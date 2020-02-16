At Lynnes Nissan City, we’re not only committed to providing you with the best automotive experience possible, but we’re also committed to supporting organizations that provide so much for the communities we serve.
Our Lynnes Cares program supports the American Red Cross, The Easter Seals, The National Autism Society, our very own Deserving Family Car Giveaway, and more local schools, interests, and causes than can fit in this letter!
So when you reward us with your business, you can feel good knowing that you’re giving back too.
And with our six decades of serving the community, we’re committed to continue providing our customers with quality vehicles, excellent service and outstanding value.
Visit us today and become a member of our family!
