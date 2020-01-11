Fantastic Sales and Dealership Experience
by 11/01/2020on
From the moment one walks in the door Ben and Dean were extremely welcoming! Made you feel like you are truly welcomed! Ben S is a fantastic representative of Hampton Ford - makes you feel like family. Ben was excellent! Made it super easy to purchase my new Ranger Lariat! He was great to work with. No pressure sales with follow up even after the initial visit. Answered and provided all info requested. Friendly easy to work with. Later that same day made the decision to purchase. Ben had truck ready next afternoon. The entire experience was pleasant, respectful, and professional. Welcoming change from your typical sales and dealership! Ben, Dean, and Kevin made the overall process and experience worth visiting to make the purchase. Truly pleasant, professional, efficient, and fun to work with! Recommend highly!
Vincent J. Scagliotti
by 10/26/2020on
Despite number of people who were also at the dealership requiring service, I was pleased with the length of time I did have to wait.
Routine Maintenance
by 10/16/2020on
Prompt service. Oil change and tire rotation completed quickly and correctly. Checked oil level an hour later and level was proper.
Hyundai service with a smile
by 10/07/2020on
If you want professional, courteous service then this is the dealership to use. I took a brand new car purchased at another dealership to get warranty work done without an appointment and they took care of my needs immediately. Just wish I had purchased my vehicle from them in the first place.
very good to excelent
by 10/04/2020on
A very good place to take your car for repair , and the staff are nice and fiendly .
MICHELLE is the BEST!!
by 09/29/2020on
Incredible and efficient service from the minute we walked in and onward. Our agent still answers my texts (promptly) if I have any questions about the car, etc. (Thanks Michelle, you're a real one). I leased a new Elantra and I'm beyond pleased with the vehicle. Lovely service, lovely car, great experience. Dealership is clean and everyone was welcoming. I'd love to see some more POC employed, though!
Great Team!
by 09/22/2020on
You may rest assured that Hampton FORD has you covered. They addressed my concerns for vehicle repair, and had the work done in a very acceptable time frame. No excuses, they actually listened and resolved. Thank you to the great team at Hampton FORD!
The Ford Dealership You Want
by 09/14/2020on
The people at Hampton Ford-Hyundai make it the best Ford dealership on the seacoast in my experience. I have been to two other Ford dealerships in my area but the friendly atmosphere as well as the speedy service can't be beat as far as I'm concerned. I will always bring my 2018 F150 to them.
New Car Purchase
by 09/13/2020on
I hadn't even considered Hyundai while searching for a new vehicle. I didn't know much about them. My husband and I stopped in one day when we were driving by. Michelle greeted us right away with a warm welcome. She told us everything we needed to know about Hyundai and more! She helped me narrow my search and answered every question we had. She was extremely helpful and knowledgeable! She completely sold us on Hyundai. We ended up purchasing a new vehicle that day. The entire process was pleasant. Every person we came in contact with that day was friendly and helpful. My husband had to bring the vehicle back in a couple days later to finish up some transactions and he said even after making the sale, he felt as though they still rolled out the red carpet and truly appreciated our business. After going to several other dealerships in the area and being treated like we were a bother, this was such a refreshing experience! Thanks Michelle and everyone else at Hampton Ford/Hyundai!
Great dealership
by 08/19/2020on
Not your typical car dealership. I would use them and recommend to anyone. Great personal experience.
2011 Ford Edge Service
by 08/14/2020on
Quick,efficient and friendly
Great experience and wonderful staff!
by 07/24/2020on
This was my first time purchasing a car and I was lucky to have Michelle as my sales rep. She was very personable and continues to have excellent communication with me. The entire staff is wonderful, would highly recommend!
Easy group to work with
by 07/10/2020on
I have visited this dealership twice. First time was nine years ago. I was deciding between a Hyundai or a Subaru. Purchased the Subaru, made more sense for me at the time. Nothing they did. Just purchased a used F-150 2017 from them last week. Again, they were a "laid back" easy group to deal with. Everyone was friendly, polite, and respectful of the current day COVID situation. Not a lot of back and forth on price which maybe because it was a used truck as well, but not a bad experience at all.
Excellent car buying experience
by 06/25/2020on
We visited Hampton Ford Hyundai to purchase a new vehicle, and everyone at this dealership was very helpful and courteous. Dan was an especially helpful and knowledgeable salesman throughout the car buying process. The transaction itself was prompt and painless with no hidden fees nor convoluted business practices often seen at other car dealerships. The pricing that was discussed over email remained exactly the same when it came time to purchase the car in person. I would highly recommend this establishment for your car buying / servicing needs! Thank you, Hampton Ford Hyundai!!
Repair and fair
by 06/15/2020on
Convenient
Mustang GT
by 06/13/2020on
My experience at Hampton Ford Hyundai has been great! My Mustang has had some work done recently and they were prompt and the job was done right. If any one was in my car, you'd not have known. It was left clean and in order. It isn't often these days for anyone to experience bright spots in their day. What with ungrateful SCUM ruling the streets in the USA, it's great to associate with, the fine people that work very hard everyday and do the job properly on my vehicle. Thank you, and all of my vehicle purchases will be made here in the future. Scott Cofrancisco, Portsmouth, NH.
service convience
by 05/01/2020on
Pick up and delivery during c19 appreciated
Hampton Ford Hyundai
by 04/20/2020on
Service was efficient and with high quality as always. Hampton Ford Hyundai is the only service that will srvice my vehicles.
Great service.. but a bit of sticker shock
by 04/20/2020on
I had come in to get a 60,000 mile service and have some other things checked. With what I had scheduled, I estimated about $300. When the advisor came back, his estimate was ~$1800. After an explanation - including showing me the front brakes which were metal-on-metal - I elected to have all of the work done since the previous owner had not done major work. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the service was done rapidly and efficiently.
Service is great at Hampton Ford !
by 04/13/2020on
Needed servicing during public health emergency, Hampton Ford personnel picked up my vehicle, took care of what I needed, and returned the car to me in a few hours. In the meantime I had access to their car if I needed it. Thank you so much !
Review
by 03/23/2020on
First time at this dealership, they were very professional and helpful. Will definitely go back.
