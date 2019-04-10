service Rating

Well last June I brought the wife's Camry for an Oil Change, After the service Rep tried to sell me all kind of services and I declined each and all. I went home and I noticed a dent behind the passenger side view mirror & scratch on the top of the front fender by the wiper. Not a location that can easily get hit by a stone or another car’s door. I was not sure if it happened at the dealership at that time. After filling their survey and I mentioned it, I got a prompt call from Brent Edwards telling me he has 35 cameras and he is going to check the incident, of course never heard from him, after trying to contact him couple of times he responded and he said he will take care it, but since then I got nothing but lies and promises. To make a long story short, thanks but no thanks. Don't promise something you can't deliver. I am not going to chase you to repair a stupid dent, I already got touch up paint and touched it up. But with this kind of service don't expect me to ever go back to your Dealership. Read more