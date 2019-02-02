Blackwell Ford

41001 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Blackwell Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Ford 2018 Escape leased thru Blackwell Ford

by Margery on 02/02/2019

Love my new 2018 Ford Escape. It rides well and the suspension is very good. Just right for whatever turn and upgrade I encounter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
54 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

This place lies!!!

by Bornonfourth on 06/12/2018

Lied about when I dropped it off. Lied about overnighting parts to my face. Checked with parts dept. they got mad because NO parts ordered for my car or requested. Lied about being ready on Mon. Lied about being ready on Tues. No rental car! Why would I recommend this house of horrors???

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

2018 Edge

by NickCholak on 03/19/2018

We were very well satisfied. Brent Dix was a big help and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service and quality.

by tkddan49 on 04/07/2017

The F-150 all aluminum truck is a great vehicle. The customer service a Blackwell Ford was friendly, efficient, and terrific to work with. I’ll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Saurabh50 on 11/28/2016

Brian was very easy to work with. He was quick with response to questions and certainly helped during the entire purchase process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Worst Experience Ever

by summersagara on 09/21/2016

My experience at Blackwell Ford unfortunately was the worst experience I've ever had at a dealer. I brought my 2012 Ford Focus in to be looked at for the repair I've already had done (due to recall) back in 2014. I knew this was the same issue since my vehicle already had this problem before. I explained this to the service advisor Brendan Miller stating I've had this problem in the past, he looked it up and said "yes I see you've had this repair done at 97,000 miles in 2014. I will see if this is something that can be covered since you're now at 124K miles". Never stated that there would be a diagnostic fee - which I didn't believe there would be one since I came in WITH the diagnosis of the vehicle. When I received the call back from Brendan, of course this was something that is now no longer covered due to my mileage. How can that be since I have already had this repaired once due to recall and now the SAME problem is happening again. No answer, other than this will be a $1530 repair and if I do not repair my vehicle it will ruin the transmission. I have had a previous experience with Lakeview Ford in Battle Creek and it was marvelous. I will never go to Blackwell Ford EVER again, and unfortunately will never purchase another Ford car due to Ford not owning up to their faulty mechanics and taking care of their customer base.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Oil Change 6000 Miles

by JohnKap28 on 06/01/2016

No issues; just and easy low mileage oil change; quick in and out...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Squeaky fan & bad fuel pump

by CTagg80 on 06/01/2016

I brought my F150 in for a squeaky fan and during the service visit they discovered a faulty fuel pump. The pump was responsible for a occasional hesitation under idle that I had forgotten to mention since I was more concerned with the squeaking fan. The fuel pump was replaced under warranty and done in a very timely manner which has apparently remedied the occasional low RPM issues I had. Also, the squeaking fan has been quieted and my truck is literally better than new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Salesman!!

by KAHodges on 05/16/2016

My salesman knew exactly what I wanted and did the work before I walked in the door. I received exactly what I wanted and then some. The process was quick and easy and I was out the door in less than an hour. When I came to pick up my car it was a quick and easy process. I would recommend my salesman and this dealership to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Positive

by LesyaSulla on 05/16/2016

I had a great very pleasant experience at the quick service Lane. Your hours are very convenient, friendly service and professional maintenance people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Explorer 2016 lease.

by Jimbo4621 on 05/14/2016

Glen Sdao was great to deal with on my 2016 Explorer lease. Third Explorer through him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Second oil change

by Patricia72 on 05/13/2016

service was good. In and out in 20 minutes. everyone was helpful especially at the front desk.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Knp3205 on 05/07/2016

Mike Bien is always helpful and not pushy when it comes to picking out a new car. He is friendly and makes you feel at home at the dealership while you are consulting with him on your next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Came through for me.

by JOHNHWOOD on 05/05/2016

Came in with an engine problem and was advised what it likely would be per the symptoms I described. Got the truck back later in the day and it ran great! It was costly, much more than the estimate, but I expected that. I was just happy that the service dept. was able to address it that same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

completer recall

by frank1122 on 04/10/2016

service was great as expected and the time was as the service person said it would take. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

God what I came for, plus a little

by Dsapienz on 03/21/2016

I walked in knowing I would buy a car, I even had a pretty good idea which model. What I didn't know is that with all the rebates, I could leave with a better car than I expected, with more features than I initially wanted, for a price I never dreamed of. Thanks Rick Goodman for being so diligent and helpful to a first-time buyer like me. I've always preferred Ford, but now I have a reason to be loyal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by jtapaza on 02/18/2016

I liked working with Andy. He was very helpful. I was a bit disappointed that it took so long to fix the car though.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Super smooth experience

by ScoutOwl on 02/17/2016

Very smooth process ordering and leasing my F-150 with Mike Bien.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly and Prompt

by MacFam05 on 02/17/2016

I brought my Escape in for a recall repair. The repair was taken care of that day and I was able to have my car back by the evening. Everyone was friendly and helpful and I did not have to wait long when I came to pick up my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my 2016 Fusion

by Debdebs54 on 02/16/2016

My history of leasing/buying cars from Mark Cameron at Blackwell Ford says it all! This is my 6th vehicle and my 4th Fusion. I love my car and will always and only go to Blackwell Ford and have referred my family and friends and in fact, my daughter Jackie is on vehicle No. 2 from Blackwell. Thanks Everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Free Air for Tires

by verymary on 02/16/2016

I had the warning light that a tire was low on air. Come to find out that all 4 tires were low on my 2013 Ford Fusion. All tires were filled to the recommended air pressure and I was out in less than 30 minutes. That must be a record! Staff was very personable and helpful, plus the service didn't cost me a thing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
