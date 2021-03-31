Tri-City Subaru
Customer Reviews of Tri-City Subaru
My 1st Subaru.
03/31/2021
I liked their no pressure sales. I worked with Craig Enslin because my wife had bought a Subaru from him 2 years ago. He helped both of us by going over the cars inside and out. The dealership was clean as a whistle along with the cars. They cleaned the show room every 2 hours and each customer/sales rep areas after each transaction.
03/31/2021
Subaru Purchase experience #2 with Craig.
03/29/2021
In 2019 we purchased our first Subaru (a 2019 Outback) at Tri-City Subaru with the excellent guidance of Craig Enslin, who is in our opinion, a friendly / knowledgeable salesperson. Last week we purchased our second Subaru (a 2021 Legacy). Again, we relied on Craig's product knowledge to help us make our purchase. We appreciate the contributions of all the Tri-City Subaru employees for the purchase of our new Legacy.
Very accommodating
03/28/2021
I went there knowing exactly what I was looking for and they made the process streamlined for me
recent purchase
03/22/2021
Craig Enslin did a very good job meeting my needs and making the purchase extremely painless.
Easy process, excellent service
03/09/2021
Process started by speaking with Patty McSharry who manages Internet sales. Patty was very helpful and listened to what we needed and offered a solution other dealers had not. Once we came to the dealership, all interaction was with Craig Enslin. From showing us the car to closing the deal to delivery, Craig made it easy and was very pleasant.
Subaru for life
03/04/2021
I had purchased my first Subaru last August, a 2021 Crosstrek, from Craig Enslin. I enjoyed the car every day, and learned something new about it every day too! Then I was in an accident recently, and my beloved Subaru got totaled. But I was spared any injury, due to the quality construction of the car, and airbags. What else to do but get another Subaru? It is one thing to hear about how safe a Subaru is, and it is another to experience it. So I went back to Craig, and once again, he made buying a pleasure. He treated me with respect, and explained my options, yet also helped narrow the choices to what he knew would suit me best. Craig has a gift for understanding people and making good matches of people to cars, yet still allowing the customer to choose. I test drove the Crosstrek, and then the 2021 Outback, and couldn't resist the upgrade to an Outback for the exquisite ride, comfort, extra space, and added features. I am a lifer now!
My first Subaru
02/26/2021
My first time buying a Subaru. The process from the test drive to signing papers was quick and non stressful. A great experience for me! Sales rep Craig Enslin was very professional and went over every detail of the process of buying my Crosstrek.
Patty Craig Matt - The TerrificTriCity Trio
02/26/2021
Patty informed, simplified and negotiated a fantastic lease deal and introduced us to Craig and Matt who led us through the complexities of doing business in Covid times. We were thoroughly pleased with every aspect of their professional caring and meticulous services. We would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone interested in purchasing or leasing a Subaru. Our experience was outstanding.
Very Satisfied Customer
01/31/2021
We were very happy with the way we were treated at Tri-City Craig Enslin did a very good job explaining the vehicle operations and treated us great this is the second car we bought from him and looking forward to our next purchase in about 4 years
Easy Purchase at Tri-City Subaru
01/24/2021
We were in and out of this dealership in a little more than an hour and they had sold us a new Crosstrek and given us what we expected for our trade-in. We had previously spent almost 3 hours at nearby dealership and received a trade-in offer $2000 less. Try City Subaru found the car we wanted without unwanted add-ons and had it for us in 3 days. A very good experience. Definitely recommended.
No pressure car buying
01/24/2021
I had a great experience working with Craig at Tri City Subaru. It was a quick, no-pressure experience that had me out the door with the exact car I wanted at a fair price. I’m already a repeat customer and would work with the folks at Tri City again.
It Was Worth Trekking Across For My Crosstrek ;)
12/15/2020
I couldn’t be happier with “Sterling Sylvia”, my beautiful, new/used, metallic~dark grey Crosstrek! My main man Craig was attentive, efficient and very well informed about all the little perks the car had! A charismatic man with a good sense of humor and excellent repartee! Based on the experience I had, I would definitely recommend Tri-City Subaru. ~ Cheers!
Nice experience
12/03/2020
Craig was helpful and knowledgeable regarding our search for a certified pre-owned Subaru. We are very happy with our experience. Great job, Craig!
2020 Impreza Hatchback
11/28/2020
The car and the dealership both get five stars from us. Craig Enslin, our sales rep, was very helpful! Thanks to him and his colleagues for getting us a great car and a great deal, and for making this purchase a pleasant experience.
Great experience
10/31/2020
This is my third consecutive Subaru lease through Tri City. Very good experience overall. Craig Enslin and Jim Sherman teamed up and provided top notch service.
Easy transaction - Great deal
10/24/2020
very knowledgeable and friendly salesman Craig Enslin made our transaction very easy! Also Dan in finance was great and thorough in explaining all the paperwork!! Will definitely recommend tri-City to family and friends!
Great Experience
08/31/2020
I went in to Tri City basically knowing what I wanted, and my sales rep Craig took a helpful approach on getting me the car I desired. Very easy and low key.
5 Stars Of Course
08/30/2020
Tri-City Subaru is one of a kind, Craig is awesome, and Sarah, they helped me to the their full strength of knowledge. I am very happy of my car Crosstrek 2018. Thank you guys, and keep up the good work.
Subaru Crosstrek 2021
08/27/2020
I was thrilled to find a friendly and knowledgeable dealership with Tri-City Subaru, and a salesman (Craig Enslin), who instantly made me feel that I was in the right place. Craig explained the benefits and many good features of the Subaru, many unique to Subaru - most notably, the one TRUE AWD vehicle. Craig gave me his full attention, and gave me just the right amount of detail in answering my questions. I am not one who buys a car frequently, so I am hesitant, but I was very quickly 100% comfortable with my decision to buy a Subaru Crosstrek, from Tri-CIty, from Craig. I will be a loyal customer of his and theirs for the many years I plan to own and enjoy this fabulous, sturdy and sporty car. Now I feel safe all around.
I'll have another!
08/26/2020
Craig and the team at Tri-city Subaru were warm and welcoming when we were considering a used car. Craig was an attentive listener and easily relayed all the attributes of the Crosstrek as well as Subaru as a company. Responsive and informative. After the purchase of the used car, we were impressed with the Crosstrek and felt a solid connection with Tri-City so we bought a brand new Crosstrek Sport! Yes! I'll have another :-)
My First Subaru
08/14/2020
At first I was really anxious about all the features and gadgets on my Subaru Legacy, but Craig helped me through the whole the car. I thought I was going to be overwhelmed buying a new car, but Craig made the whole experience quick, easy, and overall a good time. You can tell Craig is a Subaru fan, and I think he converted me to becoming a fan as well. I would for sure recommend this dealer to anyone, and I hope you have the same experience I had.