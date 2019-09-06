service Rating

We have been going to Plaza Mercedes service for a long time. I like that the employees have been there a while and you can request a specific adviser. I usually deal with Tonya and I have also dealt with Joe. They are both very honest. They don't try to sell you services that you don't need. Also, If the service takes more than a couple of hours they will provide a loaner. If it is a shorter service and you need a ride somewhere close they will drop you off. Overall very happy with them. Read more