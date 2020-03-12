Excellent Customer Service
After our vehicle was totalled we were stressed about finding a new vehicle. After our first conversation with LJ our stress levels dropped considerably. LJ was patient and extremely thorough in gathering information regarding our likes and dislikes, needs and dealbreakers. He never once made us feel pressured but rather we felt like we were in good hands. We were correct in that assessment given that LJ located the perfect vehicle for us! We could not be more thrilled with our Traverse. Thank you LJ for being so professional and downright awesome!!! Dan and Chelsea Kempkes
Service department is great!!
I called in with questions about some service notification. I spoke with Devin to get some clarification. He was so helpful and patient with me. He walked me through everything before and after. My car needed some parts replaced and all was within a day. I appreciated the promptness, my car being vacuumed and wiped down. definitely going back.
No other place for me
Everyone at Sid Dillon was great. From the second we walked in the door to the moment we pulled off the lot, we were treated fairly, and never felt pressured. Best experience buying a car ever.
2016 Rogue
Kody is absolutely the best. He makes buying a car a fun exciting experience. Sherry worked to find the right price. Kawa was awesome with the paperwork. My last 3 cars were purchased there and I will keep returning! Thanks for a great experience
Everyone was very helpful in my situation! I couldn't be more humbled by the outcome of this deal! I love love love my new car! Thanks to Corey Peters!
Service of my Altima
All the Sid Dillon people I had contact with were all eager to please and went out of their way to answer all my questions that I had about my Altima.
Ok
When I called in to make an appointment, the guy I talked to was acted like I was bothering him. That's really annoying when calling a service department. Once I got in, the people were really nice and accommodating. I find there's no in between at this location. Prior experience, there's people there that treat you like you shouldn't even be talking to them or they're incredibly friendly.
Side/door speakers replaced.
Always treated with respect. Work was done in a timely manner. Clean waiting room away from the fumes and noises of the garage. Clean restroom is greatly appreciated.
Amazing service and friendly people at Sid Dillon in Lincoln
A super friendly, respectful, and caring team of employees took care of me on my quest to make a purchase. They understood my personal budget, and found a way to get me a new reliable car. Thank you!
Msquared22
The friendly people. Especially the driver who picked me up and dropped me off. Also the service guy who went over my receipt with me.
Best service department anywhere
On my last visit, I had a squeaky serpentine belt. I took it in very late in the day (4:30) and they still had time to diagnose the problem and set up an appointment to get it fixed. (I have been doing business at Sid Dillon Nissan for ten years now. During that time, I have bought or leased several cars. Also during this time, I have gotten all of my work done on all of my cars at Sid Dillon. To put it a different way, I have gotten every oil change, battery, tire, wiper blade, etc at Sid Dillon. I have ALL of my work done here because I get treated so well here. I won't take my cars anyplace else, I won't buy a car anywhere else. This is all a direct result of the treatment that I have consistently gotten at Sid Dillon Nissan. This is the kind of place I tell my friends about because you can absolutely trust them. THANK YOU, JOE BOWMAN and staff.)
Great Car Shopping Experience!
We loved car shopping at Sid Dillon Nissan. It was a great experience! Our Salesman Kody was very personable and easy to work with. We were especially impressed with the Sales Manager Nick and would recommend this dealership to our friends.
Ms
Jamie J was awesome He did his job but more in that he listened and genuially cared for our happiness with our purchase. Loved his attitude all the way thru first handshake
Cracked Rim
The way I was greeted from the beginning and the knowledge of the service representative as to why my vehicle was being brought in was top notch.
Wowed by my treatment and service
We drove up from Texas for the holiday and thought we were having trouble with our headlights. When we discovered it we basically had 1 day to get it fixed before the long drive home. Your service team got us in that morning, reviewed the issue and determined there was only a minor problem. I was in and out in less than an hour and the cost was less than $20. If I still lived in Lincoln I would be using your shop and buying my next Nissan there. Perry and the team were awesome. Plus everyone at the dealership held open doors and greeted me. It was an AMAZING experience for a dealership or ANY service firm. Thanks.
Zach Fischer 2016 Hyundai Elantra
I was picked up by the salesman. The hyundai dealer in Omaha would not come and pick me up. I was also given a great price.
Body Shop Repair
The body shop was very easy to deal with; the work looks fantastic; you work with the rental car facility and all we had to do was drop off our rental and you took care of contacting them to get it returned....all made very easy and hassle free.
Great experience
Dan was honest, friendly, very accommodating. There was no pressure to buy; I feel he worked at getting me the best deal possible. There isn't an adversarial atmosphere at Sid Dillon like I have found at other dealerships. This was my second purchase here and I recommend Hyundai and the Sid Dillon Lincoln dealership to everyone. Worth driving two hours from home to buy a car!
Excellent experience
Everyone we talked with was friendly and interested in helping us. Jamie did an excellent job helping find the car we wanted, and following through by explaining all the features on the car and even introducing us to the Service Dept.
Exceptional experience
Friendly, helpful staff. Nice waiting area. Car finished in promised time with recommendations and washed. All in all a good experience.
Sid Dillon Nissan, Lincoln, NE
Very professional, numerous staff offered cheerful assistance. Not only did the tech fix my minor problem but he gave the rest of my car a quick check over.
