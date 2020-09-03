We worked with Alexis and Chad and they were amazing!! Alexis had the vehicles that we were interested in ready for us to test drive upon arrival. He was so knowledgeable about the advanced features of the Civic that we knew exactly what we were buying and how to take advantage of every tech enhancement when we left. I highly recommend this dealership!!
...and ‘what you see is what you get’ at Honda of Lincoln. From the moment we stepped in the door...we were welcomed, treated respectfully, listened to and provided space to think and process our decision. Russ Meyer was our excellent sales associate. He behaved like a “satisfied customer” himself....meaning; he informed and educated us regarding the car we were investigating (2019 CR-V) and let us ask questions and make our decision by ourselves. He was perfect for us! (And Justin Wiley provided invaluable finance/warranty information as well.) As for the Honda product....we have been a one car couple for the past 19 years, 12 of which we drove a 2007 Honda Accord. At 241,000 miles, she is just hitting her stride but we found ourselves (at this season of life) needing an additional vehicle therefore adding another Honda to our ‘fleet’ was a no-brainer. They are unbelievably dependable vehicles! And so, in short, we have nothing but complimentary things to say about Russ, Honda of Lincoln and Honda cars. It is well worth visiting them if you are in the market for a car.Thanks so much!
I recently purchased a CR-V from Honda of Lincoln, even though I live in Colorado. Calvin was my sales agent, and he was super personable and communicative. Angie helped me with my DMV docs after an unforeseen issue arose. Overall, this was a very positive experience, and I would definitely recommend Honda of Lincoln to my friends or family. Thanks!
Brian K. Was very detailed with showing us all the features our new car has. He answered all of our questions we had and was very friendly and easy to work with. I would highly recommend him. When it came to financing-Chad E. was outstanding! He made sure to stay within our budget and got us the best payment option. Thank you both soo much! I love my new car!
Our experience with Honda of Lincoln was great. The service we received from Spencer during the sales experience was flawless. Spencer was professional, articulate, acknowledged our position, and most of all was never pushy or over-zealous. He allowed us to make our own decision on our own timeline and in turn, moved our buying decision up by a few months. Our experience with Chad was also great. He was easy to talk to and pleasant to be with. Overall, our sales experience with Honda of Lincoln was superior, especially considering other experiences we have had with other dealers in the Lincoln/Omaha area. Thank you, Honda of Lincoln.
Calvin West did a great job of explaining everything to me when I purchased a new Honda CRV Touring. He has also answered all my questions on follow up calls I have made to him. I have always had great service with the Service Dept. and the salesmen at Honda and that's why I went back and traded my new Cadillac for a Honda. Thank you!
The starter motor on my 2013 Accord, with 20,000 miles, wore out. I thought this situation was rather unusual and expressed my concerns to the service adviser. He spoke with his superior. I was offered a reduced price for this repair, which I considered very fair.
Posted cost of service does not fully detail cost of service
by mellowbob on 05/20/2018
I made an appointment for my 2006 Honda CRV. It was for an 110,000 mile service. I did this all on line not talking to a service advisor. The service posting included a listing of all items that would be checked. It included a valve adjustment and spark plug replacement plus four or five other items that would be checked, suspension, brakes, etc. At the end of posting a price was listed. I believe it was $256.00 Dollars. The Cost of the actual Service was $593.52. I did also have a Oil change and Serpentine Belt replaced. Now I assumed that the price listed on line must have been a quote for either the Labor Cost or the Parts Cost. The break down of Cost WAS Labor $318, Parts 247.89, MISC 11.09 less insurance $2.00 and sale tax $17.97
Serpentine Belt cost $94.67, $60 labor. I was called by Service Advisor about the Belt. Cost and Labor Was explained to me for that and I told him to replace it. So that make the Labor cost of the 110,00 service 258.57. Very close to the amount listed on line for the 110,000 miles service.
So if the listed price on any service on line is a Labor Cost, I would hope you would list it as Labor for the Service not included Parts. As the listed price could cause confusion if not stated as labor cost.
My care runs great and I am happy with the service performed.
I told the Service advisor about my concerns when I picked up my CRV and explained to him the concerens I am telling you here.
Robert Bixler
I moved from a 12 year old sedan to a CRV. Salesman was perfect, very informative and accommodating but not pushy. He spent as much time as I needed to go over all the features and make sure that I was comfortable with the vehicle. I highly recommend Honda of Lincoln.
Greg and Ron took excellent care of me during my Honda Ridgeline purchase. You both are a true testament of professionalism and integrity. I cannot thank you enough, your excellence of service is what keeps me coming back.
Sincerely
Michelle
We were contacted by Honda in 2015 about a recall on our Honda Pilot while there waiting we walked through the lot just looking at all the vehicles. Staff was helpful but not pushy and knew we were just looking while we wait.
So in 2016 when it was time to replace one of our vehicles we returned to Honda to purchase our 2016 Civic. We had such a great experience that we returned again this April to replace our Pilot with a 2018 Accord.
We found the staff to be knowledgeable, friendly, and not pushy. After purchasing our Accord, the salesperson Caleb took the time to walk us to our new Accord and show us how to use all of the features and customize them to our liking. He then went to our Civic and helped us change some of the settings on that vehicle as well.
We've been really happy with our experiences so far and with a teen driver and 2 more soon to be teen drivers we will be returning.
