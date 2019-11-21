sales Rating

This was a no hassle sale. I told them what I want and they got it for me at what I wanted to pay. I gave a low rating for several reasons. One, I had discounts that they said would not apply, such as membership and "multi-car lease" discount. No pun intended, but they discounted that for some reason. The second reason is they would not look at my trade in. Once I forced the issue,(I mean I am a 2 time customer) their offer was way below kelley blue book trade in value. In a way, I feel cheated, but only because I let them. If I didn't get exactly what I wanted, I would have given them an even lower rating. Read more