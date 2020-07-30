Car buying experience
by 07/30/2020on
I just wanted to take a second to thank Tom Gaynor for a seamless car buying experience. I would highly encourage anyone in the market for a vehicle to give Tom Gaynor a call.
Overall Satisfied
by 08/13/2020on
My experience with Rekele was superb. She listened to what I was looking for and helped me pick out the right car for me! I am very happy with my purchase. I would give it 5 stars but they forgot to put my oil cap on my engine and oil spilled out all over leaving puddles every where I parked. But I made an appointment and they addressed my issue
1 Comments
Car buying experience
by 07/30/2020on
I just wanted to take a second to thank Tom Gaynor for a seamless car buying experience. I would highly encourage anyone in the market for a vehicle to give Tom Gaynor a call.
2 Comments
new lease
by 06/30/2020on
I had the fortune of working with a very professional and obviously season representative, Tom Gaynor. I originally contacted him within a few days of my old lease expiring and he had me in a brand new, absolutely beautiful vehicle within just a few days. Great experience - I highly recommend this dealership and asking for Tom!
Great Experience!
by 11/08/2019on
The best and easiest lease experience I have had at Suburban Buick GMC of Ferndale. My sales person, Kim Harbaugh is wonderful and a very good person to work with! I like my new Terrain. Thank you Kim!
2 Comments
Great Car Buying Experience With Suburban Buick GMC & Taylor Butler
by 08/08/2019on
Couldn’t be happier with my experience at Suburban Buick GMC with Taylor Butler. I would highly recommend Suburban Buick GMC and especially Taylor Butler to anyone looking for an exceptional car buying experience.
1 Comments
Excellent sales and followup
by 04/26/2019on
I've leased three Buick LaCrosse models from Tom Gaynor at Suburban over the last few years, and just completed the purchase of my last leased vehicle, as GM has discontinued the LaCrosse going forward. My leases have all involved special incentive programs about which Tom was knowledgeable and he made the lease process quick and easy. When GM discontinued the LaCrosse, Tom(knowing how much I loved this car, a Frost White LaCrosse Premium), suggested I buy out the lease so I could keep on driving it as long as I liked. He was able to work out the details quickly and we completed the transaction in several hours. I would highly recommend Suburban and Tom as being great people to work with - no BS, a good deal, and fast completion of the transaction, whether it be a lease or a sale. I have had zero issues with Tom and his colleagues and I believe that you would get the same fine treatment I did.
1 Comments
So impressed with this dealership, A+
by 03/19/2019on
was so unbelievably pleased and happy with every aspect of this dealership and purchasing my car. I had my mind completely set on a Ford and had never even considered a GMC and was literally next door at the Ford dealership filling out the paperwork to take home an Explorer and just for kicks I called up to the Ferndale Buick GMC and said âI know this is short notice but I'm at the dealership next door and just so I don't have any regrets I want to see if someone could crunch some numbers ASAP for me and within 10 minutes I got a call back from Taylor who shocked me with a price for a loaded Acadia significantly cheaper than the Ford I was about to lease and I was like do you have time for me in 2 minutes? No exaggeration walked across the street with my 2 year old from Ford and ended up leaving the dealership with a brand new Acadia more decked out than at Ford and for $30 less a month EVEN WITH a higher interest rate credit approval and was able to get WearCare as well. Taylor was so friendly and so unbelievably helpful and had a very good sense of humor. When the price got too high she was willing to work with me and got the GM involved who also was very nice and helpful. Taylor even made my antsy 2 year old comfortable, brought him stuff to color and showed my husband where to take him to play and offered popcorn. It truly shows that customer service is the most important factor in sales, because I can guarantee you if it hadn't been Taylor who called me and was so sweet and informative and persistent on getting me the price I wanted, I would have never ever left with a vehicle. I have never had an experience at a dealership like this before and I will recommend Taylor, the GM of the dealership and the Suburban Buick GMC of Ferndale dealership to everyone I know. I am SO happy
1 Comments
Great Service
by 02/01/2019on
Tom Gaynor and Suburban GMC were a joy to deal with, very knowledgeable and professional!
