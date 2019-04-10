Grand Blanc Toyota

9099 Holly Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
service Rating

Beware of the Service Dept.

by WH on 10/04/2019

Well last June I brought the wife's Camry for an Oil Change, After the service Rep tried to sell me all kind of services and I declined each and all. I went home and I noticed a dent behind the passenger side view mirror & scratch on the top of the front fender by the wiper. Not a location that can easily get hit by a stone or another car’s door. I was not sure if it happened at the dealership at that time. After filling their survey and I mentioned it, I got a prompt call from Brent Edwards telling me he has 35 cameras and he is going to check the incident, of course never heard from him, after trying to contact him couple of times he responded and he said he will take care it, but since then I got nothing but lies and promises. To make a long story short, thanks but no thanks. Don't promise something you can't deliver. I am not going to chase you to repair a stupid dent, I already got touch up paint and touched it up. But with this kind of service don't expect me to ever go back to your Dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service Review

by Canon31 on 03/14/2018

Service provided was up to Grand Blanc Toyotas exceptional standards that I have come to expect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tacoma 4X4 TRD

by PorschestrabBe on 05/27/2015

Chris Quinn and Lee Debolski are excellent to deal with and extremely attentive. They also had the most competitive lease deal in the market.This is a first class operation from sales to service. Thank you for a great experience and the best deal on my truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
