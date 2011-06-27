With the completion of our brand new facilities, Jay Wolfe Acura has raised the bar again. From its expanded size to its beautiful finishes, when you pull in to have your vehicle serviced, you will feel as though you've been transported to the lobby of a beautiful hotel. With an expert staff of Service Advisors and Acura Certified Technicians, you will be treated to a world class experience unavailable anywhere other than Jay Wolfe Acura.
what sets us apart
Mission: To assist our Clients in Sales and Service and working to exceed their expectations!
Hello and welcome to Jay Wolfe Acura a Kansas City Acura Dealer. We are Kansas City's Largest Volume Acura Dealer in New and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Sales.
Jay Wolfe Acura earned the 2016 Women's Choice Award as a customer recommended auto store for a second consecutive year.