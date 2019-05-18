Wonderful Sales staff
by 05/18/2019on
wonderful experience all the staff were friendly and I didn't feel like I was just another customer, even though they were busy they made sure I was taken care of. They kept me informed and the whole sale went quickly and with no suprises.
Straight forward and fair
by 02/13/2019on
I have been going to Rydell Auto for 15 years. I have got to know many people over the years. Faces sometimes change...but I keep coming back...because each person is very personable. They know you by first name. I need that human factor when trying to take care of my questions and situations to my car. Some of bills are expensive...but they have always found a way to make me feel like I'm getting the best work done for the price I paid. What's even neat is that I get to know the mechanic's that work on my car. Which means I get the situation straight...As a customer that's all I want...I want the info straight and I want a fair price...so it's a win win for Rydell and for the customer...
Great experience, left feeling very satisfied!
by 09/12/2018on
My experience with the sales staff was excellent and very easy going! They treated me very fair on my trade in motorcycles (2 of them) and gave me a great deal on my new bike. I was relaxed the whole time and never felt pressured. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends and family.
RDX 07
by 10/16/2015on
I wasn't sure if I was going to get any type of loan or find a veh that fits my needs. I had put in an app already and then my husband said we should try going in to see if there were any cars that would fit (our) my needs. I wasnt sure if I will walk away with a car or walk away empty handed. I am so glad my husband was able to convince me to do a walk in. We worked with Jason Church and he did a great job. He took his time to let me know what kind of cars I can get with my type of credit. He made calls and worked with me to get me a car, a car that will fit my needs for winter. I want to extend a warm thank you to Jason Church for working hard and pushing for me to get a car. I do recommend this place for anyone who feels like that may need extra assistance due to any type of situation you're in. They will definitely work with you and do the best they can. I am still in shock for being able to get a car, but most of all, happy that now a huge stress has been lifted from my shoulders because now I have a veh of my own. Thank you Rydell Auto Outlet in Mounds View MN and Thanks again Jason Church.
Nice Deal
by 09/03/2015on
I have found a nice deal in rydell outlet. Sales team is also very friendly.
