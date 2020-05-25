sales Rating

Let me start by saying I am a loyal person so when looking to buy a pre-owned/certified vehicle I was going to give the business to my local dealership and salesman where I purchased a brand new BMW 525i in 2006. I searched the inventory online and found a car that I was ready to purchase sight unseen. I reached out to my salesperson and he mentioned that the car needed to go through detail but it was available. I had a few questions that needed some follow-up on but the sales person did not get back to me, I had to get back in touch with him for these answers. When I noticed the car was no longer on the website I reached out to the sales person via email and he assured me the car was still available. When I spoke to the saleperson later that day he decided to mention that they had another party interested in the car. I was ready to drop everything and come over an purchase the car but it was STILL IN DETAIL and not available for me. Long and short they sold the vehicle to the other buyer and wasted my time and energy. I thought this dealership was ethical, however they are just like any other bottom of the barrell car salespeople. I gave them the oppurtunity to treat me like the other buyer who purchased the car I was ready to buy but I am not getting the return calls or attention like the other buyer. Below is my email to the dealership and there response. BE CAREFUL OF THIS DEALERSHIP!! My email to the GM: Mr. Cevoli, I am in utter disgust at the experience I had with your dealership this week, ending this evening. In 2006 I purchased a BMW 525i at your dealership. My salesperson in that transaction was Brian Cronin. I am currently in the market for an SUV for my wife and children and after an internet search of your pre-owned inventory, I saw a white 2006 BMW X5 that I was immediately interested in. As real estate agents, my wife and I are fully aware of commission based sales and what return clients mean to our business. It was natural that we would contact Brian Cronin to assist us with this purchase. I contacted Mr. Cronin on Monday August 16th sometime before 10 A.M. to inquire about this car. Mr. Cronin was enthusiastic about the vehicle and was able to answer all my questions in a somewhat acceptable time frame. He told me in that same conversation that the car was due to be detailed. I asked him if the car was going to be a "certified" car and he told me he would get back to me. Tuesday the 17th came and went with no word from Mr. Cronin. This morning I emailed Mr. Cronin to see if the car was still available due to it no longer being on the BMW of Atlantic City website and he emailed me back stating it was and he noticed that numerous cars have been pulled from the website and he would find out what the issue was. Around 11 A.M. I called Mr. Cronin about the car and he assured me the car would be "certified" and I told him I wanted to purchase the car. At this point Mr. Cronin disclosed to me that he had another buyer interested in this vehicle. Someone he had been working with since February of this year and that he "felt bad" about this and they had a tight budget. When my wife or I are selling a home and have multiple buyers for a particular property we don't "feel bad" and push off one buyer for another. We conduct business in a professional and ethical manner and this is where BMW of Atlantic City FAILED miserably. We informed Mr. Cronin at 5 PM this evening that we were on our way to purchase this vehicle. Mr. Cronin was unavailable to us when we arrived at the dealership and his pocket buyer was "waiting in the wings". The other buyers followed through and purchased the vehicle. Sour grapes? No. Are we angry? Yes. We feel that we were totally "pushed off" the past few days and would have closed this purchase on Monday if it was made a possibility to us. Why was this other buyer given such priority over us? What happened and how it happened was truly wrong. Surely you have som Read more