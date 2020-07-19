sales Rating

This is the first time I consider a Cadillac in my life after 17 years of driving only the top German V8 luxury and performance vehicles. I walked into the dealership for the first time not expecting much and was pleasantly greeted by so many staff members. Andy Green was the salesperson that welcomed me to the dealership and introduced me to other members of the team. Andy went above and beyond to answer my questions and facilitate some test drives. I was still unsure if I wanted to get into a Cadillac so I made several trips back to the dealership and each time I went in Andy and the entire staff made it clear to me that they were all about customer satisfaction. In the 25 years Ive been driving I have yet to meet a team that was as generous and gracious as theirs. Not at Mercedes, BMW, AUDI, Porsche, Lexus, Toyota, Honda to name a few companies Ive dealt with. Additionally, I was shocked at how nice the CT6 Platinum and Escalade actually felt to drive. Joe Nozil from the loaner department gave me an Escalade to drive for the weekend with no questions asked and I came back from a long weekend trip absolutely in love with the truck. Since the vehicle I wanted wasnt available yet he gave me another loaner that ended up being a Platinum Escalade and pretty much sealed the deal. The way the sales and service departments worked together was like no other dealership Ive ever experienced. The entire process was seamless and the generosity Andy and Joe gave me was above and beyond what anyone needs to do at a car dealership. Even if I wasnt in love with my new Cadillac I would of still bought a car from this dealership due to the unexpected way I was treated from beginning to end. The closing process was also extremely smooth and pleasant. The manager Jeff Cawood and finance manager Scott Estes also made me feel like family and werent as concerned with making the deal as they were in getting to know me on a personal level and being genuine. As a car fanatic whose driven and or owned many exotics from Germany, Britain and Italy, I never thought I would see myself in a Cadillac. But after hundreds of miles behind the wheel of several loaners and the amazing treatment Andy, Joe and the rest of the team exhibited Im officially hooked on Cadillac and have already began recommending them to my large network of car enthusiast, family, friends and colleagues. GREAT JOB Andy and team, Suburban, Cadillac and General Motors you have won over one of the biggest car fans around! Thank you :-) Read more