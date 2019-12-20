  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Fox Honda

Fox Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
3050 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Fox Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(168)
Recommend: Yes (167) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Fox Honda

by Tatyana on 12/20/2019

As I walked in the door there was Christian helped me. He was a very good sales person. Helped me find the best car fit for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
396 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Quick service oil change

by Marybeth on 12/29/2019

We really liked that we could stay in the car while the service was performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Honda Service Review

by Marsha on 12/27/2019

Staff is friendly, nice to have a coupon to save a little $$ too. Good to know I'm up to date on service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

express oil change

by Susan on 12/26/2019

you were under construction so I had to go next door to another fox dealer for my express oil change. I am glad I was able to still get my oil change when I needed it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Fox Honda

by Tatyana on 12/20/2019

As I walked in the door there was Christian helped me. He was a very good sales person. Helped me find the best car fit for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Easy to deal with

by Michelle on 12/19/2019

everyone is always so pleasant and easy to deal with and I appreciate getting a car to drive while mine is in the shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Fox Honda GRR

by Bruce on 12/16/2019

quick in quick out, plus a chance to quickly rotate my tires and a pleasant place to spend the 20 to 30 minutes it took to complete my Honda service. Oh yes, the price is right also, thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2020 Honda Pilot purchase

by Ken on 12/14/2019

I have been working with Rodney Harris, my sales associate at Fox Honda, for ten years. I have come to trust him, and I know from my experiences with him that he is extremely knowledgeable about Honda products. he has always been able to help with my questions when others don't know. He is fast, attentive, and helpful with everything we needed to do together.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Once Again - Good Job

by Tim on 12/06/2019

concerned - handled service well - Tiffany did a good job....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Oil Change

by Ted on 12/04/2019

Staff is always friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable. They always check a lot of things, other than what you came in for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

routine oil change and honda recall

by David on 12/03/2019

Customer service employees were very nice and the waiting area comfortable with coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Lois on 11/27/2019

No appt needed. Technician discovered tail light out and replaced, topped all fluids, checked tires. Minimal wait time. Friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Fox Honda

by Kristen on 11/25/2019

Richard & the entire team I worked with were great. Made it quick & easy, and everyone very friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Fixed the issue

by Joel on 11/24/2019

They listened to my concerns and took care of an issue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Honda Accord Purchase

by Thomas on 11/22/2019

Efficient process, no heavy pressure sales tactics to add on extra services. Extra services explained clearly so a decision can be made. Sales team is knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service

by Carol on 11/18/2019

They were able to start working on my car right away and it was finished in 15 minutes!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

VERY friendly associates

by John on 11/14/2019

VERY friendly associates to work with!! They all have very GOOD listening skills and make your problem feel dignified. They do not make you feel stupid!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Friendly and fast service

by Lowell on 11/14/2019

Fast and done correctly. Service technician reviewed work done. Service completed ahead of schedule. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for good service and friendly people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great People

by Kasey on 11/13/2019

Friendly people and didnt wait long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2016 CRV

by Staci on 11/08/2019

Jessica Adams was an informative, but not pushy salesperson. I enjoyed test driving the cars on my own and finding out about the history of the vehicles on my own time. Your website definitely enabled me to do my research and know what vehicles I was interested in test driving before I even visited the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

2006 Honda Civic LX service visit

by Richard on 11/07/2019

Friendly people, quick service, reasonable expectations provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

honda

by Al on 11/07/2019

Fast and your care for the customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
61 cars in stock
0 new27 used34 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes