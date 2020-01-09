Honda West

7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda West

4.8
Overall Rating
(44)
Recommend: Yes (43) No (1)
sales Rating

Honda CRV

by Rocio Garcia on 09/01/2020

Sales guy, Nabeel was super nice and helpful. He made the whole process go smooth. Definitely recommending him to our friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

206 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service from Chris at Honda West

by Y Hashim on 10/31/2020

Chris gave me great service when I came into Honda West. My battery died and had Honda care Pop A Lock give a jump. When straight to Honda West. He was very professional and courteous. He got my battery tested and got me new battery. Very happy with his service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Excellent and easy

by LS12345 on 08/13/2020

Everything was done quickly and thoroughly. Bryan and the finance team managed to help me save some money and put me in a brand new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service as usual

by HR-Vfan on 08/01/2020

We had superior service at Sean from Honda West. Almost no wait in line for our 8:15 appointment, and our car was ready in one hour. Got the full checkup and an oil change. Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda Civic 2020

by Itsnichii on 07/26/2020

Had a fast and easy experience, this was my first time getting a car from the dealership and My dealer Gary was very knowledgeable and helped me find a car that fit my daily needs and budget. I truly appreciate him for making this an easy and fast experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

John Levesque

by suncliffs on 07/21/2020

excellent service with minimum wait time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda West

by Beverly on 07/16/2020

Shaun was very helpful. He gave us a quote for the tires we needed on our CRV. He also gave us the timeframe to complete the work. He also suggested we have wheel alignment to extend the life of the tires. We made an appointment for the next day to come back as we were short on time. Thank you Shaun for all the help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

first check up

by honda ser on 07/05/2020

great service they do check up and wash the car car looks brand new thank you honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First Oil Change

by TJimenez on 06/30/2020

The Service Advisor was super helpful. Service was quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Honda service!

by jsoldan on 06/21/2020

My first visit to this Honda location for service. They were great - especially considering the social distancing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda West

by James’s on 05/08/2020

Gregg was great. Got me in, and out of there, in an hour, on a very busy day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service as always!!

by Jeremyy on 05/05/2020

I had my Accord serviced at Honda West,and my experience was amazing! They're really professional & explained every thing to me far as price & procedures. They put protective plastic on my seat,steering wheel,and floor board. That's why I go to Honda West! They care & take pride in what they do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Department

by Batterbom on 04/19/2020

Greg was very nice and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Elmer12 on 01/17/2020

When I got to the service my service rep Kenny was there to assist me right away quick service and prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Himelstein

by Pebblez2sexy on 12/24/2019

Service was excellent fast too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil changed

by MelB2019 on 10/23/2019

Warmly Greatly by Kenny, excellent !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car Sales

by Woman Buyer on 10/23/2019

This is the best experience I’ve ever had buying a car! The salesperson that waited on me was absolutely wonderful. He wasn’t high pressure and treated me respectfully. In the past I’ve had horrible experiences buying automobiles. Honda West has finally restored my faith in buying a new car from a dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase

by Patty19 on 09/28/2019

Easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

OUTSTANDING AS ALWAYS!

by LilMBai on 09/19/2019

Karla is an excellent service advisor and she is always extremely knowledgeable and personable. And honest! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Mel L Chgo on 09/18/2019

I had a rare problem with my new Honda Pilot. I took my Pilot to Honda West, Las Vegas. I was assisted by customer service advisor C J. C J did an amazing job. Even though I had not purchased my Pilot from Honda West I was treated as if I was a long standing valued customer. C J contacted me by phone to keep me updated on the progress of my repairs and offered to provide transportation if I needed it. My repair was completed in a short time and was resolved with just one visit. C J and Honda West provided absolutely exceptional customer service and I am very grateful. Many thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Nana115 on 07/27/2019

Javier and the service department employees , treat me with respect and kindness every time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

