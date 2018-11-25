How did we do
by 11/25/2018on
Work was done on time, work was complete and no problems.
How did we do
by 11/25/2018on
Work was done on time, work was complete and no problems.
1 Comments
Sid Dillion Came Through for Us.
by 05/08/2017on
Great experience. After contacting the dealer on what I wanted, they arranged a visit and viewing of the exact truck match. As easy as 1-2-out the door with a new-used For 150.
Great Service Every Time
by 10/20/2016on
I do not have anything negative to say about Sid Dillon. Every time I take one of my 4 vehicles in for service, I am greeted with professionalism, and know that my vehicles receive the best service by knowledgeable service technicians.
?
by 12/11/2015on
Well we made the appointment, when we got there they were courteous and will take care of everything that needed to be done. Had a cup of hot chocolate, read magazines, watched TV and before I knew it, the car was done.
fantastic job
by 11/06/2015on
REALLY appreciated how they worked with me to get a repair done on the rear window defogger. The service desk staff is always so friendly, easy to work with, and helpful!
Stacey281
by 10/31/2015on
I bought my Acadia at Sid Dillon because of the excellent customer service and expert descriptions of vehicles from Joshua Bennett, who met us at the door and continued to answer all of our questions and meet our needs with courtesy and respect.
Purchasing Acadia
by 10/29/2015on
Very energetic and courteous and not beat around the bush to get to the deal. When we laid out our constraints, the dealer did not sway us to something else (need vs. wants), all the whistles and gauges that we do not need. He stick with our constraints and together we found what we need and close the deals.
Great Service
by 09/01/2015on
Your guys are trustworthy. That's the most important character anyone can possess. You work with us to get things as correct as possible. I've gotten to know some of your sales (Ken, Ray etc.) and service staffs (Rick, John Eric) over the years. Their welcoming personalities are your great asset.
Routine Service on Vehicle ... Excellent Service
by 08/11/2015on
The service department was very accommodating and leant us a vehicle to use to run errands while our oil change was being completed.
Very Pleased
by 07/08/2015on
Everything was great - Recall repair was completed in a timely manner and within expectations. I have recommended your services several times in the past many of these recommendations have lead to vehicle purchases at the dealership.
Jack
by 05/13/2015on
Good job.....the tow truck driver was very knowledgable and friendly.....he encouraged us to watch him load the car.....it was so easy and he did it with such ease and made us feel good about the whole experience.
Trust
by 04/16/2015on
I like that I see the same people in the service department for the many years that I have going there. They are courteous, explain everything, and most of all, I trust them.
Always excellent service
by 04/02/2015on
They have a pleasant place to wait. Car was done in a timely manner. This was a routine service. They suggested what I should consider doing in the near future, and explained an available rebate for that service.
2015 Yukon - Sid Dillon Fremont
by 03/03/2015on
I started out by sending an email to the Internet Sales department. Initially the responses were a bit slow for my liking but as I began to communicate directly with Rich Eyler, the process became very smooth and efficient. He was fair, honest and shot me straight the entire time. Unfortunately those aren't virtues that I typically associate with the car selling business but Rich and the Sid Dillon team did a great job of standing apart from that. I bought my last Yukon from Roger Carlson in 2004 then relocated to a different state. Now that I'm back in Nebraska for the foreseeable future, I plan to buy the rest of my cars from Sid Dillon.
Purchasing our CTS
by 02/28/2015on
Thanks to John Kennedy and Martin Dake for being patient with us as we purchased our CTS. It's not always easy dealing with my husband! Love the car and all the features.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever and I Was Not Even There
by 01/31/2015on
I never purchased a vehicle of the internet, however I was researching a particular brand of Cadillac CTS which I could not find in the Chicagoland area. I went to various dealerships in my area, and the combination of colors both inside and out with the 3.6L Twin Turbo were just not available. I priced them out here however so I knew approximately how much I wanted to pay...GM was offering many rebates so I figured that into my calculations. I had been looking for this car since early November with no luck, then I decided to try the internet to see if there were any CTS's with the colors and options that I wanted. This is where I found Sid Dillon. The happened to have the exact color both in the interior and exterior I was looking for with the 3.6L Twin Turbo. So I called not knowing what to expect. This is when I first had a conversation with Andy. He was the most personable individual that I have ever talked to that was in this business. We talked about the availability of the car, all the rebates I was entitled to, and finally the price I was willingly to pay based on my research. It was a shear pleasure as there was no back and forth dickering over a few hundred dollars or perhaps more; he and I were straight forward with each other about the price I wanted to pay. He came back and told me exactly what the car would cost without any type of hidden fees as well as every rebate I could get ! There were dealers in Chicago that did not do that and I was in their showroom. And I was appreciative of the fact that he was perfectly honest about the "Doc Fees". He could of easily said there was a charge... he did not and obviously I was from out of town. All I could say is I wish our politicians were as honest as he was. He took me through every step of the process and conversed everyday until the car was ready to ship. Which I had to arrange, and they even certified that the car did not have any damage on it before shipping it. They were superlative ! I can not say enough good things about what they did. Of course I could not be there in person to be introduced to all the options on the car and how they worked, so they made videos for me to watch and follow ! This is great because you forget things and this way I can go back and watch it over and over. I don't believe the dealers out here would do this ! The other wonderful person that worked in tandem with Andy was Ray and he knew all of the paperwork I needed to sign. All he did was show me where to sign and I sent it back... that was it.. no hassle at all. People say that American car dealerships don't take of their customers... but all I can say to that is nonsense as Sid Dillon and their team do everything they can to make buying a car, especially of this magnitude a sheer pleasurable experience. They stay in contact with me even now to make sure I understand all of the features on the car. They did not just sell me a car, the sold me their family of experts. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is interested in purchasing a new vehicle. I firmly believe that individuals who do an exemplary job at anything should get accolades and credit, and they truly deserve it in my case. My only regret is that I am not close enough to have the car serviced at their dealership. For that I will have to place my faith in the others... Good luck to Sid Dillon's family and may you all prosper ! Dean J DAlessandro Schiller Park, Illinois
Great experience at Sid Dillons
by 01/22/2015on
Steve and Bryan were professional and we enjoyed working with them. They were able to find an Enclave that we wanted and were very accommodating with rebates, service and meeting with us later in the evening.
Mr.
by 01/17/2015on
I always go to Sid Dillon . I hear peoples stories about their poor service they get other places. I have always received expert advise and service at Sid Dillon at honest prices. I always tell people to go to Dillon for service and buy cars.
Not bad but could be better
by 01/14/2015on
I was in for an oil change that I had an appointment for and I needed a tire check on the RR tire. It took an hour and a half for it to be done. I worked at a Dodge dealer and it would take 1/2 hour to 45 minutes for an oil change. And would have another person working on the tire. Just didn't think that it would take that long. Thank goodness I didn't have my 3 kids with me
Recent Service
by 12/31/2014on
Excellent service, best attention to detail. superb attitudes by all. This is the standard, not an exception. Always excellently carried out. ssexton
Amazing car buying experience transitions to amazing service
by 12/31/2014on
Chris Sund was an amazing salesperson who made our car buying experience the best in our 25+ years of adult life, and he continues that impeccable service by helping us set up recurring maintenance. Thank you to Chris, and thank you to the service department for the amazing work you do. We will be certain to share our experiences with our friends and relatives.
1 Comments