Sunnyside Acura

Sunnyside Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
482 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03063
(888) 811-4629
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sunnyside Acura

28 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
129 cars in stock
102 new16 used11 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What can we do to make our customers as happy as we can with their experience at our dealership?

That is the question we ask ourselves every time we come into work, and it’s what has helped set us apart from other Acura dealerships in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. We have spent years perfecting the customer experience from start to finish. This means that from the moment you walk into our dealership shopping for one of our new Acuras or pre-owned vehicles, to the time you bring your vehicle into the dealership for service at 200,000 miles, we are always there with your needs in mind.

Sunnyside Acura prides itself on maintaining a staff of Certified Sales Consultants, Certified Finance Consultants, Acura Trained Master Technicians and Certified Service Advisors to assist you in the purchase, lease or service of your vehicle.

what sets us apart
Sunnyside Acura has been recognized as a member of the Acura Precision Team for the 17th time (11 Times in a Row), Acura’s highest award.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes