Suburban Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Of Garden City

32850 Ford Rd, Garden City, MI 48135
(877) 265-0581
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suburban Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Of Garden City

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

2019 PACIFICA TOURING L

by 2019 PACIFICA TOURING L on 11/21/2019

Very nice experience, I was a "walk in", seen the van on line, meet before I was able to get to the door, went out and test drove 2 vans, I bought the 2019 Pacifica Touring L, they sent a driver to my house to pick me up as I wasn't trading my van in which was about 1 hour away. It was a 5 star experience before, during and after the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

14 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

New Car Sales, Robert Angle

by Katdan1199 on 03/26/2018

Our sales Guy, Robert, was absolutely amazing! He was super friendly and outgoing. Very Honest and respectful of our time. He made buying our Challenger a great experience and we will definitely buy a vehicle for him again also recommend him to our Friends and Family who are looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent customer service!

by Juliep777 on 02/20/2018

I leased a new jeep grand Cherokee. Randy Doran was my salesman, I would highly recommend him. He made it a very easy transaction and a pleasant experience , I will definitely return to him for my next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Always A Great Experience With Tony

by angiemlang on 02/02/2018

Tony Respess has been my salesperson at Suburban for over 10 years. I always come back to him. He is tireless during the sales process. His main goal is to make customers happy and he accomplishes that goal every 2 years when my lease is up. Tony knows the true meaning of customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Got my new Ram!!

by Ilrod1970 on 01/21/2018

Overall it was a pretty good experience. Sales rep was great, never once did he pressure me. Sales rep went directly to the vehicle I picked out online, went through everything about the vehicle, and gave several different options on a lease. Great experience, but waiting for the finance guy was a pain. He was definitely slow in getting things together. When signing, I felt like I was in watching a sloth work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great products. Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Seeker1026 on 10/06/2017

My Sales man. Mr. Emerson was patient and concerned. I asked about the altitude and he helped me make up my mind. I was gonna get the Cadillac XT5 but really liked the way the Altitude looked and drove. Thanks Mr. Emerson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Tony & Denice are awsome!

by GregDiane on 05/27/2017

We had a great experience. Tony & Denice are awsome! They took their time with us and got us in a new Jeep. Yes you may think it's their job and they want a sale. But they did more than that. They cared. We will recommend them to everyone. We went to alot of places. They are the best at Suburban!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by cmsaxon1 on 03/26/2017

My car was ready earlier then I expected, and there were at least 2 cars ahead of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fast friendly service

by Gcmulrooney on 03/17/2017

Great service! Probably the fastest I've ever been out of the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Grand Caravan 2017

by CathieJim on 12/15/2016

Great experience buying my new van, everything went quick and I was driving away in no time at all with my new van. Staff was helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jeep Compass

by Dawn531 on 11/14/2016

I love my new car! The salesman was sensitive my my circumstances and needs and met my every expectation and more. I am truly grateful, and will be utilizing this dealership and sales rep for my future leasing needs :D

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good salespeople

by dmcgraw252 on 07/29/2016

This was a no hassle sale. I told them what I want and they got it for me at what I wanted to pay. I gave a low rating for several reasons. One, I had discounts that they said would not apply, such as membership and "multi-car lease" discount. No pun intended, but they discounted that for some reason. The second reason is they would not look at my trade in. Once I forced the issue,(I mean I am a 2 time customer) their offer was way below kelley blue book trade in value. In a way, I feel cheated, but only because I let them. If I didn't get exactly what I wanted, I would have given them an even lower rating.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Leased a Jeep Limited

by frederic7 on 05/30/2016

I went car shopping at [Suburban Chrysler Garden City] last Thursday to lease a new vehicle. Mr.Mike Moukalled greeted and made me feel comfortable at the showroom .He showed me around and guided me through the available cars there. I must say that this was my best car shopping experience ever. Mr.Moukalled was very informative and he was answering all my questions patiently. Nowadays, it commonly seen that car salesmen just dont do enough good job and their only objective is to get money out of your wallet. But, Mr.Moukalled delivers an incredible service and gives a very pleasant experience. I will be coming to your showroom for the years ahead,and I would recommend everyone to deal with Mr.Moukallled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer Service Matters Here

by tmckane24 on 04/01/2016

When you go to purchase a used vehicle, you want to get a good deal on a reliable vehicle. Not only did that happen at this dealership, I received amazing customer service. My salesman, Steve Volk, went out of his way to ensure my happiness with the sale. I would recommend him and this dealership to anyone looking for a used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
297 cars in stock
221 new70 used6 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
41 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
30 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
