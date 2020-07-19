Experience with car leasing
07/19/2020
It was pleasant experience working with Dean at suburban Cadillac, Plymouth,MI. I have been working with him for the last five years and it was my third time leasing car with him. He is great and nice to work with.,
07/19/2020
Best Car Experience For Last 3 Years
by 01/05/2020on
I’ve been leasing, and currently purchased, a Cadillac from Suburban for the last 6 years. It has been the best dealer experience I have ever had. My salesperson, Barb Basinski, has taken care of me every step of the way and is always available when needed. The Service Department, Robert, is always informative and keeps me on the road safely. Thank you Barb and Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth.
2020 CT6 Purchase
by 11/29/2019on
I recently took my 2017 Cadillac CT6 into Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth for an oil change. While there I walked into the showroom to look at the new models. With 10 months left on my current lease I did not intend to get a new car. I was approached by and began speaking to Jason Wier the dealership's Sales Manager and subsequently ended up taking a new CT6 for a test drive. Upon returning from the test drive Jason completed some preliminary lease calculations and made me aware of the current incentives on the vehicles. During this time, Jason introduced me to Johnny Hakim who informed me of the changes to and the technology incorporated into the new vehicles. I subsequently left the dealership once my car was finished and indicated to both Jason and Johnny that I appreciated their assistance and the information they had shared with me. A short time after returning home I began to think about the lease information I had been provided with and more importantly, the professional and accommodating manner both of these gentlemen demonstrated while I was there. After considering the lease offer I was provided with and the experience I had while there I called Jason back and asked about a different color and interior combination. After checking Jason informed that he had a vehicle available like that I had inquired about and we agreed that I would return the following morning to look at it and take it for a test drive. Upon returning the following day I was greeted by Johnny Hakim who took over once again and answering all of my questions. This was it took to convince me there was no need to wait until my lease matured so I opted to trade in my current vehicle and and lease a new 2020 CT6. As a business owner who's livelihood is dependant upon the level of professionalism and customer service we extend to our customers I am always aware of and can be very critical of the service I receive from others. I can honestly say that in this particular instance the outcome of my visit to Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth and my decision to purchase a new vehicle was largely attributable to the courtesy and professionalism demonstrated by Jason Wier, Johnny Hakim and the rest of the Suburban Cadillac staff. As long as Cadillac keeps making cars I like I will keep buying them from Suburban Cadillac,
Great experience
by 10/24/2019on
Called dealership about a particular car I saw on the internet and worked with salesman Dean Derigiotis to make things happen that day. Great job.
Best salesman
by 10/21/2019on
Just leased a 2019 Cadillac XT5. I highly recommend you see Johnny Hakim if you want excellent service and a good price.
Outstanding experience!
by 09/04/2019on
I had an outstanding experience purchasing my new XT4 from Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth. I worked with Dean Derigiotis in sales and Scott Estes in finance. Great guys. I recommend them both without reservation.
went with the 2015 Chevy Traverse
by 11/24/2018on
Our experience was straight forward, no pressure, and very formative in addition to the information we got online. Frankly, it was a pleasant surprise, and the service was excellent..
Excellent car buying experience
by 11/20/2018on
If someone is in the market for a new Cadillac I would recommend this dealership and my sales representative, Donna Mahler. I was treated professionally and as a valued customer. Donna listened to my requirements and spent the time to find the vehicle that matched my needs. The closing of the transaction with Scott Estes was handled efficiently, clearly and went smoothly. The car buying experience at Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth was stress free, professional and efficient. Again, I recommend this dealership and its long time employees for a good car buying experience.
Very Satisfied
by 08/16/2018on
Smooth and efficient service from test drive to vehicle delivery. Great attention to detail. Barb Basinksi in Sales is always a pleasure to do business with.
A great car buying experience!
by 04/24/2018on
I phoned up the dealership to inquire about a pre-owned vehicle I saw on their site. I was connected with a sales person, John Griffin and we talked about my budget, trade-in vehicle and the car I wanted to buy. After sharing some details with him on a prior unsuccessful visit to another dealership, John assured me that he would assist in getting me the vehicle I wanted and we scheduled time to meet on the weekend. He was professional, kind, had a great attitude and moreover, knew that I wanted to leave with a new car. And a few hours later I did! Suburban of Plymouth gave me a very fair trade in for my vehicle, great, affordable payment structure and also recommended a very important add on to get rim & tire coverage, especially give the poor road conditions in Michigan. The entire process was seamless.
Barb
by 04/08/2018on
My experienced on a prebious Cadillac purchase is what brought me back to Surbaban Cadillac. Very attetatve and knowledgable regarding product and what I wanted.
Buy with confidence
by 01/14/2018on
Andy and the team were great from start to finish. I live an hour from the dealership but due to Andys quick and accurate communication the deal was done without a hitch and the vehicle exactly as described. Very welcoming, professional (staff and environment), diligent and hard working. Definitely recommend Andy and his team! Buy with confidence!
