service Rating

My 2010 Mountaineer AWD went from driving perfectly to having major vibration in the front area. I took it to Tom Holzer, they said it needed a whole front axle assembly, 2 grand worth of repairs. They never called with updates, and acted annoyed when I did call. The day it was ready they didn't bother calling me until 15 minutes before they closed, even though it had been ready all day. When I picked it up, it was better, but there was definitely still a vibration/grinding. I took it back, they balanced the wheels and told me it was fixed. It wasn't. I took it back a third time, test drive it with the service guy, he said he definitely could feel what I was talking about. They kept it for two days, said they "adjusted" some things. I picked it up, still not fixed. I talked to them again, and they said the vehicle is old and some things can't be fixed. I'm very familiar with mechanics, and this isn't a trivial problem to be dismissed. I'm going someplace else. This place is worthless, and I'm a Ford employee. Read more