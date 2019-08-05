sales Rating

This review is going to be rather mixed. My most recent interactions with DCH Kay Honda were excellent. However, the car purchasing experience was not and I would warn potential car buyers that these guys will say anything to get you into a vehicle without giving you the best price possible. I bought a 2019 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid exactly a year ago from DCH. Over the past year I have had nothing but issues with the infotainment system. If you search the Internet, you will find wide-ranging issues with this system and the fact that it constantly reboots. Contacting Honda and DCH to fix the issue resulted in nothing but wasted time. Honda does not stand behind their vehicles when issues like these arise and DCH refused to answer my inquiry when I wanted to sell the car back to them. I got so disgusted with the vehicle that I sold it to my local Lincoln dealer and got an MKZ hybrid. I am never looking back. I will say that in the past few days, Kal Ismail in the finance department did an excellent job of helping me get refunded on my extended tire warranty after I ditched the vehicle. I will also say my visits for general service issues were excellent thanks to people like Tiffany Wessler, who was very accommodating and energetic. There should be more people like Tiffany working for dealerships. However, my experience with my salesman, Ronald Marino, and manager Mike Lyttle was anything but satisfying. Both of them were absolutely willing to see me walk out of there with the worst deal possible. Not knowing much about leasing, they excitedly agreed to a leasing proposal which I found out later that day was highway robbery. I decided instead to purchase the vehicle but walked out of the dealership unsatisfied with the price I was being offered. Mike Lyttle and I had a phone conversation where he laid on some heavy BS to me about how great the deal he was giving me was, and that since he was from my home town, he would never give me anything less than the best price. Well, I fell for that BS, bought the vehicle, and was aghast to find that the very next day, DCH was advertising the same hybrid touring model for $1,000 less than what I paid. Similar negative Google reviews about DCH confirm that this is not the first time these guys have lured customers into sales with this kind of sales tactic. While DCH has a wealth of positive reviews, I am sure the negative ones come from people like me that walk into the dealership, have no idea what they are getting into, and are taken full advantage of by the salesmen. I have a friend that leased her vehicle from DCH in Freehold, and she said the salesmen there were completely different and much more willing to make an honest deal. For that reason, if I ever consider purchasing a Honda again (which I probably won't), it certainly won't be from DCH Kay Honda. The fact that they lied to me about getting a great deal and would not even respond to inquiries when I was having great difficulties with one of their vehicles tells me this is not a place to do business with again. Read more