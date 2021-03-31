sales Rating

I had purchased my first Subaru last August, a 2021 Crosstrek, from Craig Enslin. I enjoyed the car every day, and learned something new about it every day too! Then I was in an accident recently, and my beloved Subaru got totaled. But I was spared any injury, due to the quality construction of the car, and airbags. What else to do but get another Subaru? It is one thing to hear about how safe a Subaru is, and it is another to experience it. So I went back to Craig, and once again, he made buying a pleasure. He treated me with respect, and explained my options, yet also helped narrow the choices to what he knew would suit me best. Craig has a gift for understanding people and making good matches of people to cars, yet still allowing the customer to choose. I test drove the Crosstrek, and then the 2021 Outback, and couldn't resist the upgrade to an Outback for the exquisite ride, comfort, extra space, and added features. I am a lifer now! Read more