Customer Service needs improvement
by 07/23/2019on
Bought a 2018 Jeep Renegade early July and realized it was missing a small plastic cover over the front seat roller in the rear. I proceeded to call and speak with John (salesman) to see if I could get this plastic cover. He said he would talk to parts dept. After no response I went over to Westfield ( I live in NY)and was told it was up to me to replace this lost part. He did not even get a part number or any info needed to get this ordered??? I called a dealer in Albany, NY and sent them a picture and they called me with a part number within minutes and a cost of $35.00 And it will be here in the AM.. If Customer Service had taken this route with me in Westfield instead of putting me off for wks. I would not be writing this so needless to say Customer Service stinks here !!! Is the cost of $35.00 worth the bad review for customer service and references to my family/friends in MA.???? I Will stick to another dealership and suggest you do as well
Poor and rude sales manager at bertera dodge
by 01/09/2016on
I bought a new dodge ram from Bertera in 2012 and was a very good experience. I was my first truck and the dealership even let me take the truck home f=overnight to make sure it was right for me - I loved it and bought it when I went back. I was looking to purchase a newer one for 2016. They had a white one and I was really looking for another black one. Also wasn't sure about the interior 2 tone but when I was looking at it I had a salesman approach me that wasn't even working that day but took the time to help me ( Roberto I believe) He was fantastic and I felt very comfortable with him. Again they said take it home overnight and drive around with my wife. I did and went back the next day. I had decised the colors weren't right and was going to look at a black one at another dealer. When I arrived the sales manager was there - I think it was chris but not sure and to keep this brief - he made me feel very uncomfortable about not purchasing the vehicle. He said he would take off couple thousand dollars but I said I thought they made a fair price for me but it was the colors that weren't right and I needed to love it for over 50,000 dollars - he said there was a snake in the grass and very demeaning about taking ther truck home for the test. I told him he made me feel uncomfortable and he basically said sorry but there is the door when I said the salesman was great but I didn't like dealing with him. He is even the sales manager for the dealer I was going to look at a black one but he still acted very nasty because I wouldn't take his offer. Go to metro . I had the best experience at bertera Subaru but will never go back to the dodge dealer - the sales manager that was there 4 years ago - cudos to you for a job well done. this new one doesn't deserve the title and I feel bad for the sales people as I am sure he trats them the same way he treated me
Buy Your Vehicle Here
by 07/23/2013on
I came in with a dilemma. My old truck had broken down for the last time and could not be repaired. Having just returned from a long vacation and just paid all my bills, I was short on available cash. John B. and the staff at Bertera of Westfield helped me get approved and in a new car with affordable payments in less than an hour. I am very pleased with with Bertera and John. He had a great personality and was 100% honest with me about everything. When the time comes I'll be back for more of the same great treatment.
Thank you!
by 07/23/2013on
Thank you Bertera Dodge of Westfield and Steve L. for making us comfortable during our journey of purchasing our New 2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude! We would recommend Bertera Dodge - Westfield to all who are looking to buy a vehicle. They were fast, simple to deal with and very thorough.
totally unprofessional
by 07/19/2013on
Tried to buy a new truck from this dealership. Had an appointment with the internet salesperson named Peggy. She blew off the appointment and tried to talk to her assistant who walked by me and went into her car and left. Got stuck with the a typical salesman and had to start from scratch. Agreed to a price, gave him my credit card and he came back with a price $2,000.00 higher. I tried to leave but he wouldn't give me back my credit card or car keys. I was being held hostage. Worse experiance trying to buy a car in my life. Thanks Nick and Peggy, Nice job. there is no where down from the job you have now.
DO NOT BUY YOUR VEHICLE FROM BERTERA
by 04/07/2011on
I purchased a car from Bertera and brought it back to them twice WITHIN 30 days. Each time they said nothing was wrong with it and told me to bring it to Toyota, "they would say the same thing". So I brought it to Toyota and at the time I brought it to them it went over 30 days. It turns out the car needed a new engine. I was stuck dealing with a lawyer for a year and had to get another reliable car to drive in the mean time. After a year of dealing with a lawyer I only got $1000 while the new engine cost me $6000. I had to save up enough money to replace the engine and at the same time pay two car payments and insurance on both cars. Another year went by and I was still not able to sell the car by itself so I had to trade both of my cars in for one car. Now, years later I'm basically still paying for two cars due to all of the negative equity, and will be until my car is paid off. Do not buy from Bertera, they ruined my life.