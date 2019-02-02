Ford 2018 Escape leased thru Blackwell Ford
02/02/2019
Love my new 2018 Ford Escape. It rides well and the suspension is very good. Just right for whatever turn and upgrade I encounter.
02/02/2019
This place lies!!!
06/12/2018
Lied about when I dropped it off. Lied about overnighting parts to my face. Checked with parts dept. they got mad because NO parts ordered for my car or requested. Lied about being ready on Mon. Lied about being ready on Tues. No rental car! Why would I recommend this house of horrors???
2018 Edge
03/19/2018
We were very well satisfied. Brent Dix was a big help and a pleasure to work with.
Great service and quality.
04/07/2017
The F-150 all aluminum truck is a great vehicle. The customer service a Blackwell Ford was friendly, efficient, and terrific to work with. I’ll be back.
Great Experience!
11/28/2016
Brian was very easy to work with. He was quick with response to questions and certainly helped during the entire purchase process.
Worst Experience Ever
09/21/2016
My experience at Blackwell Ford unfortunately was the worst experience I've ever had at a dealer. I brought my 2012 Ford Focus in to be looked at for the repair I've already had done (due to recall) back in 2014. I knew this was the same issue since my vehicle already had this problem before. I explained this to the service advisor Brendan Miller stating I've had this problem in the past, he looked it up and said "yes I see you've had this repair done at 97,000 miles in 2014. I will see if this is something that can be covered since you're now at 124K miles". Never stated that there would be a diagnostic fee - which I didn't believe there would be one since I came in WITH the diagnosis of the vehicle. When I received the call back from Brendan, of course this was something that is now no longer covered due to my mileage. How can that be since I have already had this repaired once due to recall and now the SAME problem is happening again. No answer, other than this will be a $1530 repair and if I do not repair my vehicle it will ruin the transmission. I have had a previous experience with Lakeview Ford in Battle Creek and it was marvelous. I will never go to Blackwell Ford EVER again, and unfortunately will never purchase another Ford car due to Ford not owning up to their faulty mechanics and taking care of their customer base.
Oil Change 6000 Miles
06/01/2016
No issues; just and easy low mileage oil change; quick in and out...
Squeaky fan & bad fuel pump
06/01/2016
I brought my F150 in for a squeaky fan and during the service visit they discovered a faulty fuel pump. The pump was responsible for a occasional hesitation under idle that I had forgotten to mention since I was more concerned with the squeaking fan. The fuel pump was replaced under warranty and done in a very timely manner which has apparently remedied the occasional low RPM issues I had. Also, the squeaking fan has been quieted and my truck is literally better than new.
Awesome Salesman!!
05/16/2016
My salesman knew exactly what I wanted and did the work before I walked in the door. I received exactly what I wanted and then some. The process was quick and easy and I was out the door in less than an hour. When I came to pick up my car it was a quick and easy process. I would recommend my salesman and this dealership to my family and friends.
Positive
05/16/2016
I had a great very pleasant experience at the quick service Lane. Your hours are very convenient, friendly service and professional maintenance people
Explorer 2016 lease.
05/14/2016
Glen Sdao was great to deal with on my 2016 Explorer lease. Third Explorer through him.
Second oil change
05/13/2016
service was good. In and out in 20 minutes. everyone was helpful especially at the front desk.
Great Service
05/07/2016
Mike Bien is always helpful and not pushy when it comes to picking out a new car. He is friendly and makes you feel at home at the dealership while you are consulting with him on your next car purchase.
Came through for me.
05/05/2016
Came in with an engine problem and was advised what it likely would be per the symptoms I described. Got the truck back later in the day and it ran great! It was costly, much more than the estimate, but I expected that. I was just happy that the service dept. was able to address it that same day.
completer recall
04/10/2016
service was great as expected and the time was as the service person said it would take. Thank you
God what I came for, plus a little
03/21/2016
I walked in knowing I would buy a car, I even had a pretty good idea which model. What I didn't know is that with all the rebates, I could leave with a better car than I expected, with more features than I initially wanted, for a price I never dreamed of. Thanks Rick Goodman for being so diligent and helpful to a first-time buyer like me. I've always preferred Ford, but now I have a reason to be loyal.
Great Customer Service
02/18/2016
I liked working with Andy. He was very helpful. I was a bit disappointed that it took so long to fix the car though.
Super smooth experience
02/17/2016
Very smooth process ordering and leasing my F-150 with Mike Bien.
Friendly and Prompt
02/17/2016
I brought my Escape in for a recall repair. The repair was taken care of that day and I was able to have my car back by the evening. Everyone was friendly and helpful and I did not have to wait long when I came to pick up my car.
Love my 2016 Fusion
02/16/2016
My history of leasing/buying cars from Mark Cameron at Blackwell Ford says it all! This is my 6th vehicle and my 4th Fusion. I love my car and will always and only go to Blackwell Ford and have referred my family and friends and in fact, my daughter Jackie is on vehicle No. 2 from Blackwell. Thanks Everyone!
Free Air for Tires
02/16/2016
I had the warning light that a tire was low on air. Come to find out that all 4 tires were low on my 2013 Ford Fusion. All tires were filled to the recommended air pressure and I was out in less than 30 minutes. That must be a record! Staff was very personable and helpful, plus the service didn't cost me a thing.
