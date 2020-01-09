Chris gave me great service when I came into Honda West. My battery died and had Honda care Pop A Lock give a jump. When straight to Honda West. He was very professional and courteous. He got my battery tested and got me new battery. Very happy with his service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had a fast and easy experience, this was my first time getting a car from the dealership and My dealer Gary was very knowledgeable and helped me find a car that fit my daily needs and budget. I truly appreciate him for making this an easy and fast experience.
Shaun was very helpful. He gave us a quote for the tires we needed on our CRV. He also gave us the timeframe to complete the work. He also suggested we have wheel alignment to extend the life of the tires. We made an appointment for the next day to come back as we were short on time. Thank you Shaun for all the help.
I had my Accord serviced at Honda West,and my experience was amazing! They're really professional & explained every thing to me far as price & procedures. They put protective plastic on my seat,steering wheel,and floor board. That's why I go to Honda West! They care & take pride in what they do!
This is the best experience I’ve ever had buying a car! The salesperson that waited on me was absolutely wonderful. He wasn’t high pressure and treated me respectfully. In the past I’ve had horrible experiences buying automobiles. Honda West has finally restored my faith in buying a new car from a dealer.
I had a rare problem with my new Honda Pilot. I took my Pilot to Honda West, Las Vegas. I was assisted by customer service advisor C J. C J did an amazing job. Even though I had not purchased my Pilot from Honda West I was treated as if I was a long standing valued customer. C J contacted me by phone to keep me updated on the progress of my repairs and offered to provide transportation if I needed it. My repair was completed in a short time and was resolved with just one visit. C J and Honda West provided absolutely exceptional customer service and I am very grateful. Many thanks.
