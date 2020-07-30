Suburban Buick GMC

21800 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Suburban Buick GMC

4.9
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

Car buying experience

by chris n on 07/30/2020

I just wanted to take a second to thank Tom Gaynor for a seamless car buying experience. I would highly encourage anyone in the market for a vehicle to give Tom Gaynor a call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

78 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Overall Satisfied

by RG on 08/13/2020

My experience with Rekele was superb. She listened to what I was looking for and helped me pick out the right car for me! I am very happy with my purchase. I would give it 5 stars but they forgot to put my oil cap on my engine and oil spilled out all over leaving puddles every where I parked. But I made an appointment and they addressed my issue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

new lease

by Ray S on 06/30/2020

I had the fortune of working with a very professional and obviously season representative, Tom Gaynor. I originally contacted him within a few days of my old lease expiring and he had me in a brand new, absolutely beautiful vehicle within just a few days. Great experience - I highly recommend this dealership and asking for Tom!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Eva K on 11/08/2019

The best and easiest lease experience I have had at Suburban Buick GMC of Ferndale. My sales person, Kim Harbaugh is wonderful and a very good person to work with! I like my new Terrain. Thank you Kim!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience With Suburban Buick GMC & Taylor Butler

by ScottD on 08/08/2019

Couldn’t be happier with my experience at Suburban Buick GMC with Taylor Butler. I would highly recommend Suburban Buick GMC and especially Taylor Butler to anyone looking for an exceptional car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent sales and followup

by jamesk8752 on 04/26/2019

I've leased three Buick LaCrosse models from Tom Gaynor at Suburban over the last few years, and just completed the purchase of my last leased vehicle, as GM has discontinued the LaCrosse going forward. My leases have all involved special incentive programs about which Tom was knowledgeable and he made the lease process quick and easy. When GM discontinued the LaCrosse, Tom(knowing how much I loved this car, a Frost White LaCrosse Premium), suggested I buy out the lease so I could keep on driving it as long as I liked. He was able to work out the details quickly and we completed the transaction in several hours. I would highly recommend Suburban and Tom as being great people to work with - no BS, a good deal, and fast completion of the transaction, whether it be a lease or a sale. I have had zero issues with Tom and his colleagues and I believe that you would get the same fine treatment I did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

So impressed with this dealership, A+

by ncislovesvu on 03/19/2019

was so unbelievably pleased and happy with every aspect of this dealership and purchasing my car. I had my mind completely set on a Ford and had never even considered a GMC and was literally next door at the Ford dealership filling out the paperwork to take home an Explorer and just for kicks I called up to the Ferndale Buick GMC and said âI know this is short notice but I'm at the dealership next door and just so I don't have any regrets I want to see if someone could crunch some numbers ASAP for me and within 10 minutes I got a call back from Taylor who shocked me with a price for a loaded Acadia significantly cheaper than the Ford I was about to lease and I was like do you have time for me in 2 minutes? No exaggeration walked across the street with my 2 year old from Ford and ended up leaving the dealership with a brand new Acadia more decked out than at Ford and for $30 less a month EVEN WITH a higher interest rate credit approval and was able to get WearCare as well. Taylor was so friendly and so unbelievably helpful and had a very good sense of humor. When the price got too high she was willing to work with me and got the GM involved who also was very nice and helpful. Taylor even made my antsy 2 year old comfortable, brought him stuff to color and showed my husband where to take him to play and offered popcorn. It truly shows that customer service is the most important factor in sales, because I can guarantee you if it hadn't been Taylor who called me and was so sweet and informative and persistent on getting me the price I wanted, I would have never ever left with a vehicle. I have never had an experience at a dealership like this before and I will recommend Taylor, the GM of the dealership and the Suburban Buick GMC of Ferndale dealership to everyone I know. I am SO happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service

by Mona on 02/01/2019

Tom Gaynor and Suburban GMC were a joy to deal with, very knowledgeable and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service

by Happiness16 on 05/10/2018

The dealership and my salesperson Mr. Joe Honeycutt were exceptional. There was no pressure to buy. Everyone was helpful and friendly . definitely a positive experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great job guys!

by DaveDeckard on 07/08/2016

Tom was great! He helped set up everything for us without me being there. He understood our wants and needs and got it handled like a boss! Sean in the finance department wrapped it all up smoothly! No pressure, no hassle, no worries! A great experience had here and we will definitely be recommending to our friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Easy Oil Change & Insepction

by JimfromPR on 03/09/2016

Greeted immediately when I drove in. Since I had made the service reservation on line, the Service Desk people knew what I wanted done but confirmed it with me. Service was quick and the waiting area was great - especially as there was an open desk that I was able to use so I could work while waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and More

by Sheryl_Rucker on 12/28/2015

The customer service agent was very knowledgeable and explained recommend procedures on my vehicle for maintenance and offered me a water.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thank you!!!

by sboldiszar on 12/02/2015

Chris Marcelli provided exceptional customer service! He eased my fears regarding the financial aspect of my auto repair by reassuring me that the extra warranty I had would most likely cover any major repair. He was right and I thank him for that! He was very informative when he explained what had to be done to my Traverse and made sure I knew I was fully covered except for the minor engine maintenance. He even went above and beyond by finding a coupon which knocked off about $20.00! Although I do not know the serviceman's name who worked on my vehicle, I would like to thank him for being extremely fast and efficient. I looked up the issue that my vehicle had and it looked very complicated and time consuming. I fully expected to be without a car for a few days. Thank you again for not leaving me stranded! I fully appreciate the whole team, especially Chris and the service man who did the repair!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Chris, service sales rep - goes above and beyond every time!

by Kostrow5 on 11/06/2015

My car and I are always well taken care of. This visit was a little different, I had broken off a part of the back of the passenger seat that helped create a flat surface when the seats are down. Chris took it upon himself to figure out how to fix it, he spent a lot of time on it, took it apart down to the floor and rebuilt it, and all for no charge! Amazing job, I love going to this dealership, all of the sales service reps are friendly and very competent, and want us to be satisfied. Excellent service ( and my care runs great too, thanks Mechanics!!)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Terrain

by Jamesveronica on 11/03/2015

Mustaffa and Michael were excellent and made our experience a very good one. It was more like buying a car from friends than business acquaintances. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service work

by Gary2015 on 10/22/2015

Having Transmission problems on my Yukon, I am not happy with the transmission BUT I am very happy with the service I received from both Larry Rickey The service Manager and Chris the service advisor I delt with. Larry I fell did everything possible to reed the problem for me. It is a lot better and Larry told me He would continue to help as long as needed. Great Guy a real asset to the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Visit

by ArikaJG1 on 10/15/2015

I had been hearing a small noise in my vehicle and brought it in to be looked at. It was a loose bolt underneath. The issue was resolved in a friendly and timely manner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oct service

by Jackwb67 on 10/13/2015

I got there a little late for my appointment, but the car was still done earlier than what was promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Team at Suburban

by Orlando_h2015 on 10/11/2015

The service staff greeted me, understood my questions and gave me an understanding of what to expect. I even got a courtesy drive. Even the drivers were courteous and informative. It was a great experience. They all took care of my car and me. ,The service staff greeted me, understood my questions and gave me an understanding of what to expect. I even got a courtesy drive. Even the drivers were courteous and informative. It was a great experience. They all took care of my car and me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Review from 10/6/15

by KristenLM on 10/11/2015

The service person that helped me was very informative & attentive (I believe his name is Falco). I waited for approx. 30 min. in the lounge area for a ride from the free shuttle service & he came over to update me. He let me know that it would be another 20 min. before the shuttle service would be availiable but my car would be done in 30 min. He made some maintenance suggestions based on my mileage & he answered all of the questions that I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Oil change

by Cheryl1944 on 09/22/2015

Cashier has poor customer service skills, my self & another customer stood in line she never acknowledged us. I finally had to speak to her & tell her it was very unprofessional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
