Great Sales Team
by 10/25/2019on
We were shopping for a used CRV for my 16 year old daughter and Will was extremely helpful and understanding of our needs. He was able to work with us for the perfect CRV for her and took his time to make sure everything was perfect. Michael in finance did a great job with our financing and was extremely knowledgeable on the entire paperwork process. Management checked on us and was extremely kind and understanding as well. Would definitely recommend this dealership for new or used purchase!
Great Service, Kind Hearts
by 11/13/2019on
I recently had regularly scheduled service on my Honda CR-V. The service appointment went great, and my car was ready to go when they said it would be. A young man named Tyler S. communicated with me throughout the process and made sure I was completely satisfied. He was friendly, polite, and very efficient. It was a bitter cold day, and he made sure my car was brought into the warmth of the garage, warmed up, and with all snow and ice cleaned off of it. I call that awesome customer service! I appreciate what Tyler and the other employees did to make it great. This dealership and service department always treat me right!
Great service from a great team
by 01/17/2019on
Dan Oliver was my sales person. He was determined to see me in the car that I really wanted. We kept negotiating with the price, even looked at another car. But he made sure I left that day in the car I came to really fall in love with. I was also impressed how he showed me around the other department including the garage, very impressive. Everyone there seems genuinely happy, not just because they are suppose to be. Jon Nieswonger,sorry if I spelled that wrong, but he made the paper work painless, thank you. Signing such big purchases are scary but he made it so easy and explained everything. Thanks guys. Loving the new car. Also does great in the snow. When it finally stops snowing I will be there for my free carwash, for life by the way
Corrected key issue
by 12/01/2018on
The GM resolved an issue I had with not getting a spare key. Much appreciated.
Did not honor commitment
by 11/24/2018on
Provided a spare key for a used car purchase that doesn't work. Now I have to go to another dealer and will cost $500.
True - You Can't Beat a Leta - outstanding!!!
by 05/29/2017on
Our experience with Frank Leta and Ron Mayhall during the purchase of our 2017 Honda CRV EX-L was just outstanding. Lowest price in St. Louis and excellent customer service. Ron Mayhall, General Sales Manage, went above and beyond to locate the CRV we wanted in White/Ivory since they did not have it in stock at the time. Jason, Jess, Richard where all very helpful and professional. Ron really went above and beyond for us and we sincerely appreciate all that he did for us. We highly recommend Frank Leta Honda. And by way Ron - Thank You for your Service in the Military It's true --- You Can't Beat A Leta. Best Honda Dealership in the St. Louis / St. Charles / O'Fallon Missouri Area. - John and Lillia
Deceptive, pressure, disrespectful
by 05/24/2017on
I recommend you be transparent in prices/quotes you give over the phone and internet. I was given a quote of 29,026 by Cortez which was very competitive, but later on I found out there was a $960 "protection package" which is a bogus upcharge that other dealerships like napleton, Frontenac, bommarito, and mungenast all warn against. This put my guard way up and made me skeptical about everything I was told by your sales team. Your internet sales manager, David Adams, insulted my sense of logic in an effort to get me to come in to your dealership. I would say not a great strategy. Also David said he would give me a gift card to cover my gas when I drove out. He didn't. One of your sales managers, Robert, began his spiel by telling me how different Frank Leta is because he didn't have to go back and forth with a manager while we negotiated price. He said he could make the decisions. Well, as soon as I laid out a price he said he had to talk to his manager...another instance of me losing faith/trust in you. Robert scratched the price I mentioned on a piece of paper and tried to pressure me into signing it. Total BS. More trust lost. Robert lied about the value of the accessories I wanted and tried to tell me you guys pay retail for them. At this point I was pretty fed up with your operation. Robert returned and said "we have a deal" before I had seen anything in writing. Only then did I find out you didn't even have the car I wanted on the lot!! The whole reason I came out was because Cortez led me to believe you had the exact car I wanted on your lot. Robert didn't know that I could have a St Louis address and still title and register my car in Texas (I told him I was active duty military). He tried to get me to think I had to make the decision on where to title/register while I was in the dealership. I am currently in process of registering in Texas. Wrong again. You always talk about how you "can't beat a Leta." I got a lower offer with all the accessories I wanted included from Ed Napleton while I was at your dealership. I gave Robert the chance to match or beat my offer. He didn't.
