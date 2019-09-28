sales Rating

My salesman Lee searched high and low for a Q5 that met my specific criteria. I did the same on the web looking at audioffers.com for Tri-state inventory. We landed on the same vehicle located at another dealership. Regrettably it sold before we came to a deal. The general manager got involved and located another Q5 that met my criteria. We agreed and I bought it. Having just picked it up, Lee offered to stop by my house after work to review the features of the car. He was patient with me and I love my new Q5. Read more