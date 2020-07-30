sales Rating

was so unbelievably pleased and happy with every aspect of this dealership and purchasing my car. I had my mind completely set on a Ford and had never even considered a GMC and was literally next door at the Ford dealership filling out the paperwork to take home an Explorer and just for kicks I called up to the Ferndale Buick GMC and said âI know this is short notice but I'm at the dealership next door and just so I don't have any regrets I want to see if someone could crunch some numbers ASAP for me and within 10 minutes I got a call back from Taylor who shocked me with a price for a loaded Acadia significantly cheaper than the Ford I was about to lease and I was like do you have time for me in 2 minutes? No exaggeration walked across the street with my 2 year old from Ford and ended up leaving the dealership with a brand new Acadia more decked out than at Ford and for $30 less a month EVEN WITH a higher interest rate credit approval and was able to get WearCare as well. Taylor was so friendly and so unbelievably helpful and had a very good sense of humor. When the price got too high she was willing to work with me and got the GM involved who also was very nice and helpful. Taylor even made my antsy 2 year old comfortable, brought him stuff to color and showed my husband where to take him to play and offered popcorn. It truly shows that customer service is the most important factor in sales, because I can guarantee you if it hadn't been Taylor who called me and was so sweet and informative and persistent on getting me the price I wanted, I would have never ever left with a vehicle. I have never had an experience at a dealership like this before and I will recommend Taylor, the GM of the dealership and the Suburban Buick GMC of Ferndale dealership to everyone I know. I am SO happy Read more