Love my Pilot!
by 09/27/2016on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a Honda Pilot today... I love it! Everyone at Frank Leta was courteous and professional, especially my product specialist, Jason Hawkins. He made everything go so smoothly. Check out Frank Leta Honda for your next vehicle and be sure to ask for Jason - he's such a nice man!
purchasing a new car
by 09/08/2016on
my wife and i came in on Monday, 9-5-2016 to look for a nice, satisfying vehicle for myself for a trade of my toyota tundra. i never felt that i was ever pressured into anything. Richard Martin was our sales person, and he was very professional with us. i am very happy with my new Honda Accord, something i have always wanted. Being the minor set back that i had with the vehicle, the dealership worked with me and was very efficient at fixing my vehicle in a quick manner. Thank you so much for the car shopping experience that all people should have. I am looking forward to continuously working with you all.
Easy purchase experience
by 09/06/2016on
I enjoyed my purchase experience while shopping for a vehicle at Frank Leta Honda. Jason Hawkins was my Product Specialist. Jason was great to work with and provided answers to all my questions regarding the vehicle I was interested in. The entire process was pleasant, easy and stress free. I recommend anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle from Frank Leta Honda to meet and speak with Jason Hawkins for honest and open discussion on the vehicle of interest.
Buying a new car was made easy!
by 09/04/2016on
I did reviews on all the Honda dearships in the St. Louis area....was starting to get discouraged and then I read the reviews for Frank Leta Honda in O'Fallon. Good things were said about the sales people and Jason Hawkins name popped up many times. I made an appointment to meet up with Jason....he was finishing up with another client and offered that Meghan Short could drive me around the dealership in a golf cart (which I named "Sparky") to look at the cars as I wasn't sure if I wanted a Civic or an Accord. She was excellent at stopping about every 30 seconds as I kept looking at different colors and types. I settled on the Honda Accord and I'm highly protective of my beautiful new car....I stay away from tractor trailer trucks....dreading my first rock chip!!!!! Jason made the transition to my new car very easy!!!! Thanks to both Jason and Meghan. ;))))
Excellent Service
by 08/26/2016on
Steve Lau was so awesome during the entire sales process. Knowledgable and helpful. We appreciated Matt Prater's assistance as well. It was easy to complete the transaction. We are completely happy with our experience with Frank Leta Honda and we love our new Pilot!!
Sales
by 07/03/2016on
Great people the deal was as quick as drinking a cup of with Jason Hawkins I hope there was an option to rate 6starts so I could
Jason Molina great guy
by 06/13/2016on
I purchased my third car from Frank Leta recently. Jason Molina was very good to work with. Very energetic and friendly. He's a young kid who has plenty of personality and drive. He made the experience pleasant. I would definitely keep him in mind for another purchase.
Great experience
by 05/22/2016on
Awesome and quick experience. I was in and out in two hours and felt I received a great deal. Jason Molina was the best
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/20/2016on
We worked with Jason Molina, at Frank Leta Honda, and he went above and beyond for us. He moved us through the car buying process quickly, got us a great value for our trade in, and even drove to our house to drop off a key I accidently left on the key ring. I highly recommend Frank Leta, and specifically Jason Molina!! We will go back to Frank Leta for any future car buying needs.
Great Experience and a Great Car
by 05/19/2016on
One of our vehicles broke down and would cost too much to fix so we drove out to the Frank Leta Honda dealership looking to get a new van. The salesman we talked to on the phone was great and although we didn't work with him when we got their, the overall experience was very good. The salesman we did work with was somewhat slow to address a concern over the vehicle we selected but the service representative we eventually talked with was great and assured us that the concern could be fixed and agreed with us that it should be since the vehicle was brand new. The finance individual we worked with was incredible to work with and made the overall buying experience pain free for us. We have been a customer of Frank Leta in the past and given our recent experience, we will continue to be for a long time to come. Keep up the good work.
Thanks Jean!
by 04/25/2016on
My old car broke down, and instead of paying to fix it, I decided to get a new one. However, I didn't have much time to make a decision, and I had absolutely no knowledge of the car buying process. Jean from Frank Leta Honda helped me not only get behind the wheel of a beautiful new car, but made me much more confident in my decision.
Painless Experience
by 04/19/2016on
Things have changed considerably since the last time I purchased a new car, which was 16 years ago! Donna Capriglione was my saleswoman and was great. Kevin Dilthey was also awesome. They made things simple and pain free from start to finish. I'd highly recommend Frank Leta and Donna. You won't regret it. Thanks guys...I'm enjoying my new car!
Totally happy
by 04/11/2016on
It had been ten years since I had purchased a car, so a lot of things had changed. I did my homework and pretty much knew what I wanted. My Sales Associate, Jason went above and beyond to get me the perfect car. He made it happen and I am grateful for his professionalism, friendliness.
Great knowledge
by 03/31/2016on
My experience with Frank Leta Honda was a positive one thanks to Kyle Lucas. He was very knowledgeable and was able to find a vehicle to fit my needs.
