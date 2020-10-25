Customer Reviews of Tamaroff Nissan all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (87)
Recommend: Yes (
86) No ( 1)

by Catchatcaren on 10/25/2020
My experience was fabulous due to Steve Nowell. He’s always patient, kind, respects my concerns and listens. My husband and I purchased our last 6 cars from him! He’s the best!!
by
Sonya Bell on 01/19/2021
I would like to say the service that I received on Monday Jan. 18th was excellent I feel the service man was professional and addressed all my concerns in a professional manner.
Steve Habhab is a great service advisor, always caring about what is in the best interest of the customer. He will relay the proper information to make an informed decision on what is necessary and unnecessary for repairs. Thank you Steve for your hard work and dedication to us customers!
by
Dave Kennedy on 01/13/2021
Service department made my visit quick and easy. Oil changed and tires rotated and on my way in not time. Thank you.
by
Adele Sanchez on 01/09/2021
Excellent service!! Rodney was awesome in handling and communicating price and repair needed. Thank you so much !!
As usual the service was on time and due to our long term advisor ,Mark Prebee, everything went smoothly.
by
Jessica LaGrand on 01/01/2021
The customer service was excellent!!! Everyone was very professional, friendly, and polite!!!
Service department had same problem I had, which was slow loading of map update. They kept the car overnight and solved the problem next morning.
Mark and Shawn are the best in the service department, they always take care of the customers and they are great!
Great service, kind & fair prices. Thank you for the health care provider discounts.
by
Carol Turner on 12/08/2020
Rodney your service adviser was excellent presenting car repairs and cost. This was my first time coming to Tamaroff Auto and I will be back!!!!
The staff got me in and our Really quickly. I was very impressed with the way they followed up and kept me in the loop the whole time.
They are an A+ business.
by
Christine K on 11/21/2020
Very quick and safe, I always get my oil changed here
by
Great Job and very thorough on 11/21/2020
Explanation of what was being done and why, to getting my car back when promised. I have yet to have a bad experience at Tamaroff with either one of my vehicles.
by
Minwoo Kim on 11/19/2020
Thank you for the excellent, and fast service.
Friendly staff and very helpful.
by
Gerald Freedman on 11/18/2020
Made appointment for oil change for my son to bring in my Rogue since due to virus I am home bound. He brought car at appointed time and service performed as scheduled with our total satisfaction.
by
Catchatcaren on 10/25/2020
by
Tamaroff Service on 10/22/2020
Jason and his service team took great care of my vehicle and got me out on the road again in less than an hour!
Everything went smoothly!
Work was great and done in a timely manner