2 Comments
Excellent service
by 05/10/2018on
The dealership and my salesperson Mr. Joe Honeycutt were exceptional. There was no pressure to buy. Everyone was helpful and friendly . definitely a positive experience
Great job guys!
by 07/08/2016on
Tom was great! He helped set up everything for us without me being there. He understood our wants and needs and got it handled like a boss! Sean in the finance department wrapped it all up smoothly! No pressure, no hassle, no worries! A great experience had here and we will definitely be recommending to our friends!
1 Comments
Easy Oil Change & Insepction
by 03/09/2016on
Greeted immediately when I drove in. Since I had made the service reservation on line, the Service Desk people knew what I wanted done but confirmed it with me. Service was quick and the waiting area was great - especially as there was an open desk that I was able to use so I could work while waiting.
Oil Change and More
by 12/28/2015on
The customer service agent was very knowledgeable and explained recommend procedures on my vehicle for maintenance and offered me a water.
Thank you!!!
by 12/02/2015on
Chris Marcelli provided exceptional customer service! He eased my fears regarding the financial aspect of my auto repair by reassuring me that the extra warranty I had would most likely cover any major repair. He was right and I thank him for that! He was very informative when he explained what had to be done to my Traverse and made sure I knew I was fully covered except for the minor engine maintenance. He even went above and beyond by finding a coupon which knocked off about $20.00! Although I do not know the serviceman's name who worked on my vehicle, I would like to thank him for being extremely fast and efficient. I looked up the issue that my vehicle had and it looked very complicated and time consuming. I fully expected to be without a car for a few days. Thank you again for not leaving me stranded! I fully appreciate the whole team, especially Chris and the service man who did the repair!
Chris, service sales rep - goes above and beyond every time!
by 11/06/2015on
My car and I are always well taken care of. This visit was a little different, I had broken off a part of the back of the passenger seat that helped create a flat surface when the seats are down. Chris took it upon himself to figure out how to fix it, he spent a lot of time on it, took it apart down to the floor and rebuilt it, and all for no charge! Amazing job, I love going to this dealership, all of the sales service reps are friendly and very competent, and want us to be satisfied. Excellent service ( and my care runs great too, thanks Mechanics!!)
Terrain
by 11/03/2015on
Mustaffa and Michael were excellent and made our experience a very good one. It was more like buying a car from friends than business acquaintances. Thank you
Service work
by 10/22/2015on
Having Transmission problems on my Yukon, I am not happy with the transmission BUT I am very happy with the service I received from both Larry Rickey The service Manager and Chris the service advisor I delt with. Larry I fell did everything possible to reed the problem for me. It is a lot better and Larry told me He would continue to help as long as needed. Great Guy a real asset to the dealership
Service Visit
by 10/15/2015on
I had been hearing a small noise in my vehicle and brought it in to be looked at. It was a loose bolt underneath. The issue was resolved in a friendly and timely manner!
Oct service
by 10/13/2015on
I got there a little late for my appointment, but the car was still done earlier than what was promised.
Service Team at Suburban
by 10/11/2015on
The service staff greeted me, understood my questions and gave me an understanding of what to expect. I even got a courtesy drive. Even the drivers were courteous and informative. It was a great experience. They all took care of my car and me. ,The service staff greeted me, understood my questions and gave me an understanding of what to expect. I even got a courtesy drive. Even the drivers were courteous and informative. It was a great experience. They all took care of my car and me.
Service Review from 10/6/15
by 10/11/2015on
The service person that helped me was very informative & attentive (I believe his name is Falco). I waited for approx. 30 min. in the lounge area for a ride from the free shuttle service & he came over to update me. He let me know that it would be another 20 min. before the shuttle service would be availiable but my car would be done in 30 min. He made some maintenance suggestions based on my mileage & he answered all of the questions that I had.
Oil change
by 09/22/2015on
Cashier has poor customer service skills, my self & another customer stood in line she never acknowledged us. I finally had to speak to her & tell her it was very unprofessional.
2 Comments