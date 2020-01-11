Metro Honda

Metro Honda

540 Rte 440, Jersey City, NJ 07305
(888) 925-0991
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Metro Honda

4.7
Overall Rating
(110)
Recommend: Yes (102) No (8)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience buying CRV

by Tushar on 11/01/2020

Bought my 1st car... That too a CRV... It was a seamless experience.. All thanks to Moe.. Very helpful and patiently answered all my queries... Definitely Recommended...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
212 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Purchase and Service

by Amanda S on 10/31/2020

I purchased my vehicle here less than a year ago and the service was great. Every time I service my vehicle the employees are all kind and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Review

by Angel on 10/30/2020

Really great people , get the job done and exactly how it has to be

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Quick service

by mpkossen on 10/30/2020

Quick service, friendly people and good waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Honda CRV service

by Ramakant Sharma on 10/30/2020

Easy and hassle free ... I was in and out of dealership in mins.... team was very helpful .. overall good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great deals

by Monel Aliote on 10/30/2020

Great deals great cars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great , quick service

by Edwin on 10/30/2020

Rep was knowledgeable, service was prompt and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Maintenance my CRV 2016

by Jimmy on 10/29/2020

Super service and nice job. Definitely recommend to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Sean on 10/29/2020

Metro Honda always take very care of me never no issue , never no long wait

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Service review on 10/29/2020

Fast and good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service!

by Jennifer Sabino on 10/29/2020

Timely service and very efficient. Even in this difficult time there were able to give me an appointment same day to service my car ! Love this place !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Review of my recent lease

by DONNA L on 10/28/2020

The staff at Metro Honda in Jersey City were kind, knowledgeable and had alot of patience with me and the whole process of returning my vehicle and leasing a new one. Diamond and everyone else I encountered were awesome. I will definitely come back for future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

VERY NICE DEALER

by SHAHID NEZAM on 10/28/2020

They all are helpful. It was a wonderful experience to buy a car by metro honda today specifically to deal with Jessie, Marcia, Daniela and Mr. Melvin. I hope i will continue to keep Metro Honda in my favorite list for future business. Thank you Metro Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service Experience 1000%

by Joshuap93 on 10/27/2020

Had the best experience at a car dealership I’ve ever had dealing with Gabriel today ! The service was great and was not long at all ! I would highly recommend servicing your car here if you have any issues and buying your car here if you need one . I did !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership and employees

by Honda crv on 10/27/2020

I was Recently at metro Honda and everyone was real helpful sales rep Raul and Luis where very friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Yvette on 10/26/2020

I went in my local Honda dealer just looking for a new vehicle. I had no intention of buying a car, but the sales guy made my experience so wonderful..I ended up leaving in a brand new Accord.. I thank you guys so much for all your help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service, everytime

by Jose Rodriguez on 10/26/2020

Metro Honda always makes us feel at home, taken care of and informed on any issues with our vehicle. A++!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Awful Service 0 stars if possible

by Mohamed Abozaid on 10/24/2020

If able to I would give them 0 stars. All at the beginning was good but when they received money they started to change. They told my the next day I sign the financial papers I would be able to receive my second copy of my car key. But when I went a month later because they get saying wait they said we didn’t place your order yet. So irresponsible and careless. Awful service once they get the money they don’t care about you

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Nice service

by Travis Wilson on 10/23/2020

I went to metro Honda to get a oil change, I done quick and also check to see if the car was ok. I love the service over at Metro Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

First oil change

by JMadison1 on 10/22/2020

First oil change for my new 2020 civic , waiting time was less then an hour , everything bout the car is great. Honda always do a great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and Rotation

by Alicia Laikhram on 10/22/2020

Friendly staff. Didn’t wait too long to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
379 cars in stock
283 new43 used53 certified pre-owned
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (7)
English
Italian
Arabic
Tagalog

