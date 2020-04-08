Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough

350 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA 01581
(888) 229-3112
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough

5.0
Overall Rating
(198)
Recommend: Yes (198) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

New CR-V

by Jimmy Conway on 08/04/2020

I arrived not sure if I was going to trade in my CR-V or not. David my sales agent made the choice very easy for me to decide and in a few hours I was driving home in a brand new CR-V!! Thanks David for all the help and explaining the new features I didn’t know about. Toan was also extremely helpful and got the job done! Many thanks to the whole crew down at Herb Chambers, second time there and probably many more in the future. Thanks to all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
258 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Car Owner

by Paul Coletti on 09/01/2020

Rep was very professional, explaining the process and cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Place

by Mike in Shrews on 08/28/2020

Randy is a wonderful advisor. Work is done right the first time. You are not oversold what you do not need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Nancy Samia on 08/27/2020

Justin was my rep. Compliments to you for having such a fine rep. He was courteous, informative and customer friendly. My issue resolved rather quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by HRV on 08/23/2020

No complaints. No pressure, which is awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

well done!

by francis g on 08/19/2020

managed to squeeze me in last minute for an oil change since I happened to be in the area. Most dealers would not have washed the car because of the roof rack but they were able to. Good Covid procedures and quick turnaround.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent customer service and sales team

by Christine on 08/13/2020

David is a great salesman. No high pressure environment. David is very courteous and polite, and treats you with respect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service, reasonable price

by Liz on 08/12/2020

Herb Chambers Honda performed some repairs and maintenance on my older Odyssey (105,000 miles), at a lower price (by hundreds of dollars) than the one quoted by another dealer. Service was friendly and excellent. I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great as always

by Sally on 08/07/2020

Went in for a recall and and inspection sticker. Service was great, friendly and helpful. Thanks !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Justin Rules

by A on 08/06/2020

Worked with Justin as service consultant. He was thorough and walked me through each step of the way. Still think $50 something for an oil change is crazy, but don't have time to do it myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Top-notch leasing experience

by Paula O on 08/03/2020

Leasing my new Honda at Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough was a remarkably easy breezy experience, with every my question and need addressed even before I thought of them on my own! From discussing what I'd like in a car, to looking at the financials, to typing up all the details of registration and insurance, to being shown how to use the car's "smart" dashboard, every aspect of the process ran like a perfectly-oiled machine. I felt very well taken care of and it made the whole process a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honda

by Honda pilot service excellent on 07/30/2020

we were very happy with how seamless the process was for us. The staff was very polite and professional very happy with everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great and quick service!

by Vishal Patel on 07/28/2020

As always, quick service and great experience:)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Inspection sticker

by Elizabeth Davol on 07/28/2020

All work was completed well and within the parameters suggested.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Client focused

by Clarity Clear on 07/25/2020

My first service for my newly purchased 2018 Honda Clarity. Herb Chambers was the highest rated service facility for miles (though not Clarity certified), so I tried them out for my 15k service. The serve manager was attentive and only performed things necessary, saving me money and time. In and out quickly and safely during the Covid crisis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5 Star Service

by Nancy on 07/25/2020

Service tech Randy oversaw the service process for my 17CRV with courtesy and sharing. My vehicle service was done efficiently and explained to me upon completion. Any questions I had were answered and a suggestion for future care was provided. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Excellent on 07/24/2020

The service was wonderful. Professional, efficient, friendly, and quick. Everyone went the extra mile to stay safe. Impressive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle maintenance

by John on 07/23/2020

General maintenance, oil change, tire rotation and filter change were all performed and completed exactly to the time they specified. The only issue was the tire pressure light came on and this happened the last time I had maintenance performed but a simple fix.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A1 Accord Service

by EdK on 07/22/2020

5-Star rating says it all. Jody Smith made this process a breeze!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by JoAnne on 07/17/2020

Always an easy and quick service appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy!

by Code 6 and Service A on 07/06/2020

Making an online appointment was never easier. I waited comfortably for about an hour and a half and had a washed and serviced car was ready on time at a fair price. That's how it should be done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
