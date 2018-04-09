sales Rating

I can't tell you enough how satisfied I am about buying my truck at Enterprise in Reno! My local Credit Union, Greater Nevada, referred me to Carlos, the Reno Enterprise Car Sales Manager. I checked it out. Boy am I glad I did. Abbie, my salesperson, listened and took notes about what I would be using the truck for. We looked at two trucks and a couple of other SUV type options...(boy, they have some really nice cars there)...that helped me make my decision to buy a 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 with 50K miles. I like buying used because "the engine is already broken in", and the depreciation is already on someone else's dollar. Enterprise gives their cars and trucks a 109 point inspection. (which I require for any used vehicle I buy...no surprises!) Any services that are near the miles is done so I don't have to worry about it. The engine looked pristine, and drove excellent. They don't sell any cars or trucks that have been in an accident, not even minor fender benders. The purchasing process was seamless. No haggling needed (whew!). My truck was priced 986 bucks below the blue book price, nice. Sharon, the finance person, was so pleasant (well, everyone in the office was...must be a good work environment). She offered me three choices of additional add ons which were all nice. I chose one of them (which I was going to ask for anyways) and never felt pressured at all when I said no thank you to the other choices (which would have been good, but I wanted to keep the loan amount near what I had in mind). WOW, you don't see that very often. Sharon set up the loan with my credit union and also offered to run through Chase to get a comparison. She said they do NOT shotgun your credit, and will not run it through any other bank unless you want them to. Bam! DONE Deal. Here's your keys, come back and visit us and show us what you add to your truck. I've been in the customer service business for 35 years. This office is friendly and work hard to find answers to any extra question I came up with. There is a Team atmosphere that was so comfortable I felt like the whole office was just as happy for me as I was. So give them a shot if shopping for a car. Its worth a look. (PS, they can always get something you see on their internet from another location. OH, and I had 7 days to return the truck if I saw something on the lot driving buy that I liked better. Or if I changed my mind. Never heard of that in auto sales. I'm keeping my choice). PS, I am not getting paid, nor have I gotten any sort of discounts to leave this review. I'm just really happy with the whole process and product and I hope this helps you too. Read more