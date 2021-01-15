My sales experience with MB of Princeton was smooth and enjoyable. Delivery of my new vehicle (ordered from Germany) was handled with competence and professionalism. Working with Vasil, my sales associate, was an absolute pleasure and at all stages he was extremely responsive. Highly recommended on all fronts.
Execellent experience while purchasing GLC 2020. Paul Lai is the best.
by Soumen on 06/22/2020
Paul Lai is the best car salesman I have ever worked with . From the very beginning I knew which car I wanted , so he never wasted my time , by engaging in unnecessary discussions. He valued my time and went above to deliver the car at my residence. He made sure I am 100% satisfied in the deal and also valued my decision, so they ordered the car which I wanted . I also appreciate how this dealership and Paul honored the special employee discount which I got from Bank of America. Several other mercedes dealers were not interested in providing the discount, even though the discount was not optional for them and Mercedes fleet usa confirmed the dealer should provide the discount. I recommend getting your car from Mercedes Benz princeton and definitely have Paul as your salesman
Overall I had a great experience with this dealership! Mr. Paul Lai, the sales, provided high quality services. Very knowledgeable, friendly with quick response. Will recommend this dealership to my friend. Thanks!
It does not get any better than this. My wife and I could not be any more pleased with the professionalism and courtesy extended to us at MB of Princeton. Gary Napierkowski and the staff were extremely knowledgeable and set about finding the perfect Mercedes for us, which they did with flying colors. The car is an absolute dream, but more important to us was the fact that by our second visit we felt like we were visiting family and not a car dealership and that is something they should be very proud of.
Mercedes-Benz of Princeton is absolutely incredible. Seamless, efficient, and stress-free work - I was lucky enough to work with Gary Jr. and Robert who assisted me in buying my 2019 GLC Coupe. I never felt pressured into making a decision and put my full trust 100% into the entire process with Gary Jr. He made sure I got the interior, exterior, and all the amenities I wanted. I'm happy to say I will never change dealerships again! Thank you so much Gary Jr. and Robert!
As a first time Mercedes customer, I am so happy and thrilled with my purchase. My salesperson, Vasil Cherepania, is wonderful. He went over every detail and answered all my questions. I did not leave the dealership until he completely and thoroughly made sure I was satisfied in every way. I am very happy I went to this dealership and had Vasil work with me on getting my Mercedes. He is professional, courteous, patient and very nice. I like when I called or emailed Vasil, he got right back to me. It's a pleasure to see have that kind of follow up service. I have already referred others to him.
Also, the delivery person who explained the technology in my car is Theodore and he also was professional, courteous and nice. He made sure my phone synced to my new car, adjusted radio stations and gave me a thorough explanation and demonstration.
I was introduced to Miguel Cruz in the service department. He answered my questions and I could tell he is very efficient and will take great care of me. No worries on my end.
Tom, the manager, went out of his way to introduce himself and chat with me. I felt very comfortable and if I had a question or concern I would not hesitate to call.
Lindsay, the receptionist, also went out of her way to explain some things about the dealership.
It was a terrific afternoon and I couldn't be more pleased with my purchase and overall experience at this dealership.
Thank you!!!
At the very beginning while I was browsing through the website Chris Poppinswas the associate that I got online. I told him what I needed and my budget and he worked really hard to meet my expectations. When I came to pick up my vehicle all the paper work was ready and my car was ready for pick up.The delivery specialist Theo Dolci was also very helpful, cleared all the queries I had about the vehicle and also offered to feel free to bother him if I have any other queries in the future.
-Varghese-
Chris was extremely helpful throughout the entire process! He was extremely knowledgeable not only about the vehicle but about getting us our best deal! Chris was always professional and friendly and always available to answer any questions. I would unquestionably work with Chris again and recommend him to anyone!
Chris Popin is very knowledgable, professional and provided me with world class VIP service from day 1 to pickup. I had a wonderful experience and am recommending him to all my family and friends. He is my new favorite Mercedes dealer. Best price too which always helps.
As the satisfied experience last time, I went to Mr. Chris Popin for a new car again. The advice was valuable and the process was executed smoothly. Chris is the most professional and efficient one. Mr. Puneet Kapoor was also very helpful when I signed the pick-up document and took the car.
My experience with Chris Poppins at Mercedes-Benz of Princeton was excellent. They carry extensive experience and share all the required details to make buying experience smooth helping and guiding to make an educated decision. Chris worked with us to help and decide what would work for our family helping us detailing out with advantages cars carry.
Chris Popin is truly a professional. From our first visit he knowledgeably answered our questions and took all the time we needed. He and Theo Dolci found the car we wanted and we got it way before the expected order date. A big thank you to Chris and Theo!
It is hard to write great reviews of vehicles and dealerships when you first buy a vehicle; you are just starting your relationship with the brand and that establishment. So here is a shot at telling everyone about our experience with Chris at Mercedes of Princeton.
I called Chris on a Wednesday after trading a few emails with their online sales team. We found the vehicle competitivley priced and it drew us in. I figured end of quarter and month would help us filter out the salesy jargon and get into making it an enticing conversation. Chris is the real deal. We chatted for a few moments regarding the vehicle and we got right down to the brass tacks. I didnât want to pay the ad price and he couldnt budge too much because it truly was competitively priced.
Hereâs what went really well:
-No hassles with pitching to sell me the vehicle
-Straight foreward discussion on features, test drive, and what the comparison points were between this vehicle and others like it
-Patience; we had my family with us and he accomodated them extremely well to check out the vehicle and potentially get them into a different vehicle
-Negotiation: We had some options and walked away with a deal that made both sides feel really good about the purchase
-Turn Aorund/ Vehicle Delivery: The vehicle was prepped same day!!!
-Closing: Finally a dealership where my closing was a great experience. I have had bad closings in the past and this was almost pleasureable. Chris did have other clients but multi-tasked with perfection with us in feeling liek his priority #1. Signed papers, exchange collateral, and off to vehicle education we went.
What didnât go so well:
-Education: Since we bought the car and picked it up same day, everything was on a rushed time table. We wish we had more time with Robert who was excellent with educating us on all the features of the vehicle. A true Mercedes Model Expert!!
-Vehicle Prep: Somewhere in our communcation we had a mishap. I asked for al dealership badging to be taken off the car. The technicial removed all badging inclusive of manufacturer. I must say that at first we were questioning it, but it might grow on us. MoP sent us the replacement decal badges and offered to mount if we decided we wanted them back on just in case.
Overall, I highly recommend Chris and his team at Mercedes of Princeton. Very knowledgeable and a no hassle deal process. They are very good in making you feel that you have not walked into âjust another car dealerâ. The team understands the incvestment someone is making in their products and returning what is expected from a luxury vehicle buyer in service and capability. We may return in a few years if we choose to buy another MB to this dealer exclusively now.
I highly recommend Mercedes Benz of Princeton to anyone who wishes to purchase or lease a new or certified MB. I have been leasing and servicing my cars since 2003 with them and will continue to do so. Professional, courteous and competent from the service department through the sales department as well as the administrative staff.
Chris Popin is one of the best car sales person that we have met so far. Our comparison is based on our experience with BMW and Audi sales personnel in Princeton and Freehold region. Chris at MB Princeton is patient, a good listener and makes the customer feel comfortable. He is not pushy and has a sense of respect for his customer unlike other car salesmen that we have dealt with in the past.
