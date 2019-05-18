sales Rating

I wasn't sure if I was going to get any type of loan or find a veh that fits my needs. I had put in an app already and then my husband said we should try going in to see if there were any cars that would fit (our) my needs. I wasnt sure if I will walk away with a car or walk away empty handed. I am so glad my husband was able to convince me to do a walk in. We worked with Jason Church and he did a great job. He took his time to let me know what kind of cars I can get with my type of credit. He made calls and worked with me to get me a car, a car that will fit my needs for winter. I want to extend a warm thank you to Jason Church for working hard and pushing for me to get a car. I do recommend this place for anyone who feels like that may need extra assistance due to any type of situation you're in. They will definitely work with you and do the best they can. I am still in shock for being able to get a car, but most of all, happy that now a huge stress has been lifted from my shoulders because now I have a veh of my own. Thank you Rydell Auto Outlet in Mounds View MN and Thanks again Jason Church. Read more