.
Will NEVER Go To Mahwah Honda Again! Two Deceitful & Rude Experiences!
by 08/19/2010on
I have leased two Hondas from this dealership and have had terrible experiences both times! The first time, with an Accord EXL, the salesperson changed terms of negotiations only once I was signing final paperwork, and getting the car that day had become a necessity for me where I couldn't wait and go to another dealership. It was 1-2 hours before closing on the last day of the month, so pricing and promotions would be changing the next day. If I hadn't been reading the lease agreement carefully, I wouldn't have noticed the extra $400 fee that had been inserted without my knowledge because it was never brought to my attention until I questioned it. This salesperson no longer works at the dealership. The second time, this July for a 2010 CR-V EXL, my salesperson was Larry Brinsky. As a young woman going in to the dealership without my husband, Mr. Brinsky would not listen to what I wanted, kept cutting me off, spoke to me in a condescending manner, and tried to push me towards buying an Accord. I put down a deposit for Mahwah Honda to locate a CR-V I wanted (their inventory is very small), with Mr. Brinsky promising me that I was under no obligation should we not be able to come to an agreement on terms. When I called him a couple days later with a better offer from DCH Paramus Honda, he became belligerent and started yelling at me (yes, actually yelling). I then told him I wanted my deposit back, and he refused. I asked to speak with a manager, and he told me no one was available. I probably should have pursued this legally, but I wasn't sure of my rights and just felt it would be too much of a hassle. My lease actually had pretty good terms, but I do not trust this dealership and will never work with them again. I only hope that my review will be a warning to others who expect this dealership to be courteous and trustworthy.
Saved the sale for Honda after bad experiances at two other delaers
by 12/04/2007on
After a great deal of research and pondering, I deceided on the 2008 Accord EX-L withthe 4 cylinder and went about shopping around. In this area there are many Honda dealers within a reasonable travel time of my home. This makes it very easy to spend a day driving arund negotiating the best deal. After two dealers turned me off with their shady dealings, I was rethinking the whole Honda thing. Maybe the Nissan Altima would serve the purpose just as well? I decided to give it one more go with a Honda Dealer. I went to Mahwah Honda and worked with Joe and Anthony. They ONE) gave me the best price, TWO) delat with me honestly and fairly, THREE) lived up to the deal and didn't try to jam extras I didn't want down my throat, FOUR) gave me their best price without asking if I was financing first, FIVE) didn't try to force me in to signing the Mandatory Arbitration Clause. When I was unable to pick the car up at the time promised because of a family emergency, they worked with me to get a new time set up easily and conveniently. All of the paper work went smoothly, no attmepts at the last minute pitch of extended warranties other extras and the sale was for the exact price we agreed to. Easy and smooth and respectful. The sales people knew the car well and explained everything clearly. My only beef is with the aftermarket remote starter they installed. It sets off the car alarm. I am working with them to get that resolved. Honda very nearly lost a sale to a rival, Mahwah Honda saved the sale. A very good dealership
Pleasant experience
by 09/22/2007on
Bought a 2008 Pilot EX-L and began the process with an internet quote. The response was fast and the price was decent. Met with the internet manager, Anthony, who was helpful and professional...definitely did not sense any "high pressure". I found their pricing competitive. If you do research before you go, you should be warned that they do not apply either Edmunds or Kelly Blue Book trade-in prices! They use a book called Galves, which lists much lower prices. As many have said before..sell privately. Also, when they appraised my trade they claimed my power mirrors were defective (which they were not!). But on balance a decent place to buy a car but not trade one in!
