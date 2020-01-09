service Rating

I had a rare problem with my new Honda Pilot. I took my Pilot to Honda West, Las Vegas. I was assisted by customer service advisor C J. C J did an amazing job. Even though I had not purchased my Pilot from Honda West I was treated as if I was a long standing valued customer. C J contacted me by phone to keep me updated on the progress of my repairs and offered to provide transportation if I needed it. My repair was completed in a short time and was resolved with just one visit. C J and Honda West provided absolutely exceptional customer service and I am very grateful. Many thanks. Read more