Picky Car Buyer
by 12/15/2017on
Keith at Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth, MI did a great job in leasing me my 2017 Escalade. He made it the smoothest car transaction i ever had. From helping get insurance in place to looking for all discounts available and having all the paperwork ready when i got there, it was very seamless. His knowledge of the car features was also strong. I was very impressed! Thank you Keith.
My Cadillac amazing experience
by 10/04/2017on
This is the first time I consider a Cadillac in my life after 17 years of driving only the top German V8 luxury and performance vehicles. I walked into the dealership for the first time not expecting much and was pleasantly greeted by so many staff members. Andy Green was the salesperson that welcomed me to the dealership and introduced me to other members of the team. Andy went above and beyond to answer my questions and facilitate some test drives. I was still unsure if I wanted to get into a Cadillac so I made several trips back to the dealership and each time I went in Andy and the entire staff made it clear to me that they were all about customer satisfaction. In the 25 years Ive been driving I have yet to meet a team that was as generous and gracious as theirs. Not at Mercedes, BMW, AUDI, Porsche, Lexus, Toyota, Honda to name a few companies Ive dealt with. Additionally, I was shocked at how nice the CT6 Platinum and Escalade actually felt to drive. Joe Nozil from the loaner department gave me an Escalade to drive for the weekend with no questions asked and I came back from a long weekend trip absolutely in love with the truck. Since the vehicle I wanted wasnt available yet he gave me another loaner that ended up being a Platinum Escalade and pretty much sealed the deal. The way the sales and service departments worked together was like no other dealership Ive ever experienced. The entire process was seamless and the generosity Andy and Joe gave me was above and beyond what anyone needs to do at a car dealership. Even if I wasnt in love with my new Cadillac I would of still bought a car from this dealership due to the unexpected way I was treated from beginning to end. The closing process was also extremely smooth and pleasant. The manager Jeff Cawood and finance manager Scott Estes also made me feel like family and werent as concerned with making the deal as they were in getting to know me on a personal level and being genuine. As a car fanatic whose driven and or owned many exotics from Germany, Britain and Italy, I never thought I would see myself in a Cadillac. But after hundreds of miles behind the wheel of several loaners and the amazing treatment Andy, Joe and the rest of the team exhibited Im officially hooked on Cadillac and have already began recommending them to my large network of car enthusiast, family, friends and colleagues. GREAT JOB Andy and team, Suburban, Cadillac and General Motors you have won over one of the biggest car fans around! Thank you :-)
Happy First Time Cadillac Customer
by 07/29/2017on
Darius Thompson was the reason I leased the XT5. He came highly recommended and was fantastic from beginning to end. I threw a few curves his way and he made it all work beautifully for me. I am thrilled with the Cadillac experience so far. I would gladly work with Darius again!
Routine maintenance
by 06/25/2017on
Very friendly staff with a great work ethic. Even though I bought the car in for routine maintenance, I can always depend on them to wash my car and leave it looking better than when I drive out into their service department.
Worst Experience and Poor Business Ethics
by 06/09/2017on
Worst experience ever and very poor business ethics at Suburan Cadillac of Plymouth. I had signed a purchase agreement and provided all my information for the dealership to start preparing the paperwork while I pick up my auto loan check from local credit union. When I returned to make the purchase transaction, I was told by the sales manager, Brent Elser, that the vehicle had been sold to someone else. Brent also told me that I was expected to come the day before and when I did not show up, he decided to sell to someone else. He blamed this on my sales person who quit because of what had transpired and even tried to sell me another vehicle. I clearly communicated on the same day (he claimed that I was suppose to show up) that I was still going to buy the vehicle but my credit union was going through the approval process to provide me a check. I also clearly stated when I would return to the dealership and when I did show up, I was then given the bad news. I would assume that as a professional business, you would contact the person to confirm whether or not they are still moving forward before making other plans. This was not the case, I was misled all the way up to the moment I drove back 40 minutes to make the purchase transaction. I have also wasted a lot of my time preparing the things that were needed to make this purchase. I have documented messages from the day we signed purchase agreement to when I returned to only receive the bad news. After leaving the dealership, I got in contact with my ex-sales person whose story was completely different. As frustrating as this experience has been, I dont care who was lying to me or about the finger pointing but this dealership needs to be investigated and fire anyone who was accountable for this unacceptable event.
2017 Cadillac CTS
by 04/28/2017on
Just purchased a brand new CTS from Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth. The mid year 2017 CTS has a new CUE infotainment system and these cars just rolled off the assembly line in March. I wanted one and new we would have to search for it. I worked with Jay who spent several hours finding the exact car I wanted and getting it to the dealership. The process was smooth and Jay did a great job!
Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth
by 04/22/2017on
I have used this dealership over the past 20 years when it was Don Massey Cadillac. THey make you feel like your the only one there. THey always advise what needs to be looked at .
Suburban Cadillac of Plymouth - Great Experience
by 12/26/2016on
Very positive experience Sales to Financing. Top level service for used car as well as new car purchase. Barb Basinski in Sales is very easy to work with and has great attention to detail.
Buying a Cadilliac SUV
by 12/21/2016on
My sales guy Jason was awesome and the manager Scott awesome too. They worked it out, and I'm happy with my purchase! Thanks guys
