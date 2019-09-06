Plaza Motor Company

11910 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(888) 571-8311
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Plaza Motor Company

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Absolutely the best buying experiences

by Steve123 on 06/09/2019

My family has purchased 2 used (less than 2 year old) BMWs, 3 new BMWs and 7 new Mercedes from Plaza Motors. There is not another dealership that I would even consider in the St. Louis area. The salesman for the last 7 cars has been Varu Angheluta - he is absolutely the best I have ever dealt with in over 40 years of buying cars. I routinely recommend Varu and Plaza Motors to friends and clients of our company. Wouldn't do that if I wasn't positive they would have a stellar experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best service in St. Louis region

by cclassstl on 12/31/2015

Service reps at Plaza are eager to provide excellent service, including scheduling appointments that meet clients' needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The Best MB Dealership

by doc3333 on 11/17/2015

An attentive service manager (Mark) and skilled technicians.... What more could you need? Well , due to health reasons they even picked up & delivered the car when serviced!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Service Provided By Deann P.

by jlmeyers on 05/03/2013

Working with Deann P. has always been wonderful. She takes care of her clients professionally and always with a smile. She is an asset to Mercedes and I will use her again and again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Knowledgeable, helpful-no pressure

by marnold13 on 04/16/2013

Dan M.was easy to work with. We looked at 3 Plaza convertibles-Audi, BMW and Mercedes. After our initial visit we worked with both Audi and Mercedes salesmen. Early on Dan asked questions to ensure his understanding of our expectations-desired functions, on going service and delivery date. Dan was always available for our telephone inquiries and suggested a test drive. He did not pressure us about a decision and respected our request for a few days to decide. He explained the "built to order" process-and kept us apprised of the steps (start, complete/ship, land). We got the car as promised, when promised. This was a comfortable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Repeat customer

by ralt on 04/06/2013

We have bought two cars from Dan M. at Plaza Mercedes. Dan is great to deal with he doesn't pressure you and provides great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honest Service Advisors

by ralt on 04/06/2013

We have been going to Plaza Mercedes service for a long time. I like that the employees have been there a while and you can request a specific adviser. I usually deal with Tonya and I have also dealt with Joe. They are both very honest. They don't try to sell you services that you don't need. Also, If the service takes more than a couple of hours they will provide a loaner. If it is a shorter service and you need a ride somewhere close they will drop you off. Overall very happy with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer sevice

by slurugger on 04/03/2013

Overall we are very pleased with Plaza so far. They had some trouble getting our car shipped from the dealer in WI but that's because the dealer didn't want to let the car go. Once the dealer let it go Plaza worked to get it here quickly. Plaza also worked out a very good service package on our vehicle. Although we haven't needed any service yet, I expect they will make good on those commitments. Go see Jay, he will take care of you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Salesman

by mr_ed_ on 01/27/2012

Dan Magraw did an excellent job in all the process. He honored all the commitments even when I doubted on my purchase. He promptly answered all my requests and did a great job to fulfull all my needs, which was not an easy task. If you are looking for a great salesman, look for Dan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant experience

by ljscap on 04/22/2011

Salesman was very helpful and listened to what I had to say. No high pressure and all employees encountered were friendly and helpful. I will definitely consider this organization again for our next vehicle. Thank goodness they also sell AUDI and BMW because the Infiniti we leased has been a great disappointment. Again , nothing but nice thing to say about the people I encountered at the dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
