It is hard to write great reviews of vehicles and dealerships when you first buy a vehicle; you are just starting your relationship with the brand and that establishment. So here is a shot at telling everyone about our experience with Chris at Mercedes of Princeton. I called Chris on a Wednesday after trading a few emails with their online sales team. We found the vehicle competitivley priced and it drew us in. I figured end of quarter and month would help us filter out the salesy jargon and get into making it an enticing conversation. Chris is the real deal. We chatted for a few moments regarding the vehicle and we got right down to the brass tacks. I didnât want to pay the ad price and he couldnt budge too much because it truly was competitively priced. Hereâs what went really well: -No hassles with pitching to sell me the vehicle -Straight foreward discussion on features, test drive, and what the comparison points were between this vehicle and others like it -Patience; we had my family with us and he accomodated them extremely well to check out the vehicle and potentially get them into a different vehicle -Negotiation: We had some options and walked away with a deal that made both sides feel really good about the purchase -Turn Aorund/ Vehicle Delivery: The vehicle was prepped same day!!! -Closing: Finally a dealership where my closing was a great experience. I have had bad closings in the past and this was almost pleasureable. Chris did have other clients but multi-tasked with perfection with us in feeling liek his priority #1. Signed papers, exchange collateral, and off to vehicle education we went. What didnât go so well: -Education: Since we bought the car and picked it up same day, everything was on a rushed time table. We wish we had more time with Robert who was excellent with educating us on all the features of the vehicle. A true Mercedes Model Expert!! -Vehicle Prep: Somewhere in our communcation we had a mishap. I asked for al dealership badging to be taken off the car. The technicial removed all badging inclusive of manufacturer. I must say that at first we were questioning it, but it might grow on us. MoP sent us the replacement decal badges and offered to mount if we decided we wanted them back on just in case. Overall, I highly recommend Chris and his team at Mercedes of Princeton. Very knowledgeable and a no hassle deal process. They are very good in making you feel that you have not walked into âjust another car dealerâ. The team understands the incvestment someone is making in their products and returning what is expected from a luxury vehicle buyer in service and capability. We may return in a few years if we choose to buy another MB to this dealer exclusively now. Read more