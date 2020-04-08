I arrived not sure if I was going to trade in my CR-V or not. David my sales agent made the choice very easy for me to decide and in a few hours I was driving home in a brand new CR-V!! Thanks David for all the help and explaining the new features I didn’t know about. Toan was also extremely helpful and got the job done! Many thanks to the whole crew down at Herb Chambers, second time there and probably many more in the future. Thanks to all!
managed to squeeze me in last minute for an oil change since I happened to be in the area. Most dealers would not have washed the car because of the roof rack but they were able to. Good Covid procedures and quick turnaround.
Herb Chambers Honda performed some repairs and maintenance on my older Odyssey (105,000 miles), at a lower price (by hundreds of dollars) than the one quoted by another dealer. Service was friendly and excellent. I will be back.
Leasing my new Honda at Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough was a remarkably easy breezy experience, with every my question and need addressed even before I thought of them on my own! From discussing what I'd like in a car, to looking at the financials, to typing up all the details of registration and insurance, to being shown how to use the car's "smart" dashboard, every aspect of the process ran like a perfectly-oiled machine. I felt very well taken care of and it made the whole process a pleasure.
My first service for my newly purchased 2018 Honda Clarity. Herb Chambers was the highest rated service facility for miles (though not Clarity certified), so I tried them out for my 15k service. The serve manager was attentive and only performed things necessary, saving me money and time. In and out quickly and safely during the Covid crisis.
Service tech Randy oversaw the service process for my 17CRV with courtesy and sharing. My vehicle service was done efficiently and explained to me upon completion. Any questions I had were answered and a suggestion for future care was provided. Thanks.
General maintenance, oil change, tire rotation and filter change were all performed and completed exactly to the time they specified.
The only issue was the tire pressure light came on and this happened the last time I had maintenance performed but a simple fix.
