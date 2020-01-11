service Rating

I hadn't even considered Hyundai while searching for a new vehicle. I didn't know much about them. My husband and I stopped in one day when we were driving by. Michelle greeted us right away with a warm welcome. She told us everything we needed to know about Hyundai and more! She helped me narrow my search and answered every question we had. She was extremely helpful and knowledgeable! She completely sold us on Hyundai. We ended up purchasing a new vehicle that day. The entire process was pleasant. Every person we came in contact with that day was friendly and helpful. My husband had to bring the vehicle back in a couple days later to finish up some transactions and he said even after making the sale, he felt as though they still rolled out the red carpet and truly appreciated our business. After going to several other dealerships in the area and being treated like we were a bother, this was such a refreshing experience! Thanks Michelle and everyone else at Hampton Ford/Hyundai!