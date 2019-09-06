Absolutely the best buying experiences
by 06/09/2019on
My family has purchased 2 used (less than 2 year old) BMWs, 3 new BMWs and 7 new Mercedes from Plaza Motors. There is not another dealership that I would even consider in the St. Louis area. The salesman for the last 7 cars has been Varu Angheluta - he is absolutely the best I have ever dealt with in over 40 years of buying cars. I routinely recommend Varu and Plaza Motors to friends and clients of our company. Wouldn’t do that if I wasn’t positive they would have a stellar experience.
Best service in St. Louis region
by 12/31/2015on
Service reps at Plaza are eager to provide excellent service, including scheduling appointments that meet clients' needs.
The Best MB Dealership
by 11/17/2015on
An attentive service manager (Mark) and skilled technicians.... What more could you need? Well , due to health reasons they even picked up & delivered the car when serviced!
Outstanding Service Provided By Deann P.
by 05/03/2013on
Working with Deann P. has always been wonderful. She takes care of her clients professionally and always with a smile. She is an asset to Mercedes and I will use her again and again.
Knowledgeable, helpful-no pressure
by 04/16/2013on
Dan M.was easy to work with. We looked at 3 Plaza convertibles-Audi, BMW and Mercedes. After our initial visit we worked with both Audi and Mercedes salesmen. Early on Dan asked questions to ensure his understanding of our expectations-desired functions, on going service and delivery date. Dan was always available for our telephone inquiries and suggested a test drive. He did not pressure us about a decision and respected our request for a few days to decide. He explained the "built to order" process-and kept us apprised of the steps (start, complete/ship, land). We got the car as promised, when promised. This was a comfortable experience.
Repeat customer
by 04/06/2013on
We have bought two cars from Dan M. at Plaza Mercedes. Dan is great to deal with he doesn't pressure you and provides great customer service.
Honest Service Advisors
by 04/06/2013on
We have been going to Plaza Mercedes service for a long time. I like that the employees have been there a while and you can request a specific adviser. I usually deal with Tonya and I have also dealt with Joe. They are both very honest. They don't try to sell you services that you don't need. Also, If the service takes more than a couple of hours they will provide a loaner. If it is a shorter service and you need a ride somewhere close they will drop you off. Overall very happy with them.
Great customer sevice
by 04/03/2013on
Overall we are very pleased with Plaza so far. They had some trouble getting our car shipped from the dealer in WI but that's because the dealer didn't want to let the car go. Once the dealer let it go Plaza worked to get it here quickly. Plaza also worked out a very good service package on our vehicle. Although we haven't needed any service yet, I expect they will make good on those commitments. Go see Jay, he will take care of you!
Great Salesman
by 01/27/2012on
Dan Magraw did an excellent job in all the process. He honored all the commitments even when I doubted on my purchase. He promptly answered all my requests and did a great job to fulfull all my needs, which was not an easy task. If you are looking for a great salesman, look for Dan.
Pleasant experience
by 04/22/2011on
Salesman was very helpful and listened to what I had to say. No high pressure and all employees encountered were friendly and helpful. I will definitely consider this organization again for our next vehicle. Thank goodness they also sell AUDI and BMW because the Infiniti we leased has been a great disappointment. Again , nothing but nice thing to say about the people I encountered at the dealer.
