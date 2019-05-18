Rydell Auto Outlet and Garage

Visit dealer’s website 
2375 Mounds View Blvd, Mounds View, MN 55112
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rydell Auto Outlet and Garage

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Wonderful Sales staff

by Clyde on 05/18/2019

wonderful experience all the staff were friendly and I didn't feel like I was just another customer, even though they were busy they made sure I was taken care of. They kept me informed and the whole sale went quickly and with no suprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Wonderful Sales staff

by Clyde on 05/18/2019

wonderful experience all the staff were friendly and I didn't feel like I was just another customer, even though they were busy they made sure I was taken care of. They kept me informed and the whole sale went quickly and with no suprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Straight forward and fair

by Michael on 02/13/2019

I have been going to Rydell Auto for 15 years. I have got to know many people over the years. Faces sometimes change...but I keep coming back...because each person is very personable. They know you by first name. I need that human factor when trying to take care of my questions and situations to my car. Some of bills are expensive...but they have always found a way to make me feel like I'm getting the best work done for the price I paid. What's even neat is that I get to know the mechanic's that work on my car. Which means I get the situation straight...As a customer that's all I want...I want the info straight and I want a fair price...so it's a win win for Rydell and for the customer...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience, left feeling very satisfied!

by Mcgoogles on 09/12/2018

My experience with the sales staff was excellent and very easy going! They treated me very fair on my trade in motorcycles (2 of them) and gave me a great deal on my new bike. I was relaxed the whole time and never felt pressured. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

RDX 07

by MYTMTYM on 10/16/2015

I wasn't sure if I was going to get any type of loan or find a veh that fits my needs. I had put in an app already and then my husband said we should try going in to see if there were any cars that would fit (our) my needs. I wasnt sure if I will walk away with a car or walk away empty handed. I am so glad my husband was able to convince me to do a walk in. We worked with Jason Church and he did a great job. He took his time to let me know what kind of cars I can get with my type of credit. He made calls and worked with me to get me a car, a car that will fit my needs for winter. I want to extend a warm thank you to Jason Church for working hard and pushing for me to get a car. I do recommend this place for anyone who feels like that may need extra assistance due to any type of situation you're in. They will definitely work with you and do the best they can. I am still in shock for being able to get a car, but most of all, happy that now a huge stress has been lifted from my shoulders because now I have a veh of my own. Thank you Rydell Auto Outlet in Mounds View MN and Thanks again Jason Church.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Nice Deal

by Sales_Team on 09/03/2015

I have found a nice deal in rydell outlet. Sales team is also very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes