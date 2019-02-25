sales Rating

Do not waste your time going here. I went here first to test drive a car I was thinking about getting, and the sales staff at first seemed fine. Sure, we waiting in the lobby for a little bit while we were completely ignored by the receptionist (seriously, it was really weird... just blank face, typing away on her computer, not caring that we were standing right in front of her). My partner and I were just about to walk out when a sales woman finally came up to us. I found it very obnoxious that she had to run to their manager after every little thing. It felt like I would even introduce myself and then suddenly she was in the back office with her manager discussing things. After I test drove the vehicle (that went fine) I asked to see numbers run. We ended up leaving with the promise of numbers being sent to us the next day. They were, but they didn't coincide with the price range I gave her upfront. After that, it became extremely clear she wrote me off as a non-serious buyer by the way she texted me and then VERY QUICKLY dropped the conversation saying she couldn't help me in the slightest. She had promised to look around and try and find a vehicle that she could make work for me. That was never done and, she instead, told me good-bye. Since she wrote me off so quickly as a non-serious buyer, I went to another dealership this weekend and purchased a much better car than what I had even test drove at Dover Honda. Her loss.