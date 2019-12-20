Customer Reviews of Fox Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (168)
Recommend: Yes (
167) No ( 1) sales Rating
As I walked in the door there was Christian helped me. He was a very good sales person. Helped me find the best car fit for me.
sales Rating
by
by Marybeth on 12/29/2019
We really liked that we could stay in the car while the service was performed.
service Rating
Staff is friendly, nice to have a coupon to save a little $$ too. Good to know I'm up to date on service.
service Rating
you were under construction so I had to go next door to another fox dealer for my express oil change. I am glad I was able to still get my oil change when I needed it.
service Rating
sales Rating
by
by Michelle on 12/19/2019
everyone is always so pleasant and easy to deal with and I appreciate getting a car to drive while mine is in the shop.
service Rating
quick in quick out, plus a chance to quickly rotate my tires and a pleasant place to spend the 20 to 30 minutes it took to complete my Honda service. Oh yes, the price is right also, thanks
service Rating
2020 Honda Pilot purchase
I have been working with Rodney Harris, my sales associate at Fox Honda, for ten years. I have come to trust him, and I know from my experiences with him that he is extremely knowledgeable about Honda products. he has always been able to help with my questions when others don't know. He is fast, attentive, and helpful with everything we needed to do together.
sales Rating
concerned - handled service well - Tiffany did a good job....
service Rating
Staff is always friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable. They always check a lot of things, other than what you came in for.
service Rating
routine oil change and honda recall
Customer service employees were very nice and the waiting area comfortable with coffee.
service Rating
Excellent Customer Service
No appt needed. Technician discovered tail light out and replaced, topped all fluids, checked tires. Minimal wait time. Friendly service.
sales Rating
Richard & the entire team I worked with were great. Made it quick & easy, and everyone very friendly!
service Rating
They listened to my concerns and took care of an issue
sales Rating
Efficient process, no heavy pressure sales tactics to add on extra services. Extra services explained clearly so a decision can be made. Sales team is knowledgeable.
service Rating
They were able to start working on my car right away and it was finished in 15 minutes!
service Rating
VERY friendly associates to work with!! They all have very GOOD listening skills and make your problem feel dignified. They do not make you feel stupid!
service Rating
Friendly and fast service
Fast and done correctly. Service technician reviewed work done. Service completed ahead of schedule. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for good service and friendly people.
service Rating
Friendly people and didnt wait long.
sales Rating
Jessica Adams was an informative, but not pushy salesperson. I enjoyed test driving the cars on my own and finding out about the history of the vehicles on my own time. Your website definitely enabled me to do my research and know what vehicles I was interested in test driving before I even visited the dealership.
service Rating
2006 Honda Civic LX service visit
Friendly people, quick service, reasonable expectations provided.
service Rating
Fast and your care for the customer
service Rating
