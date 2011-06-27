What can we do to make our customers as happy as we can with their experience at our dealership?

That is the question we ask ourselves every time we come into work, and it’s what has helped set us apart from other Acura dealerships in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. We have spent years perfecting the customer experience from start to finish. This means that from the moment you walk into our dealership shopping for one of our new Acuras or pre-owned vehicles, to the time you bring your vehicle into the dealership for service at 200,000 miles, we are always there with your needs in mind.

Sunnyside Acura prides itself on maintaining a staff of Certified Sales Consultants, Certified Finance Consultants, Acura Trained Master Technicians and Certified Service Advisors to assist you in the purchase, lease or service of your vehicle.