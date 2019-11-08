sales Rating

So I have to state unequivocally this was the Best vehicle purchase experience I have Ever had!!! Starting with my salesperson Cookie Ackley who was Fantastic!!!! She is such a knowledgeable professional; so glad to have met her. To Doris my financial advisor who was incredibly nice and knowledgeable also, to Ivan, another finance rep that gave me valuable information, to Maxine, the finance director who introduced herself personally to me to Heather who walked me through my beautiful vehicle in detail, to the very nice man who detailed my 250 GLA (I did not get his name) who was so sweet and the other nice young man Patrick who bought the crossover around to the assistant GM (I forgot her name also so sorry) ;( who congratulated me and welcomed me to the Mercedes Benz family and made sure my beautiful German made automobile had a big red bow it:) I want to thank Steve Kaplan, the GM, for hiring such an outstanding staff; they were so great and I am thrilled with the whole buying process:) Read more