Rosedale Chevrolet

2845 Hwy 35W, Roseville, MN 55113
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rosedale Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Great!

by akapke on 09/02/2018

Everything was perfect

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
86 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

2008 Malibu

by Paul on 08/10/2018

We bought a 2008 Malibu and it had a clunking no one could find. Rosedale Chevrolet found and fixed all the problems which were several and spendy but well worth the money. I probably spent that much on other garages trying to fix this problem in the past. My customer experience with Rosedale Chevrolet was fantastic. The car rides like brand new once again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Service was awesome

by hunk0010 on 06/08/2018

It was extremely busy when I went to test drive the vehicle I intended to purchase and the person we had arranged to meet with was busy but we were very well taken care of in the mean time. Leasing was a breeze and it went very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Noseinabook on 05/02/2018

Very courteous and friendly employees. Always do a great job and stand by their work. The dealership is always clean and welcoming. I highly recommend it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

As always great sales service

by Wendallareimer on 04/02/2018

Had another great experinde at Rosedale Chev with Shane in picking up our new Traverse which we really love. Its actually a very fun and excited adventure each time with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of Chevy Bolt Premier

by PaulBag on 12/24/2017

Roger had a wealth of knowledge about EVs and the Bolt specifically making my difficult decision to lease that much easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Mrsteve516 on 08/06/2017

Very pleased that they check everything on the car and advise me on there findings and let me know what is needed to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Silverado High Country

by DWHighCountry on 07/31/2017

We had a great experience buying our new Silverado at Rosedale Chevrolet. They gave us a great price on our trade-in and set me up in my dream truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Chevy

by vikings13 on 07/24/2017

They did a great job but it did take 2 days longer than what they promised, but I am glad they fixed it because no other shop could figure out what was wrong with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always the BEST!

by peabodys1 on 06/29/2017

A special thanks to Bob Schmidt in Fleet sales and Jason J in Parts for the exceptional service in getting our new truck ready. Thanks again. Pat H and Dawn C

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I don't know what this means. Also I am Diane, not Randall. Randy is my h

by Dianemeyer on 06/04/2017

..... cont. from above Randall is my husband. I'm the one who came in with the car. We both think driving 5,000 more miles for corporate data is a little on the ridged side of a Realistic normal. The car has been driven for 10,000 miles in this state of illrepair and if I had records of oil changes I'd give them to you but I don't. So too bad for all of us I guess. I loved that you washed my car. It needed it soooo bad. The thing is, you didn't really wipe it down very well at all, not like myself, the owner would have anyway. And now you are pestering me with a survey about how much praise I can give out for your services. I say stop with the surveys and just do your jobs the best you can and you wil be appreciated with sincere thanks the ways humans were meant to communicate. Thanks for listening. Sincerely Diane Meyer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another great service experience

by SeetheUSA on 04/14/2017

Went in for an oil change and to check out a noise in the drive train and the brakes. Oil change service was performed, the noise was checked out and the front rotors were turned at no cost thanks to the bumper to bumper warranty. All performed in the time frame I was promised. I was kept informed the whole time I was there. My salesman stopped by and we chatted. And this is why I continue to buy Certified Used from Rosedale Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Survey

by Muffin25 on 04/14/2017

My free oil change was awesome & I had a Repair done with no charge part that was missing on the back of the back seat

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very fine dealership to purchase a car

by suzeebee on 04/11/2017

There was an error made on my bill but I didn't notice it until I looked at the paperwork upon arriving at home. I called the next day and talked to the same service person who had handled my charges. She was very good about rectifying the error and said she was putting through a correction and the amount would be taken off my credit card. She was very polite and professional. No problem. I purchased my car at Rosedale Chevy and have been taking it in for routine maintenance for seven years and they have always been more than accommodating to me. No complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Harry is phenomenal!

by Tarakayh on 04/10/2017

Harry in service is amazing! Because of his outstanding customer service I will never take my car anywhere else! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change, tire rotation and recall

by Joeschevy on 04/09/2017

I received a call that the vehicle was ready in just over an hour, it was supposed to be an hour to do the safety recall alone, they finished my vehicle very prompt.Rosedale Chevrolet also washes your vehicle with service which is I appreciate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

satisfied customer

by RuthEHa on 04/02/2017

Ray did a great job letting us know the problems we had with our car and was straight up with costs. We chose to do some repairs now and will return to finish with the others. They did an excellent job communicating with us and excellent work on our car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Boomertime

by Chevyrockis on 03/29/2017

Had a great time Saturday at the dealership and also went home with a great new car. Everyone is polite and works quickly like a well oiled machine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another Great Experience - Rosedale Chevy

by GraceSPG on 02/28/2017

Joe Girma is amazing! He is not just a salesman; he is a salesman with a heart. He worked overtime to help us get into a bigger vehicle that could accommodate our 2 month old baby girl even though there were a few challenges. He maintained a positive attitude throughout the entire process; and that gave us confidence and peace of mind. He willingly answered all our questions and wasn't afraid to repeat himself if we didn't understand something the first time around. The financial person Daniel made everything seemed like a piece of cake. The service I received was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Carolamonroe01 on 02/24/2017

I always get good service here. The service desk staff are welcoming and friendly and they know my car. I had a weird noise under the hood and the service desk tech knew exactly what I was talking about. I will always bring my car here for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job!

by Kcook66 on 02/22/2017

The appointment was made very quickly on the phone and the service was done quickly. They got me in and out! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
