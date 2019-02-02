service Rating

My experience at Blackwell Ford unfortunately was the worst experience I've ever had at a dealer. I brought my 2012 Ford Focus in to be looked at for the repair I've already had done (due to recall) back in 2014. I knew this was the same issue since my vehicle already had this problem before. I explained this to the service advisor Brendan Miller stating I've had this problem in the past, he looked it up and said "yes I see you've had this repair done at 97,000 miles in 2014. I will see if this is something that can be covered since you're now at 124K miles". Never stated that there would be a diagnostic fee - which I didn't believe there would be one since I came in WITH the diagnosis of the vehicle. When I received the call back from Brendan, of course this was something that is now no longer covered due to my mileage. How can that be since I have already had this repaired once due to recall and now the SAME problem is happening again. No answer, other than this will be a $1530 repair and if I do not repair my vehicle it will ruin the transmission. I have had a previous experience with Lakeview Ford in Battle Creek and it was marvelous. I will never go to Blackwell Ford EVER again, and unfortunately will never purchase another Ford car due to Ford not owning up to their faulty mechanics and taking care of their customer base. Read more