Suburban Ford is Excellent
by 08/02/2020on
I couldn't be any happier with Nicole, Michael and Jim. They know how to treat people right!
used car sales
by 08/08/2020on
The staff was fine up until the final sale! Final paper work is fine except for the grilling you to purchase expensive extended warranties which seem like a total ripp off! When I didn't purchase the warranty I was dismissed back to the salesman to get my registration. Some other guy came and told me I was all set! Took me to my new purchased vehicle downloaded my cell phone to the cars system without explaining any process to me! Did not explain how to operate any of the complicated electronics in the car! Not even any of the safety features of the 2019 Ford Explore XLT!!! I didn't get a chance to do a final walk around of the vehicle either!!! I felt like I got the cold shoulder because I paid cash and once they had their money I was dismissed and told that I was all set! When I got the new to me 2019 Ford Explorer XLT home. My son and daughter were quick to find two large scratches which I was not told about!!! Watch the Car Fax closely also ! Although I was given a copy, no one went through it with me to point out that it had been in an accident! I would not give them my repeat business and would not recommend them! The experience left me feeling intimidated, like I was in one of those bad used car lots from a movie!
Great service when in challenging times...
by 05/09/2020on
My lease was up....not at a time that i was wanting to go to the dealership and couldn't go due to Covid-19. Jeremy Randolph and the team at Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights made the transaction as easy and contact free as possible. The paperwork was done online except for 3 signatures at delivery. Yes the car was delivered and my old lease was driven away. I must say that I do prefer the person to person aspect of car transactions but due to circumstances they made it work just as well.
Don't take Vito's word
by 01/26/2019on
BUYER BEWARE!!!! I wish you could give a ZERO!!! Surburban Ford of Sterling Heights is sham bait company. Stay clear of this company! Vito Vultaggio called me last night(Friday) to accept our offer we made on Thursday. We had to come in Saturday to pay for the car since he called right as they closed for the day. Vito and Nathan called back Saturday morning to tell us someone had just test driven the car and we would not be getting it. Not sure how accepting an offer over the phone when you call the customer and say what Vito did " we will take your offer because we want to earn your business and we just ask you tell people about us and repeat buy in the future." Well Vito, I am telling people about how you and your company are very shady. Guys like this sure do give used car saleman bad names! BUYER BEWARE!!!
New F 150 supercrrw
by 01/09/2019on
Mike Smitly delivered again. This is the 20th new Ford Mike has sold to one of my family members. Every time he asked what we want and he delivers.
Mrs.
by 11/02/2018on
Work performed in a very timely manner. Thank you so much.
Fast Service!!
by 10/29/2018on
brought in my daughter's 2015 Fusion to address two recalls and get the oil changed and tires rotated. Dropped off the car at 2:00 PM and it was done by 5:00. I thought this was exceptional turn around time as I had just scheduled the appointment that morning.
Great sales experience
by 10/29/2018on
I'm really satisfied with my experience at Suburban Ford. The sales person was very professional and answered all the questions we had. Would come to this dealership again when looking for another car. They have a large inventory too.
Recall notice, I hate then but...
by 10/27/2018on
Very friendly and service done in a timely manner
Great service
by 10/27/2018on
Tammy always takes good care of me and helps put me in a car that is perfect for me and works within my budget.
Best of the best!
by 10/26/2018on
Antonio and Josie were FANTASTIC!! Made my first experience with Suburban Ford fast and easy!
Great experience!
by 10/26/2018on
Great customer service. Friendly and knowledgeable.
Awesome Service. Thanks.
by 10/26/2018on
I had a great experience at Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights service department. The staff was very professional and my service got done quickly. Thank you very much Suburban Ford. My service advisor Jordan also had one of the best haircuts I have ever seen.
Overpriced!
by 10/02/2018on
Had car towed to Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights because was closest dealer. Charged me $200 more for the same service that Russ Milne Ford said they would. Didn't want to take the time or spend the money to have the car towed to the more reasonable dealership. It would have been a wash. Without telling you ahead of time, they always charge another $40 for "miscellaneous parts" on top of the price that they quoted you for a service. This doesn't seem right. Gave them 2 stars because they did fix the car. Will be taking my car to Russ Milne Ford from now on.
oil change
by 10/01/2018on
They provided fast and friendly service and well as a clean and accommodating waiting area.
Re
by 09/29/2018on
Never had a problem or issue with this dealer ! Nothing but satisfaction
Great Experience
by 09/29/2018on
Vince M. was great to work with and made my car buying experience very smooth. Very happy with my purchase !
Oil Change and Tire Rotation
by 09/25/2018on
It was a great experience.
Suburban Ford Sterling Heights Mi
by 09/17/2018on
Leased a new Escape a few weeks ago. A+ experience all around. Great salesperson and a large innovatory.
Simple LOF and tire rotation - all went well
by 09/15/2018on
no problems, but did take about two hours in the "Fast Lane". I am coming out of Honda Pilot; the Honda dealer never took more than an hour and they didn't have a "Fast Lane". took too long for 5 stars
Salesman was great
by 09/14/2018on
Jeremy Mexico was great really helped me in making my transaction smooth.
