Seymour Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Seymour Ford Lincoln
Seymour Ford
by 12/21/2020on
Easy and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible
by 11/28/2016on
Rude; took 1 week to do a minor repair which was under warranty; when I grumbled I was informed that it was like that everywhere; the next time I need any service I will find out; I was going to buy my next Ford / Lincoln there but now I will go elsewhere as the service is so bad
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
oil change
by 11/16/2016on
took my vehicle in for a oil change . the girl at the oil change dept is very knowledgeable and acted in a very professional manner. She is very good and would recommend the dealer to my friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and knowledge
by 05/24/2016on
Taryn was very helpful in purchasing our new car. Never once tried to force the sale and was very clear on all the paperwork. She is also very knowledgeable and up to date with current models.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service visit
by 05/24/2016on
It was great to just drive up and have an oil change without an appointment. The service counter people were very nice and accomadating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seymour Ford Dealership
by 04/18/2016on
Taryn Applegate Seymour Ford Lincoln My sales lady was extremely helpful with the purchase of my new F-150 Supercrew. She set up the Ford Sync with my cell phone, and pointed out all the new features. Great purchase experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first service to Seymour Ford
by 04/14/2016on
I was treated with respect and concern for my problem of my car overheating . Jim in-service advised me not to drive the car and have it towed in. Even though his schedule was full, He was able to look at it, find the problem and had my car back to me in perfect condition within 24 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Saturday Service
by 04/14/2016on
Brought the Ford F150 in for low tire pressure light was on. Was able to bring it in and have it repaired (nail in tire) all within about an hours time on a Saturday. We just love it when we can bring in a vechile on a Saturday and get it serviced in that short period of time as we both work out of town so it's hard to get it in during the week due to our scheduleds. Great Job to the staff who got us in and out in a short period of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, friendly service
by 04/12/2016on
Fast, friendly service - I appreciate the effort that was given to working in my last-minute service need into an already overbooked schedule. Many thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
tip top service
by 04/11/2016on
Our family can always depend on the Seymour Ford Body shop to go way beyond with our Vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff and services.
by 04/10/2016on
It was a quick decision I made that got me the Ford C-Max last year. I did not know any details about this vehicle when I walked into the store, however, thanks to Mark's help I got enough information about the car before I bought it. And the vehicle runs very well for me and very smooth during the winter in Michigan as well. The service I received is very satisfied to me. I'm glad that I could still get e-mail respond in a amazingly short time after the long period I've had this vehicle. Again, I would say thank you to your helpful staff, Mark. If I had another chance to make another purchase, I would definitely consider about do it at Seymour Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car and get service
by 04/09/2016on
Bought my Escape in august of 15. Love it. Took it for it's 1st oil change and the works for the 37500 miles. Got a discount because it was the 1st time and a $10.00 rebate. Fast and very nice people. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good oil change and vehicle check
by 04/08/2016on
I took my MKS in for an Oil Change. As usual, Melissa had my file up by the time I got to the desk and had me out in short order.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 04/04/2016on
Wait time was short. Very helpful staff. Staff put a rebate through for me. Very nice. Excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 04/04/2016on
I was told that I would get a $10 rebate thru email, still waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience, will definitely go back again!
by 03/28/2016on
Mark T was great. He was very knowledgeable and answered any questions we had. He also had some great advice about the car and financing, which we listened to and I'm very happy we did. We drove all the way from Plymouth to purchase the vehicle and it was well worth the drive. Mark was also very efficient and mindful of time, which we appreciated as we had to drive out after work. I am extremely happy with my new vehicle, it has everything I am looking for and more. The finance team was great and found me an amazing interest rate, which I am very thankful for; I cannot remember the name of the women (she recently had knee surgery), she was very helpful, knowledgeable and answered all of our questions - she also gave great advice and tips. Everyone went out of there way to make sure we had the best experience and service, I will recommend this dealership to my friends and family. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
by 03/28/2016on
The reception was prompt and very friendly and helpful and the entire experience was great. I was actually overwhelmed by the smiles and the speed of your staff - plus they solved my concerns. I will be back for all service needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MKS
by 03/25/2016on
Took care of problem taken in for but now have new problem! Tires were replaced I now have a shimmy in the steering wheel between 55 and 70 mph. I have a appointment Monday to have problem addressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch
by 03/24/2016on
We've been loyal Seymour Ford customers for many years...Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazingly easy
by 03/21/2016on
The team was amazing and accomodating. I had two vehicles in back to back. They worked to find me discounts on some bug fixes and completed rebates for me so that I didn't have to do it. They were amazing. It was stress free and easy. Just what I needed while my husband was away at basic training.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and low prices.
by 03/18/2016on
I went to the dealership to get an oil change and tire rotation on my 04 F150. Not only did the dealership do the work they also found several potentially serious mechanical problems with my truck. They also repaired a slow leak on one of my tires at no additional cost. Staff was helpful and polite through out mt service experience. I would highly recommend this dealership to family or friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes