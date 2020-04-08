sales Rating

I arrived not sure if I was going to trade in my CR-V or not. David my sales agent made the choice very easy for me to decide and in a few hours I was driving home in a brand new CR-V!! Thanks David for all the help and explaining the new features I didn’t know about. Toan was also extremely helpful and got the job done! Many thanks to the whole crew down at Herb Chambers, second time there and probably many more in the future. Thanks to all! Read more